Global Interventional Oncology Market Research Report 2022-2029: Technological Advancements / Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases / Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

DUBLIN, Dec. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Interventional Oncology Global Market - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Interventional Oncology Global Market is Expected to Grow at a High Single Digit CAGR from 2019 to 2026 to Reach $2,119.4 Million by 2026

The interventional oncology global market is expected to grow at a high single from 2022 to 2029. Some of the factors driving the market are the increasing prevalence of cancer cases, the increasing geriatric population and the growing adoption of minimally invasive procedures.

Factors such as technological advancements in the field of interventional oncology and expansion in emerging markets are opportunities for the market. Similarly, side effects and risks associated with the use, lack of awareness, and lack of trained professionals are restraining the market growth, While, the availability of alternative treatments and stringent regulatory guidelines are a threat to market growth.

The interventional oncology market is segmented based on products, applications, end-users, and geography. The interventional oncology market based on products is segmented as ablation and embolization. The embolization segment is expected to grow at a mid-single from 2022 to 2029. The ablation segment is the fastest-growing double digit from 2022 to 2029.

Ablation global market based on product type is sub-segmented into radiofrequency ablation, microwave ablation, Cryoablation, HIFU, and others (irreversible electroporation and MRI-guided laser ablation). Among these, microwave ablation is expected to grow at a double-digit from 2022 to 2029. The HIFU segment is the fastest-growing in high teens from 2022.

Embolization global market based on procedure is sub-segmented into trans-arterial radioembolization (TARE)/selective internal radiation therapy (SIRT), trans-arterial chemo-embolization (TACE), drug-eluting beads trans-arterial chemo-embolization (DEB-TACE) and trans-arterial embolization (TAE)/bland embolization. Among procedures, TARE/SIRT is expected to grow at a mid-single from 2022 to 2029. The Bland/TAE is the fastest-growing at mid-single from 2022 to 2029.

Interventional oncology global market based on application is segmented into liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, brain & spine cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Among these applications, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow at mid-single from 2022 to 2029. Brain & spine cancer is the fastest-growing at double-digit from 2022. Further, the application market is sub-segmented into ablation and embolization applications.

The ablation market is segmented into liver cancer, kidney cancer, lung cancer, brain & spine cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Among these applications, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow double-digit from 2022 to 2029. Brain & spine cancer is the fastest-growing segment with a double-digit from 2022 to 2029.

Embolization global market based on application is segmented into liver cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, and others. Among embolization applications, the liver cancer segment is expected to grow at mid-single from 2022 to 2029.

The interventional Oncology global market by end-users is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers (ASC), and academics & research institutes. Among end-users, the hospital is expected to grow at a high single from 2022 to 2029. The ambulatory surgical center is the fastest-growing at a high single from 2022 to 2029.

North America is expected to be at a high single from 2022 to 2029. Mainly due to increasing incidences of cancer, increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, favorable reimbursements, product launches, and availability of skilled personnel. The Asia-Pacific is the fastest-growing region with a double-digit growth rate. Due to the increasing geriatric population and increasing incidence of cancer, increased expenditure on healthcare facilities, increasing awareness about interventional oncology, and low-cost surgery is driving the market.

The interventional oncology global market is a consolidated market with the top 6 players occupying a major share of the market hence all the existing players in this market are involved in developing new and advanced therapeutics to maintain their market shares.

Factors Influencing Market

Drivers and Opportunities

Increasing Incidence of Cancer Cases

Growing Adoption of Minimally Invasive Procedures

Increasing Geriatric Population

Technological Advancements in the Field of Interventional Oncology

Expansion in the Emerging Markets

Restraints and Threats

Side Effects and Risks Associated With the Use

Lack of Awareness

Lack of Trained Professionals

Availability of Alternative Treatments

Stringent Regulatory Guidelines

Some of the major players in the interventional oncology market include

Angiodynamics Inc.

Boston Scientific Corporation

Cdh Investments (Cdh Gentech Ltd), (Sirtex Ltd.)

Guerbet

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic, plc

Merit Medical Systems, Inc

Monteris Medical

Siemens Healthineers (Varian Medical)

Terumo Corporation

Market Share Analysis

Interventional Oncology Global Market Share Analysis

Io Ablation Global Market Share Analysis

Io Embolization Global Market Share Analysis

Radiofrequency Ablation Global Market Share Analysis

Io Microwave Ablation Global Market Share Analysis

Io Tare Global Market Share Analysis

Io Deb-Tace Global Market Share Analysis

Io Tae Global Market Share Analysis

Interventional Oncology Global Market, Based on Product

Ablation

Radiofrequency Ablation

Microwave Ablation

Cryoablation

High-Intensity Focused Ultrasound (Hifu)

Other Ablation

Embolization

Io Trans-Arterial Radio-Embolization(Tare)/ Selective Internal Radiation Therapy (Sirt)

Io Transarterial Chemo-Embolization (Tace)

Io Drug-Eluting Beads Transarterial Chemo-Embolization (Deb-Tace)

Io Bland Embolization/ Transarterial Embolization (Tae)

Interventional Oncology Global Market, Based on Application

Liver Cancer

Kidney Cancer

Lung Cancer

Brain and Spine Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Other Applications

Regulatory Affairs

International Organization for Standardization

Iso 9001: 2015 Quality Management System

Iso:13485 Medical Devices

Iso 10993 Biological Evaluation of Medical Devices

Iso 14971 Risk Management of Medical Devices

Iso 12807:2018 Safe Transport of Radioactive Materials- Leakage Testing on Packages

Iec 60601-1 Medical Electrical Equipment Standard

Iec 60601-1-2 Electromagnetic Compatibility (Emc) for Medical Devices

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Japan

China

India

Companies Mentioned

Accutarget Medipharma ( Shanghai ) Co. Ltd

) Co. Ltd Angiodynamics, Inc.

Balt Group

Boston Scientific Corporation

Bvm Medical Limited

Changi Jianyuan Technology Development

Clinical Laserthermia Systems

Cook Medical

Creo Medical Ltd

Diros Technology Inc.

Eco Medical

Edap Tms

Guerbet

Haifu Medical

Ice Cure Medical

Imbiotechnologies Ltd

Insightec

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic, plc

Medwaves, Inc.

Merit Medical Systems

Mianyang Sonic Electronic

Monteris Medical

Nanospectra Biosciences, Inc.

Novian Health, Inc

Olympus Corporation

Pharmacept GmbH

Profound Medical Corporation

Quantum Surgical

Rbc Medical Innovations

Scitech Medical

Shenzhen Huikang Medical Apparatus Co. Ltd. (Wikkon)

Siemens Healthineers (Varian)

Sirtex Medical Limited/Cdh

Sonablate Corp.

Starmed Co. Ltd.

Surgnova Healthcare Technologies ( Zhejiang ) Co. Ltd.

) Co. Ltd. Symple Surgery

Teleflex Incorporated

Terumo Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cltqjh

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets