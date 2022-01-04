Global Intimate Apparel Market Research Report (2021 to 2026) - by Product, Gender, Distribution Channel and Region

DUBLIN, Jan. 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intimate Apparel Market Research Report by Product, Gender, Distribution Channel, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Intimate Apparel Market size was estimated at USD 29.83 billion in 2020, is expected to reach USD 32.52 billion in 2021, and projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.36% reaching USD 51.03 billion by 2026.

Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2026 are considered the forecast period.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Intimate Apparel Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Intimate Apparel Market, including American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Ann Summers, BareWeb, Inc., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Calvin Klein Inc., Chantelle Group, Fruit of the Loom Inc., GGI Holdings Ltd, Giorgio Armani S.p.A., Hanesbrands Inc., Hanky Panky, Ltd., Hugo Boss AG, JCP Media, Inc., Jockey International, Inc., LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE, Marks and Spencer PLC, MAS Holdings Ltd, Nike Inc, Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Puma SE, PVH Corp., Shenzhen Maniform Lingerie Co. Ltd, Sycamore Partners, Triumph International Ltd., Wacoal, and Zivame.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Intimate Apparel Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Intimate Apparel Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Intimate Apparel Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



5. Market Dynamics

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Drivers

5.2.1. Preference for visually appealing intimate apparel among fashion-consciousness customers, especially women

5.2.2. Growing customization from manufacturers in various undergarments

5.3. Restraints

5.3.1. Certain incidents of skin allergies from renowned intimate apparel brands

5.4. Opportunities

5.4.1. Increasing growth opportunities in innovative mobile applications

5.5. Challenges

5.5.1. Increased availability of exact substitute of premium products



6. Intimate Apparel Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Lower Innerwear

6.3. Sleepwear & Loungewear

6.4. Thermal Wear

6.5. Upper Innerwear



7. Intimate Apparel Market, by Gender

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Female

7.3. Male



8. Intimate Apparel Market, by Distribution Channel

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Mass Merchandiser

8.3. Mono Brand Store

8.4. Online Portal

8.5. Specialized Store



9. Americas Intimate Apparel Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Argentina

9.3. Brazil

9.4. Canada

9.5. Mexico

9.6. United States



10. Asia-Pacific Intimate Apparel Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Australia

10.3. China

10.4. India

10.5. Indonesia

10.6. Japan

10.7. Malaysia

10.8. Philippines

10.9. Singapore

10.10. South Korea

10.11. Taiwan

10.12. Thailand



11. Europe, Middle East & Africa Intimate Apparel Market

11.1. Introduction

11.2. France

11.3. Germany

11.4. Italy

11.5. Netherlands

11.6. Qatar

11.7. Russia

11.8. Saudi Arabia

11.9. South Africa

11.10. Spain

11.11. United Arab Emirates

11.12. United Kingdom



12. Competitive Landscape

12.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

12.1.1. Quadrants

12.1.2. Business Strategy

12.1.3. Product Satisfaction

12.2. Market Ranking Analysis

12.3. Market Share Analysis, by Key Player

12.4. Competitive Scenario

12.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

12.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

12.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

12.4.4. Investment & Funding

12.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



13. Company Usability Profiles

13.1. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc.

13.2. Ann Summers

13.3. BareWeb, Inc.

13.4. Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

13.5. Calvin Klein Inc.

13.6. Chantelle Group

13.7. Fruit of the Loom Inc.

13.8. GGI Holdings Ltd.

13.9. Giorgio Armani S.p.A.

13.10. Hanesbrands Inc.

13.11. Hanky Panky, Ltd.

13.12. Hugo Boss AG

13.13. JCP Media, Inc.

13.14. Jockey International, Inc.

13.15. LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE

13.16. Marks and Spencer PLC

13.17. MAS Holdings Ltd.

13.18. Nike Inc.

13.19. Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation

13.20. Puma SE

13.21. PVH Corp.

13.22. Shenzhen Maniform Lingerie Co. Ltd.

13.23. Sycamore Partners

13.24. Triumph International Ltd.

13.25. Wacoal

13.26. Zivame



14. Appendix



