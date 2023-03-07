NEW YORK, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Intimate Hygiene Market to Reach $39.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Intimate Hygiene estimated at US$24.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$39.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 6.3% over the period 2022-2030. Wipes, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 8% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gels, Creams & Liquids segment is readjusted to a revised 5.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.6 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 11.3% CAGR

The Intimate Hygiene market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.6 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$9.6 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 11.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.8% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 36 Featured)

- Edgwell Personal Care

- Glenmark

- InLife Pharma

- Johnson & Johnson

- Kao Corporation

- Procter & Gamble

- Sanofi

- The Boots Company

- Unicharm

- Unilever;

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Intimate Hygiene - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Intimate Hygiene Market Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 3: World Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Wipes

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 6: World Historic Review for Wipes by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Wipes by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Gels,

Creams & Liquids by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Gels, Creams & Liquids by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Gels, Creams & Liquids

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Soaps by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Soaps by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Soaps by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Product Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Male

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Male by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Male by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Female by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Female by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Female by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Supermarkets / Hypermarkets

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Drug

Stores & Pharmacies by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Drug Stores & Pharmacies by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Drug Stores &

Pharmacies by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Online Channel by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Online Channel by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Online Channel by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Distribution Channels by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Other Distribution Channels

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Distribution

Channels by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Intimate Hygiene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by Product

Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by End-Use -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

Channel and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

Channel and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Intimate Hygiene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by Product

Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by End-Use -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

Channel and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CHINA

Intimate Hygiene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by Product

Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by End-Use -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

Channel and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Intimate Hygiene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

Channel and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Intimate Hygiene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

Channel and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Intimate Hygiene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

Channel and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

Channel and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Intimate Hygiene Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -

Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by Product

Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product

Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by End-Use -

Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

Channel and Other Distribution Channels for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

SPAIN

Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams &

Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Wipes, Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other

Product Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Wipes,

Gels, Creams & Liquids, Soaps and Other Product Types for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by End-Use - Male and Female - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Male and Female Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Male and

Female for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Intimate Hygiene by Distribution Channel - Supermarkets /

Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online Channel and

Other Distribution Channels - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores &

Pharmacies, Online Channel and Other Distribution Channels

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Intimate Hygiene by

Distribution Channel - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Supermarkets / Hypermarkets, Drug Stores & Pharmacies, Online

