Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market Set to Reach $2.8 Billion by 2030 with a Remarkable 11% CAGR

News provided by

Research and Markets

12 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

DUBLIN, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intracranial Aneurysm - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Intracranial Aneurysm Market is experiencing substantial growth, with an estimated value of US$1.2 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach a size of US$2.8 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11% during the period from 2022 to 2030. Here are some key insights from the report:

Market Segmentation:

  • Endovascular Coiling Segment: This segment, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a CAGR of 10.7% and reach a value of US$2.3 billion by the end of the analysis period. Endovascular coiling likely refers to a minimally invasive procedure used to treat intracranial aneurysms by placing coils within the aneurysm to promote clotting and prevent rupture.
  • Flow Diverters Segment: Growth in the flow diverters segment has been readjusted to a revised 15.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period. Flow diverters are devices used to redirect blood flow away from the aneurysm, effectively treating the condition.

Regional Analysis:

  • United States: The intracranial aneurysm market in the United States is estimated to be worth US$327.7 million in 2022.
  • China: China's market for intracranial aneurysm treatment is expected to experience significant growth, reaching a projected market size of US$690.6 million by 2030, with a high CAGR of 16.6% during the period from 2022 to 2030.
  • Other Noteworthy Markets: Japan and Canada are also expected to experience growth, with forecasted CAGRs of 5.8% and 9.7%, respectively, over the period from 2022 to 2030. Within Europe, Germany is forecasted to grow at approximately 7% CAGR.

Key Competitors:

The report features a total of 36 competitors in the intracranial aneurysm market, with several prominent players, including:

  • B. Braun Melsungen AG
  • Integra LifeSciences Corporation
  • Johnson & Johnson
  • Medtronic
  • MicroPort Scientific Corporation
  • Raumedic AG
  • Stryker
  • Terumo Corporation

What's New?

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and Research Platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Intracranial Aneurysm - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9ja6cr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Asia Pacific Leads the Way in the Global Fish Farming Market with Established Seafood Industries and Growing Appetite for Fish

Asia-Pacific Emerges as Dominant Force in the Roller Bearing Market, Fueled by Booming Aerospace and Automotive Sectors

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.