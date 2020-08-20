Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market (2020 to 2025) - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast
The "Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global intracranial pressure monitoring market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019.
Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is utilized in neurosurgery and neurology for measuring the pressure inside the skull. It can be performed using either invasive or non-invasive techniques. Amongst these, invasive techniques, such as ventriculostomy and micro transducers, involve drilling a hole in the skull using a burr hole or a twist drill technique for inserting the device. The device is connected to transducers for sending measurements and projecting cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) waveform. On the other hand, non-invasive techniques are generally utilized for avoiding complications of hemorrhages and infections associated with the former technique. They include transcranial Doppler, tympanic membrane displacement, optic nerve sheath diameter, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and fundoscopy. Nowadays, health professionals prefer using ICP monitors, clinical examination, and brain imaging to provide better results.
Owing to the increasing cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the need for providing optimum care to patients under critical conditions is escalating around the world. This, in turn, is strengthening the ICP monitor market growth, as these devices are used for monitoring patients under intensive care. Apart from this, the rising number of individuals suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI), represents another growth-inducing factor impelling market growth.
Additionally, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune, cardiovascular and sleep disorders has catalyzed the demand for ICT monitors to provide early and effective treatment. Furthermore, governments of several countries are spending on improving the healthcare infrastructure and critical care centers, which is expected to boost the sales of these monitors. Additionally, manufacturers are also focusing on the introduction of an ICP monitoring device for home use. Such innovations are expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global intracranial pressure monitoring market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.
Competitive Landscape:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), HeadSense Medical Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, LINET Ltd., Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Raumedic AG (Rehau), Sophysa, Spiegelberg Gmbh (SHS), etc.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global intracranial pressure monitoring market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global intracranial pressure monitoring market?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the monitoring type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end-user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
2.1 Objectives of the Study
2.2 Stakeholders
2.3 Data Sources
2.3.1 Primary Sources
2.3.2 Secondary Sources
2.4 Market Estimation
2.4.1 Bottom-Up Approach
2.4.2 Top-Down Approach
2.5 Forecasting Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product Type
6.1 Monitors
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Probes
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Catheters and Kits
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Other Accessories
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Connectivity
7.1 Invasive
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Major Types
7.1.2.1 External Ventricular Drainage (EVD)
7.1.2.2 Microtransducer ICP Monitoring
7.1.3 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-invasive
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Major Types
7.2.2.1 Transcranial Doppler Ultrasonography
7.2.2.2 Tympanic Membrane Displacement
7.2.2.3 Optic Nerve Sheath Diameter
7.2.2.4 MRI/CT
7.2.2.5 Others
7.2.3 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Monitoring Type
8.1 Intraventricular
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Intraparenchymal
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Epidural
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Application
9.1 Traumatic Brain Injury
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Intracerebral Hemorrhage
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
9.3 Meningitis
9.3.1 Market Trends
9.3.2 Market Forecast
9.4 Others
9.4.1 Market Trends
9.4.2 Market Forecast
10 Market Breakup by End-User
10.1 Hospitals
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Home Care
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Trauma Centers
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Market Breakup by Region
11.1 North America
11.1.1 United States
11.1.1.1 Market Trends
11.1.1.2 Market Forecast
11.1.2 Canada
11.1.2.1 Market Trends
11.1.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2 Asia Pacific
11.2.1 China
11.2.1.1 Market Trends
11.2.1.2 Market Forecast
11.2.2 Japan
11.2.2.1 Market Trends
11.2.2.2 Market Forecast
11.2.3 India
11.2.3.1 Market Trends
11.2.3.2 Market Forecast
11.2.4 South Korea
11.2.4.1 Market Trends
11.2.4.2 Market Forecast
11.2.5 Australia
11.2.5.1 Market Trends
11.2.5.2 Market Forecast
11.2.6 Indonesia
11.2.6.1 Market Trends
11.2.6.2 Market Forecast
11.2.7 Others
11.2.7.1 Market Trends
11.2.7.2 Market Forecast
11.3 Europe
11.3.1 Germany
11.3.1.1 Market Trends
11.3.1.2 Market Forecast
11.3.2 France
11.3.2.1 Market Trends
11.3.2.2 Market Forecast
11.3.3 United Kingdom
11.3.3.1 Market Trends
11.3.3.2 Market Forecast
11.3.4 Italy
11.3.4.1 Market Trends
11.3.4.2 Market Forecast
11.3.5 Spain
11.3.5.1 Market Trends
11.3.5.2 Market Forecast
11.3.6 Russia
11.3.6.1 Market Trends
11.3.6.2 Market Forecast
11.3.7 Others
11.3.7.1 Market Trends
11.3.7.2 Market Forecast
11.4 Latin America
11.4.1 Brazil
11.4.1.1 Market Trends
11.4.1.2 Market Forecast
11.4.2 Mexico
11.4.2.1 Market Trends
11.4.2.2 Market Forecast
11.4.3 Others
11.4.3.1 Market Trends
11.4.3.2 Market Forecast
11.5 Middle East and Africa
11.5.1 Market Trends
11.5.2 Market Breakup by Country
11.5.3 Market Forecast
12 SWOT Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Strengths
12.3 Weaknesses
12.4 Opportunities
12.5 Threats
13 Value Chain Analysis
14 Porters Five Forces Analysis
14.1 Overview
14.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
14.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
14.4 Degree of Competition
14.5 Threat of New Entrants
14.6 Threat of Substitutes
15 Price Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
16.1 Market Structure
16.2 Key Players
16.3 Profiles of Key Players
16.3.1 DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)
16.3.1.1 Company Overview
16.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.2 HeadSense Medical Ltd.
16.3.2.1 Company Overview
16.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3 Integra Lifesciences Corporation
16.3.3.1 Company Overview
16.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.3.3 Financials
16.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.4 LINET Ltd.
16.3.4.1 Company Overview
16.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5 Medtronic Plc
16.3.5.1 Company Overview
16.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.5.3 Financials
16.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
16.3.6 Natus Medical Incorporated
16.3.6.1 Company Overview
16.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.7 Raumedic AG (Rehau)
16.3.7.1 Company Overview
16.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.8 Sophysa
16.3.8.1 Company Overview
16.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
16.3.9 Spiegelberg Gmbh (SHS)
16.3.9.1 Company Overview
16.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
