Global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market (2020 to 2025) - Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intracranial Pressure Monitoring Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intracranial pressure monitoring market grew at a CAGR of 6% during 2014-2019.

Intracranial pressure (ICP) monitoring is utilized in neurosurgery and neurology for measuring the pressure inside the skull. It can be performed using either invasive or non-invasive techniques. Amongst these, invasive techniques, such as ventriculostomy and micro transducers, involve drilling a hole in the skull using a burr hole or a twist drill technique for inserting the device. The device is connected to transducers for sending measurements and projecting cerebrospinal fluid (CSF) waveform. On the other hand, non-invasive techniques are generally utilized for avoiding complications of hemorrhages and infections associated with the former technique. They include transcranial Doppler, tympanic membrane displacement, optic nerve sheath diameter, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) and fundoscopy. Nowadays, health professionals prefer using ICP monitors, clinical examination, and brain imaging to provide better results.



Owing to the increasing cases of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), the need for providing optimum care to patients under critical conditions is escalating around the world. This, in turn, is strengthening the ICP monitor market growth, as these devices are used for monitoring patients under intensive care. Apart from this, the rising number of individuals suffering from traumatic brain injury (TBI), represents another growth-inducing factor impelling market growth.



Additionally, the increasing prevalence of autoimmune, cardiovascular and sleep disorders has catalyzed the demand for ICT monitors to provide early and effective treatment. Furthermore, governments of several countries are spending on improving the healthcare infrastructure and critical care centers, which is expected to boost the sales of these monitors. Additionally, manufacturers are also focusing on the introduction of an ICP monitoring device for home use. Such innovations are expected to create a positive outlook for the market growth in the coming years. Looking forward,, the publisher expects the global intracranial pressure monitoring market to continue its moderate growth during the next five years.



Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson), HeadSense Medical Ltd., Integra Lifesciences Corporation, LINET Ltd., Medtronic plc, Natus Medical Incorporated, Raumedic AG (Rehau), Sophysa, Spiegelberg Gmbh (SHS), etc.



