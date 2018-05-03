LONDON, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Intracranial Stents



Intracranial stents are used for the treatment of atherosclerosis in the carotid or intracranial arteries. Stents are permanent implants that open the blocked arteries, allowing increased blood flow to the brain.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377514



Technavio's analysts forecast the global intracranial stents market to grow at a CAGR of 14.85% during the period 2018-2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global intracranial stents market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Intracranial Stents Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• Acandis

• phenox

• Medtronic

• MicroPort Scientific

• DePuy Synthes



Market driver

• Growing prevalence of aneurysms and related disorders

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High cost associated with stenting procedures

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growing emergence of dual characteristics intracranial stents

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Download the full report: https://www.reportbuyer.com/product/5377514



About Reportbuyer

Reportbuyer is a leading industry intelligence solution that provides all market research reports from top publishers



For more information:

Sarah Smith

Research Advisor at Reportbuyer.com

Email: sarah@reportbuyer.com

Tel: +1 (718) 213 4904

Website: www.reportbuyer.com

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-intracranial-stents-market-2018-2022-300642251.html