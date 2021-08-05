FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 15; Released: July 2021 Executive Pool: 13024 Companies: 77 - Players covered include Aegis Therapeutics LLC; AptarGroup, Inc.; AstraZeneca Plc; Becton Dickinson and Company; GlaxoSmithKline Plc; Johnson & Johnson; Marina Biotech, Inc.; MedImmune, Inc.; Merck & Co., Inc.; Nemera; Novartis AG; OptiNose US Inc.; Pfizer Inc.; Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc. and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Liquid Delivery Devices, Powder Delivery Devices, Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers, Other Product Types); Application (Respiratory Disorders, Neurological Disorders, Pain Management, Other Applications) Geographies: World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry



ABSTRACT-



Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market to Reach $71.3 Billion by 2026

As a direct result of technological advancements and increasing awareness among physicians and patients, a number of drug delivery options, including implantable, injectable, ocular, nasal, pulmonary, topical, transdermal, and transmucosal, are available to patients and care providers. The mode of delivering drugs to the target area of the patient body plays a decisive role in the effectiveness of the therapy. Pulmonary and nasal are the most popular approaches for drug delivery, owing to the ease of administration, particularly for patients requiring long-term therapy, improvement in quality of life of patients, the improved efficacy and bioavailability of administered drugs, lower risk of drug overdose, and easier compliance with stringent pharmaceutical regulations.

Nasal drug delivery route is suitable for systematic drug delivery, needleless vaccination, and for drug candidates with low oral absorption or vulnerable to first-pass effect in the human body. Intranasal drug delivery is a method involving the administration of drugs through the nasal cavity to produce a systemic or local therapeutic activity, with the exceptional vascular structure of the human nose making it suitable for administering small molecule drugs and biologics, and highly effective for treating local infections, and acute and chronic allergies. A plethora of local anesthetics, antibiotics, antihistamines, bronchodilators, calcium, corticosteroids, decongestant sprays, pain relief drugs, snuffs, supplements, vasoconstrictors and other drugs are administered through the intranasal route for chronic and acute treatments. Intranasal drugs are primarily administered in the form of ointments, sprays, powders, gels, and drops for treating allergic infections, analgesics, osteoporosis, vaccinations, pain management, anxiety, depression, and sexual dysfunction, among others.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intranasal Drug Delivery estimated at US$49.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$71.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Liquid Delivery Devices, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$31.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Powder Delivery Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 31.5% share of the global Intranasal Drug Delivery market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $21.9 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $5.7 Billion by 2026

The Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the U.S. is estimated at US$21.9 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 42.05% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$5.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.8% and 5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$6.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

North America represents the leading global market for intranasal drug delivery, driven by the growing prevalence of respiratory disorders, such as asthma and COPD; the high adoption of drug delivery technique in healthcare institutions; and the growing affinity of patients for affordable generic drugs. Technological developments are among the major factors driving the growth of the US drug delivery industry. The US drug delivery market has recorded significant developments in the past few years, and the search for new technologies represent a perennial effort aimed at achieving incremental benefits. In addition to scientific advancements, other factors and issues such as availability of financial support, changing scientific policies, therapeutic protocols, government regulations, and market forces have a bearing on the drug delivery market.

Europe represents the second largest market for intranasal drug delivery, trailed by the Asia-Pacific. The European market is expected to showcase fast growth fueled by the rising prevalence of chronic illnesses targeted for intranasal therapeutics, the growing markets for geriatric care, pediatric care, and home healthcare. Emerging countries in Asia, the Middle East and Latin America, are expected to spearhead the growth of the global intranasal drug delivery market by virtue of the large pool of target patients, relatively stronger GDP growth, improving public and private healthcare infrastructure, increasing healthcare spending, and increasing penetration of medical insurance. The Asia-Pacific, led by countries such as India and China, is expected to exhibit strong growth through the burgeoning population, rising per capita incomes, increasing patient awareness about the benefits of intranasal drugs, and increasing investment from drug companies.

Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers Segment to Reach $12 Billion by 2026

In the global Pressurized Metered Dose Inhalers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 6.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$837.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.5% CAGR through the analysis period. More



MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.



Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android



About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.



CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp



Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./



Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes



Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

