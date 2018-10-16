Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters, Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles, and Others.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 9 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Boston Scientific Corporation

- Infraredx, Inc.

- Koninklijke Philips N.V.

- Terumo Corp.

INTRAVASCULAR ULTRASOUND (IVUS) MCP-6

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in Interventional Cardiology

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints/Key Challenges

US and Japan Take the Lead, Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners

Key Players

Select Approved IVUS Catheters in the Market

Coronary Artery - The Leading Target Area for IVUS

IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption

Strong Clinical Evidence and Technological Improvements Support IVUS Sales

Providing Regional Observations to Study Predictors of Events in the Coronary Tree (PROSPECT)

Clinical Studies Critical in Encouraging Physicians to Take Up IVUS





3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS



Are Integrated Systems the Future of IVUS?

IVUS-OCT and Other Multi-Modality Imaging Systems

Advanced Hybrid Imaging Modalities-Thing of the Future

Integrated IVUS Consoles Enhance Workflow

Virtual Histology Perceived to Improve IVUS Image Assessment; However, Clinical Trials Lacking

Advanced IVUS Catheter Transducer Technology

Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (cMUT) Capture Manufacturers' Attention

Motorized or Manual Transducer Pullback

FL-IVUS - Expanding Indications of IVUS

New Launches/Innovations

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver

Table 1: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United States: 2015-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Top 10 Causes of Death Globally 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Top 10 causes of Death in Low-Income Economies: 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Top 10 Causes of Death in Upper-middle- income Economies 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Top 10 Causes of Death in High-Income Economies: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Table 7: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population (2000 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Drive Growth

Table 10: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS Devices

Table 12: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

Table 14: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: Global Prevalence of Diabetes by Gender (2015 & 2040): Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

IVUS Imaging Aids Physicians in Filing Documentation for Reimbursement Claims

Staff Training Vital for Realizing True Potential of IVUS in Catheterization Labs

Software Component Adds Further Assessment Capabilities





4. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES



Reimbursement - A Major Issue Affecting IVUS Adoption Worldwide

Cost and Time - Key Drawbacks of IVUS Technique

Facilities May Face Difficulty in Justifying Mounted Costs

Technical Limitations

Competing Techniques Emerge with Superior Efficacy

IVUS versus OCT

Comparison of IVUS and OCT

Comparison of IVUS and OCT in Terms of Lesion Assessment Efficacy

FFR Gaining Rapid Adoption

Non-Use Remains a Major Threat





5. CLINICAL STUDIES



The Lipid-Rich Plaque (LRP) Study

The ULTIMATE Trial

The iDissection Study

The IVUSCTO Study

The PROSPECT Study

The Aftermath of PROSPECT Trial

The VERDICT Trial

Assessment of Dual AntiPlatelet Therapy with Drug-Eluting Stents (ADAPT-DES)

IVUS-XPL Randomized Clinical Trial





6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Intravascular Ultrasound - A Brief Introduction

An Insight into Coronary Heart Disease

Role of IVUS during Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

IVUS Procedure - An Overview

Components of IVUS System

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles

Stenting - A Prevalent Application Area of IVUS

Clinical Applications of IVUS

Ensuring Proper Measurements and Confirming CT Measurement in Placement of Stent Graft

Balloon Angioplasty

Acts as a Substitute in Absence of MR or CT

IVUS for Assessing Treatment Results

Helpful in Selecting Suitable Atherectomy Device

Measurements through IVUS Enable Adequate Placement of Stent- Graft

IVUS Facilitates in Contrast Reduction and Dissection Procedures

IVUS Filter Placements

Vena Cava Filter

Other Applications





7. CORONARY STENTS MARKET - A BRIEF OVERVIEW



Drug Eluting Stents Steal the Show

Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent

Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years

Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters

DES for Large Sized Arteries

Major Market Trends

Restenosis - the Real Growth Driver

Aging Population Propels Coronary Stent Market

Direct Stenting Systems Spur Growth

Drug Choice Impacts Market Entry

Next Generation Stents - A Boon for Treating Coronary Diseases

Threats to Coronary Stents - Alternative Therapies/Devices

Coronary Stents Market Challenged by Drug Therapy

Cell Transplantation - A Major Threat to Coronary Stents





8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE





8.1 Focus on Select Players

Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)

Infraredx™, Inc. (USA)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) - The Netherlands

Terumo Corp. (Japan)

8.2 Product Approvals/Introductions

Infraredx Launches Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System and Dualpro™ IVUS+NIRS Catheter in Japanese Market

Philips Exhibits Integrated Vascular Solutions at VIVA 2017

Philips Re-launches Pioneer Plus catheter

8.3 Recent Industry Activity

Conavi Medical Receives FDA Clearance for Novasight Hybrid OCT/IVUS System

Philips Enters into Global Collaboration Agreement with HeartFlow





9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters by Geographic Region- US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles by Geographic Region- US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





10.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

United States - The Largest Regional Market for IVUS

Recovering PCI Procedure Volumes - Focus on Complex PCI

PCIs Transitioning from Hospital to Outpatient Setting

B.Market Analytics

Table 29: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: The US Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: The US 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.2 Canada

Market Analysis

Table 32: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: Canadian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

Japan - A Mature Market for IVUS

Market Trends

High Penetration Typifies Japanese IVUS Market

Flexible Reimbursement Structure Encourages IVUS Adoption

B.Market Analytics

Table 35: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: Japanese Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Lower Penetration Rate Mars European IVUS Market

High Cost and Lack of Robust Data Restrict Widespread Adoption of IVUS

B.Market Analytics

Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: European Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: European Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.1 France

Market Analysis

Table 44: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: French Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: French 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 47: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: German Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: German 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 50: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: Italian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.4 The United Kingdom

Market Analysis

Table 53: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: The UK Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 56: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: Spanish Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.6 Russia

Market Analysis

Table 59: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Russian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 62: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Rest of European Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 67: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5.1 China

Market Analysis

Table 71: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Chinese Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Absence of Reimbursement Affects IVUS Adoption in Indian Healthcare

B.Market Analytics

Table 74: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: Indian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis

Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.6 Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 80: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: Latin American Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region- Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart).

Table 84: Latin American Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.6.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Brazilian PCI Procedure Volume Remains Low

B.Market Analytics

Table 86: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Brazilian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 89: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

10.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis

Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





11. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled:

The United States (4) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (2) - Germany (1) - Rest of Europe (1)

