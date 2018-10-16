Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Industry
19:00 ET
NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments: Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters, Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles, and Others.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 9 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- Infraredx, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Terumo Corp.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384
INTRAVASCULAR ULTRASOUND (IVUS) MCP-6
MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, SEPTEMBER 2
CONTENTS
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in Interventional Cardiology
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints/Key Challenges
US and Japan Take the Lead, Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners
Key Players
Select Approved IVUS Catheters in the Market
Coronary Artery - The Leading Target Area for IVUS
IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures
Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy
Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption
Strong Clinical Evidence and Technological Improvements Support IVUS Sales
Providing Regional Observations to Study Predictors of Events in the Coronary Tree (PROSPECT)
Clinical Studies Critical in Encouraging Physicians to Take Up IVUS
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Are Integrated Systems the Future of IVUS?
IVUS-OCT and Other Multi-Modality Imaging Systems
Advanced Hybrid Imaging Modalities-Thing of the Future
Integrated IVUS Consoles Enhance Workflow
Virtual Histology Perceived to Improve IVUS Image Assessment; However, Clinical Trials Lacking
Advanced IVUS Catheter Transducer Technology
Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (cMUT) Capture Manufacturers' Attention
Motorized or Manual Transducer Pullback
FL-IVUS - Expanding Indications of IVUS
New Launches/Innovations
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver
Table 1: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in the United States: 2015-2030 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Top 10 Causes of Death Globally 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 4: Top 10 causes of Death in Low-Income Economies: 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 5: Top 10 Causes of Death in Upper-middle- income Economies 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 6: Top 10 Causes of Death in High-Income Economies: 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Table 7: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 8: Elderly Population (65+ Years) as a % of Total Population (2000 & 2025) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 9: Life Expectancy for Select Countries in Number of Years: 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Drive Growth
Table 10: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Developed Countries for the Year 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS Devices
Table 12: Global Obesity Epidemic: Percentage of Overweight, Obese, and Severely Obese Adults for 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Severely Obese Population (in Thousands) Worldwide by Country: 2014 & 2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
Table 14: Diabetes Prevalence Worldwide by Region: Number of Adults (20-79 Years) with Diabetes in 2015 and 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 15: Global Prevalence of Diabetes by Gender (2015 & 2040): Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for Men and Women (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: Top 10 Countries with Highest Number of Adults Diagnosed with Diabetes (in Million) for 2015 & 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IVUS Imaging Aids Physicians in Filing Documentation for Reimbursement Claims
Staff Training Vital for Realizing True Potential of IVUS in Catheterization Labs
Software Component Adds Further Assessment Capabilities
4. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
Reimbursement - A Major Issue Affecting IVUS Adoption Worldwide
Cost and Time - Key Drawbacks of IVUS Technique
Facilities May Face Difficulty in Justifying Mounted Costs
Technical Limitations
Competing Techniques Emerge with Superior Efficacy
IVUS versus OCT
Comparison of IVUS and OCT
Comparison of IVUS and OCT in Terms of Lesion Assessment Efficacy
FFR Gaining Rapid Adoption
Non-Use Remains a Major Threat
5. CLINICAL STUDIES
The Lipid-Rich Plaque (LRP) Study
The ULTIMATE Trial
The iDissection Study
The IVUSCTO Study
The PROSPECT Study
The Aftermath of PROSPECT Trial
The VERDICT Trial
Assessment of Dual AntiPlatelet Therapy with Drug-Eluting Stents (ADAPT-DES)
IVUS-XPL Randomized Clinical Trial
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Intravascular Ultrasound - A Brief Introduction
An Insight into Coronary Heart Disease
Role of IVUS during Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
IVUS Procedure - An Overview
Components of IVUS System
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles
Stenting - A Prevalent Application Area of IVUS
Clinical Applications of IVUS
Ensuring Proper Measurements and Confirming CT Measurement in Placement of Stent Graft
Balloon Angioplasty
Acts as a Substitute in Absence of MR or CT
IVUS for Assessing Treatment Results
Helpful in Selecting Suitable Atherectomy Device
Measurements through IVUS Enable Adequate Placement of Stent- Graft
IVUS Facilitates in Contrast Reduction and Dissection Procedures
IVUS Filter Placements
Vena Cava Filter
Other Applications
7. CORONARY STENTS MARKET - A BRIEF OVERVIEW
Drug Eluting Stents Steal the Show
Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent
Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years
Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters
DES for Large Sized Arteries
Major Market Trends
Restenosis - the Real Growth Driver
Aging Population Propels Coronary Stent Market
Direct Stenting Systems Spur Growth
Drug Choice Impacts Market Entry
Next Generation Stents - A Boon for Treating Coronary Diseases
Threats to Coronary Stents - Alternative Therapies/Devices
Coronary Stents Market Challenged by Drug Therapy
Cell Transplantation - A Major Threat to Coronary Stents
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Focus on Select Players
Boston Scientific Corporation (USA)
Infraredx™, Inc. (USA)
Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips) - The Netherlands
Terumo Corp. (Japan)
8.2 Product Approvals/Introductions
Infraredx Launches Makoto™ Intravascular Imaging System and Dualpro™ IVUS+NIRS Catheter in Japanese Market
Philips Exhibits Integrated Vascular Solutions at VIVA 2017
Philips Re-launches Pioneer Plus catheter
8.3 Recent Industry Activity
Conavi Medical Receives FDA Clearance for Novasight Hybrid OCT/IVUS System
Philips Enters into Global Collaboration Agreement with HeartFlow
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters by Geographic Region- US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: World Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles by Geographic Region- US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Other Devices by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10.1 The United States
A.Market Analysis
United States - The Largest Regional Market for IVUS
Recovering PCI Procedure Volumes - Focus on Complex PCI
PCIs Transitioning from Hospital to Outpatient Setting
B.Market Analytics
Table 29: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: The US Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: The US 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.2 Canada
Market Analysis
Table 32: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 33: Canadian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 34: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.3 Japan
A.Market Analysis
Japan - A Mature Market for IVUS
Market Trends
High Penetration Typifies Japanese IVUS Market
Flexible Reimbursement Structure Encourages IVUS Adoption
B.Market Analytics
Table 35: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: Japanese Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4 Europe
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Lower Penetration Rate Mars European IVUS Market
High Cost and Lack of Robust Data Restrict Widespread Adoption of IVUS
B.Market Analytics
Table 38: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 39: European Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: European 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 42: European Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 43: European 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.1 France
Market Analysis
Table 44: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: French Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 46: French 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.2 Germany
Market Analysis
Table 47: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: German Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: German 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.3 Italy
Market Analysis
Table 50: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 51: Italian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 52: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.4 The United Kingdom
Market Analysis
Table 53: The UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: The UK Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: The UK 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.5 Spain
Market Analysis
Table 56: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: Spanish Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 58: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.6 Russia
Market Analysis
Table 59: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: Russian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 61: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.4.7 Rest of Europe
Market Analysis
Table 62: Rest of European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: Rest of European Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 64: Rest of European 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 65: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 67: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for China, India, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 70: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5.1 China
Market Analysis
Table 71: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Chinese Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 73: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5.2 India
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Absence of Reimbursement Affects IVUS Adoption in Indian Healthcare
B.Market Analytics
Table 74: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Indian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 76: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
Table 77: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 79: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 80: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Latin American Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Geographic Region- Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Brazil and Rest of Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart).
Table 84: Latin American Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.6.1 Brazil
A.Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Brazilian PCI Procedure Volume Remains Low
B.Market Analytics
Table 86: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Brazilian Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
Table 89: Rest of Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 90: Rest of Latin American Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Rest of Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
10.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
Table 92: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures In US$ Thousand for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 93: Rest of World Historic Review for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Revenue Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2
through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Devices by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for IVUS Catheters, IVUS Consoles, and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2018 and 2
(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled:
The United States (4) Canada (1) Japan (2) Europe (2) - Germany (1) - Rest of Europe (1)
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p01375384
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article