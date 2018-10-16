Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Market Dynamics, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Key Players

DUBLIN, Oct. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.



This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles

Others

The report profiles 9 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Boston Scientific Corporation (US)

InfraReDx, Inc. (US)

Philips Healthcare ( Netherlands )

) Terumo Corp. ( Japan )

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS

Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles



2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in Interventional Cardiology

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints/Key Challenges

US and Japan Take the Lead, Developing Countries Spearhead Growth

IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners

Key Players

Select Approved IVUS Catheters in the Market

Coronary Artery - The Leading Target Area for IVUS

IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures

Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy

Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption

Strong Clinical Evidence and Technological Improvements Support IVUS Sales

Providing Regional Observations to Study Predictors of Events in the Coronary Tree (PROSPECT)

Clinical Studies Critical in Encouraging Physicians to Take Up IVUS



3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Are Integrated Systems the Future of IVUS?

IVUS-OCT and Other Multi-Modality Imaging Systems

Advanced Hybrid Imaging Modalities-Thing of the Future

Integrated IVUS Consoles Enhance Workflow

Virtual Histology Perceived to Improve IVUS Image Assessment; However, Clinical Trials Lacking

Advanced IVUS Catheter Transducer Technology

Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (cMUT) Capture Manufacturers' Attention

Motorized or Manual Transducer Pullback

FL-IVUS - Expanding Indications of IVUS

New Launches/Innovations

Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Increase in Healthcare Spending to Drive Growth

Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS Devices

Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases

IVUS Imaging Aids Physicians in Filing Documentation for Reimbursement Claims

Staff Training Vital for Realizing True Potential of IVUS in Catheterization Labs

Software Component Adds Further Assessment Capabilities



4. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES

Reimbursement - A Major Issue Affecting IVUS Adoption Worldwide

Cost and Time - Key Drawbacks of IVUS Technique

Facilities May Face Difficulty in Justifying Mounted Costs

Technical Limitations

Competing Techniques Emerge with Superior Efficacy

IVUS versus OCT

Comparison of IVUS and OCT

Comparison of IVUS and OCT in Terms of Lesion Assessment Efficacy

FFR Gaining Rapid Adoption

Non-Use Remains a Major Threat



5. CLINICAL STUDIES

The Lipid-Rich Plaque (LRP) Study

The ULTIMATE Trial

The iDissection Study

The IVUSCTO Study

The PROSPECT Study

The Aftermath of PROSPECT Trial

The VERDICT Trial

Assessment of Dual AntiPlatelet Therapy with Drug-Eluting Stents (ADAPT-DES)

IVUS-XPL Randomized Clinical Trial



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Intravascular Ultrasound - A Brief Introduction

An Insight into Coronary Heart Disease

Role of IVUS during Percutaneous Coronary Intervention

IVUS Procedure - An Overview

Components of IVUS System

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters

Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles

Stenting - A Prevalent Application Area of IVUS

Clinical Applications of IVUS

Ensuring Proper Measurements and Confirming CT Measurement in Placement of Stent Graft

Balloon Angioplasty

Acts as a Substitute in Absence of MR or CT

IVUS for Assessing Treatment Results

Helpful in Selecting Suitable Atherectomy Device

Measurements through IVUS Enable Adequate Placement of Stent-Graft

IVUS Facilitates in Contrast Reduction and Dissection Procedures

IVUS Filter Placements

Vena Cava Filter

Other Applications



7. CORONARY STENTS MARKET - A BRIEF OVERVIEW

Drug Eluting Stents Steal the Show

Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent

Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years

Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters

DES for Large Sized Arteries

Major Market Trends

Restenosis - the Real Growth Driver

Aging Population Propels Coronary Stent Market

Direct Stenting Systems Spur Growth

Drug Choice Impacts Market Entry

Next Generation Stents - A Boon for Treating Coronary Diseases

Threats to Coronary Stents - Alternative Therapies/Devices

Coronary Stents Market Challenged by Drug Therapy

Cell Transplantation - A Major Threat to Coronary Stents



8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



8.1 Focus on Select Players



8.2 Product Approvals/Introductions

Infraredx Launches Makoto Intravascular Imaging System and Dualpro IVUS+NIRS Catheter in Japanese Market

Philips Exhibits Integrated Vascular Solutions at VIVA 2017

Philips Re-launches Pioneer Plus catheter



8.3 Recent Industry Activity

Conavi Medical Receives FDA Clearance for Novasight Hybrid OCT/IVUS System

Philips Enters into Global Collaboration Agreement with HeartFlow



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



10.1 The United States

A. Market Analysis

United States - The Largest Regional Market for IVUS

Recovering PCI Procedure Volumes - Focus on Complex PCI

PCIs Transitioning from Hospital to Outpatient Setting

B. Market Analytics



10.2 Canada

Market Analysis



10.3 Japan

A. Market Analysis

Japan - A Mature Market for IVUS

Market Trends

High Penetration Typifies Japanese IVUS Market

Flexible Reimbursement Structure Encourages IVUS Adoption

B. Market Analytics



10.4 Europe

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Lower Penetration Rate Mars European IVUS Market

High Cost and Lack of Robust Data Restrict Widespread Adoption of IVUS

B. Market Analytics



10.5 Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



10.5.1 China

Market Analysis



10.5.2 India

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Absence of Reimbursement Affects IVUS Adoption in Indian Healthcare

B. Market Analytics



10.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific

Market Analysis



10.6 Latin America

Market Analysis



10.6.1 Brazil

A. Market Analysis

Current & Future Analysis

Brazilian PCI Procedure Volume Remains Low

B. Market Analytics



10.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis



10.7 Rest of World

Market Analysis



11. COMPANY PROFILES



Total Companies Profiled: 9

The United States (4)

(4) Canada (1)

(1) Japan (2)

(2) Europe (2)

(2) Germany (1)

(1)

Rest of Europe (1)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/z3hd4t/global?w=5



Did you know that we also offer Custom Research? Visit our Custom Research page to learn more and schedule a meeting with our Custom Research Manager.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

