Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Markets 2016-2018 & 2024: Market Dynamics, Recent Industry Activity & Focus on Key Players
The "Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets.
This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) in US$ Thousand by the following Product Segments:
- Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters
- Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles
- Others
The report profiles 9 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Boston Scientific Corporation (US)
- InfraReDx, Inc. (US)
- Philips Healthcare (Netherlands)
- Terumo Corp. (Japan)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles
2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in Interventional Cardiology
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints/Key Challenges
US and Japan Take the Lead, Developing Countries Spearhead Growth
IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners
Key Players
Select Approved IVUS Catheters in the Market
Coronary Artery - The Leading Target Area for IVUS
IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures
Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy
Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption
Strong Clinical Evidence and Technological Improvements Support IVUS Sales
Providing Regional Observations to Study Predictors of Events in the Coronary Tree (PROSPECT)
Clinical Studies Critical in Encouraging Physicians to Take Up IVUS
3. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Are Integrated Systems the Future of IVUS?
IVUS-OCT and Other Multi-Modality Imaging Systems
Advanced Hybrid Imaging Modalities-Thing of the Future
Integrated IVUS Consoles Enhance Workflow
Virtual Histology Perceived to Improve IVUS Image Assessment; However, Clinical Trials Lacking
Advanced IVUS Catheter Transducer Technology
Capacitive Micromachined Ultrasonic Transducers (cMUT) Capture Manufacturers' Attention
Motorized or Manual Transducer Pullback
FL-IVUS - Expanding Indications of IVUS
New Launches/Innovations
Global Menace of Cardiovascular Disease (CVD) - A Major Growth Driver
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Increase in Healthcare Spending to Drive Growth
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS Devices
Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
IVUS Imaging Aids Physicians in Filing Documentation for Reimbursement Claims
Staff Training Vital for Realizing True Potential of IVUS in Catheterization Labs
Software Component Adds Further Assessment Capabilities
4. ISSUES AND CHALLENGES
Reimbursement - A Major Issue Affecting IVUS Adoption Worldwide
Cost and Time - Key Drawbacks of IVUS Technique
Facilities May Face Difficulty in Justifying Mounted Costs
Technical Limitations
Competing Techniques Emerge with Superior Efficacy
IVUS versus OCT
Comparison of IVUS and OCT
Comparison of IVUS and OCT in Terms of Lesion Assessment Efficacy
FFR Gaining Rapid Adoption
Non-Use Remains a Major Threat
5. CLINICAL STUDIES
The Lipid-Rich Plaque (LRP) Study
The ULTIMATE Trial
The iDissection Study
The IVUSCTO Study
The PROSPECT Study
The Aftermath of PROSPECT Trial
The VERDICT Trial
Assessment of Dual AntiPlatelet Therapy with Drug-Eluting Stents (ADAPT-DES)
IVUS-XPL Randomized Clinical Trial
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Intravascular Ultrasound - A Brief Introduction
An Insight into Coronary Heart Disease
Role of IVUS during Percutaneous Coronary Intervention
IVUS Procedure - An Overview
Components of IVUS System
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Catheters
Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Consoles
Stenting - A Prevalent Application Area of IVUS
Clinical Applications of IVUS
Ensuring Proper Measurements and Confirming CT Measurement in Placement of Stent Graft
Balloon Angioplasty
Acts as a Substitute in Absence of MR or CT
IVUS for Assessing Treatment Results
Helpful in Selecting Suitable Atherectomy Device
Measurements through IVUS Enable Adequate Placement of Stent-Graft
IVUS Facilitates in Contrast Reduction and Dissection Procedures
IVUS Filter Placements
Vena Cava Filter
Other Applications
7. CORONARY STENTS MARKET - A BRIEF OVERVIEW
Drug Eluting Stents Steal the Show
Evolution of the Drug-Eluting Stent
Evolution of Drug-Eluting Stents (DES) Over the Years
Comparative Analysis of Drug-Eluting Stents in Terms of Physical Parameters
DES for Large Sized Arteries
Major Market Trends
Restenosis - the Real Growth Driver
Aging Population Propels Coronary Stent Market
Direct Stenting Systems Spur Growth
Drug Choice Impacts Market Entry
Next Generation Stents - A Boon for Treating Coronary Diseases
Threats to Coronary Stents - Alternative Therapies/Devices
Coronary Stents Market Challenged by Drug Therapy
Cell Transplantation - A Major Threat to Coronary Stents
8. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
8.1 Focus on Select Players
8.2 Product Approvals/Introductions
Infraredx Launches Makoto Intravascular Imaging System and Dualpro IVUS+NIRS Catheter in Japanese Market
Philips Exhibits Integrated Vascular Solutions at VIVA 2017
Philips Re-launches Pioneer Plus catheter
8.3 Recent Industry Activity
Conavi Medical Receives FDA Clearance for Novasight Hybrid OCT/IVUS System
Philips Enters into Global Collaboration Agreement with HeartFlow
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
10.1 The United States
A. Market Analysis
United States - The Largest Regional Market for IVUS
Recovering PCI Procedure Volumes - Focus on Complex PCI
PCIs Transitioning from Hospital to Outpatient Setting
B. Market Analytics
10.2 Canada
Market Analysis
10.3 Japan
A. Market Analysis
Japan - A Mature Market for IVUS
Market Trends
High Penetration Typifies Japanese IVUS Market
Flexible Reimbursement Structure Encourages IVUS Adoption
B. Market Analytics
10.4 Europe
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Lower Penetration Rate Mars European IVUS Market
High Cost and Lack of Robust Data Restrict Widespread Adoption of IVUS
B. Market Analytics
10.5 Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
10.5.1 China
Market Analysis
10.5.2 India
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Absence of Reimbursement Affects IVUS Adoption in Indian Healthcare
B. Market Analytics
10.5.3 Rest of Asia-Pacific
Market Analysis
10.6 Latin America
Market Analysis
10.6.1 Brazil
A. Market Analysis
Current & Future Analysis
Brazilian PCI Procedure Volume Remains Low
B. Market Analytics
10.6.2 Rest of Latin America
Market Analysis
10.7 Rest of World
Market Analysis
11. COMPANY PROFILES
Total Companies Profiled: 9
- The United States (4)
- Canada (1)
- Japan (2)
- Europe (2)
- Germany (1)
- Rest of Europe (1)
