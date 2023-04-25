Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Strategic Markets Report 2023: A $1.1 Billion Market by 2030 Featuring Boston Scientific, InfraredxT, Koninklijke Philips, & Terumo

Apr 25, 2023, 22:00 ET
Global Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
The global market for Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) estimated at US$634.2 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
IVUS Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.3% CAGR and reach US$659 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the IVUS Consoles segment is readjusted to a revised 6.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $231.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 10.1% CAGR
The Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$231.6 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$199.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 10.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.4% and 7.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$137.9 Million by the year 2030.
What's New for 2023?
- Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.
- Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
- Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
- Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
- Access to digital archives and Research Platform
- Complimentary updates for one year
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Medical Ultrasound: An Overview
- Comparison of Ultrasound against Other Imaging Modalities
- Application Areas
- Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Perspective
- Causes and Symptoms
- Percutaneous Coronary Intervention (PCI) - A Common Treatment for CAD
- Intravascular Ultrasound (IVUS) - High Potential in Interventional Cardiology
- Indications
- Techniques of Intravascular Ultrasound
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- 2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
- Impact of COVID-19 on Intravascular Ultrasound Market
- Point-of-care Intra-Vascular Ultrasound Gains Prominence
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- Global Intravascular Ultrasound Market to Witness Fastest Growth
- Growth Drivers
- IVUS Catheters Remain the Key Revenue Spinners
- US and Europe Dominate, Asia-Pacific to Witness the Fastest Growth
- Hospitals Account for the Largest Share
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Rise in Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Drives Demand for Intravascular Ultrasound
- IVUS Addresses Growing Need for Minimally Invasive Procedures
- Global Menace of Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) - A Major Growth Driver
- Fatalities by Heart Conditions - Estimated Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
- Stents Transform CAD Treatment, IVUS Expands Efficacy
- Superior Capabilities over Angiography Propels IVUS Adoption
- IVUS Inches Forward to Become Standard Choice for Vascular & Arterial Interventions
- Angiography vs. IVUS to Measure Vascular Characteristics
- IVUS vs. Venography for Venous Interventions
- Select List of Studies Comparing Venography to IVUS
- IVUS for Arterial Interventions
- Advancements in Ultrasound Technology to Benefit Market Growth
- Study Links IVUS-Guided PCI with Better Long-Term Patient Outcomes & Low Cardiac Death Risk
- Use of IVUS Increases in the Diagnosis of Complex CTO Lesions
- Contrast Agents Expand Ultrasound Applications
- Commercially Available Contrast Agents for Cardiology Applications
- Rapid Adoption of Contrast-Enhanced Ultrasound (CEUS) Unfurls New Growth Opportunities
- Advanced Ultrasound Transducer Designs Simplify IVUS Imaging Applications
- Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Rise in Associated Diseases Catalyze Growth
- Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
- Rising Healthcare Expenditure: Opportunities in Store
- Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for IVUS
- The Hypertension-Cholesterol Link to Drive Demand
- Diabetics at Higher Risk of Heart Diseases
- Use of Blockchain in Diagnostic Imaging
FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 15 Featured)
- Boston Scientific Corporation
- InfraredxT, Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Royal Philips)
- Terumo Corp.
