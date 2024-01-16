Global Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) Consoles Market Size Report 2023: Key Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2033

DUBLIN, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) Consoles Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Installed Base and Forecast to 2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The model discusses in detail the impact of COVID-19 on the Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) Consoles market for the year 2020 and beyond. Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS) Console is also known as intravascular echocardiography. Intravascular Ultrasound Systems (IVUS) Consoles help doctors to visualize an image of coronary arteries to assess their condition.

This is done with help of a transducer, which produces sound waves. These waves then travel through the catheter to the vessel, where they emit echo off vessel walls. They are then sent back to the system, where these signals are handled to display the cross-sectional image. IVUS consoles are available in two forms cart-based and fixed. Stand-alone (only IVUS), as well as integrated (IVUS, iFR, FFR) IVUS consoles, are tracked in this model.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models is equipped with epidemiology-based indications with procedure volumes. To increase the data transparency, the interactive excel deliverable covers the installed base, new sales volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size, and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Currently marketed Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) Consoles market and evolving competitive landscape

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) Consoles market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2033.

Granular data on total procedures, units, average selling prices, and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) Consoles market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided Intravascular Ultrasound System (IVUS) Consoles market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Boston Scientific Corp

Terumo Corp

ACIST Medical Systems

Nipro Corp

