Global Intravenous Equipment Industry

LONDON, April 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Intravenous Equipment in US$ Thousand by the following Segments: Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World.
Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2015 through 2022. Also, a six-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.
The report profiles 72 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- AngioDynamics, Inc.
- Arcomed AG
- ASCOR S.A
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Baxter International, Inc.
- Becton, Dickinson and Company
INTRAVENOUS EQUIPMENT MCP-3337 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS
Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations
Disclaimers
Data Interpretation & Reporting Level
Quantitative Techniques & Analytics
Product Definitions and Scope of Study
Intravenous Catheters
Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
Central Venous Catheters
Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path
Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities
Table 1: Healthcare Spending as % of GDP by Geographic Region (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 2: Per Capita Healthcare Spending (in $) in Select Countries (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 3: Hospital Bed Density (Number of Beds per 1,000 People) in Select Countries (2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors
Table 4: World Intravenous Equipment Market by Region (2017E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed Regions and Developing Regions (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential
Table 5: Global IV Equipment Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value Sales) for 2015-2022: Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan), Latin America, Rest of World, Europe, US, Canada and Japan (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Key Factors Driving Sales of IV Equipment in Developing Regions
Increase in Number of Hospitals
Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending
Proliferation of Medical Tourism
Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth
Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2016-2018P): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Scenario
Leading Players in the World Intravenous Equipment Market
Medtronic Leads the Insulin Pumps Market
Table 7: Leading Players in the Global External Insulin Pumps Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulet, Medtronic, Tandem and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
C. R. Bard Predominates the PICC Market
Table 8: Leading Players in the Global Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AngioDynamics, C. R. Bard, Teleflex, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market
Competition: Noteworthy Trends
Tough Ground for New Entrants
ICR: A Key Factor to Success
Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers
Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive
Market Witnesses High-Profile M&A Deals
Select M&A Deals Finalized in the Intravenous Equipment Market in the Recent Past
2. NOTEWORTHY MARKET TRENDS & GROWTH DRIVERS
Infusion Pumps & Sets: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment
Table 9: Infusion Pumps & Sets Account for Over 2/3rd Share of the World Intravenous Equipment Market - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Infusion Pumps & Sets and Intravenous Catheters (2017E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum
Insulin Pumps Market - Set for Interesting Road Ahead
Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario
Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market - An Insight
Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters
Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand
The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps
Table 10: Global Diabetic Population by Region (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 11: Top Ten Diabetic Countries by Number of Individuals with Diabetes for 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 12: Top Ten Diabetic Countries by Number of Individuals with Diabetes for 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 13: Diabetes Related Healthcare Expenditure by Region: 2015 & 2040 (in US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 14: Major Spenders on Diabetes (2015): Annual Expenditure on Diabetes Treatment and Management in US$ Billion for Ten Leading Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps
Table 15: Worldwide Incidence of Cancer (2012, 2020 & 2030): Number of New Cases Diagnosed (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 16: World Cancer Incidence by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of New Cancer Cases Reported (in Thousands) for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & The Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 17: Global Cancer Incidence by Income Group: 2012 (in Thousands) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 18: World Cancer Mortality by Geographic Region and Gender (2012): Number of Cancer-Related Deaths in Thousands for Asia-Oceania, Europe, North America, Latin America & The Caribbean, and Africa (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 19: Cancer Related Deaths by Type (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Number of Deaths for Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Liver Cancer, Lung Cancer, Stomach Cancer and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver
Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators
Table 20: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 21: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in '000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 22: Life Expectancy at Age 60 and 80 Years - (2010-2015), (2020-2025) & (2045-2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market
IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites
Widening Use of Disposable Infusion Pumps
Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems
Beating the Odds
Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems
Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness
Remote-Control Catheters - A Possible Technology
New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps
Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market
3. INDUSTRY ISSUES
Failures of Peripheral IV Catheter and Its Costs
Unapproved and Spurious Intravenous Catheters Create Market Chaos
Contamination of IV Ports during Infusion Therapy: A Cause for Concern
Complacency of Hospitals & Worker/Patient Safety: A Key Issue
Accidental Needlestick Injuries
Adverse Drug Events - Numbers Never Lie
Smart Infusion Technology Makes IV Devices 'Smart'
Smart Pumps in a Nutshell
4. TECHNOLOGY/PRODUCT BREAKTHROUGHS
Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment
Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past
Technology Advancements in PICC Space
Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed
5. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Intravenous Equipment
Intravenous Devices - The Evolution
The Changing Dynamics of Intravenous Equipment
Focus on Medication Safety Signals Growth of Smart Instruments
An Overview of Select Intravenous Equipment
Intravenous Catheters: A Primer
Intravenous Catheter: A Technical Exposition
Factors Determining the Effectiveness of a Catheter
Avoiding Infection
Flow and Sealing Capability
Safety
System Suitability and Comprehensiveness
Ease of Insertion
Maneuverability
Types of Catheters
Peripheral Intravenous Catheters
Central Venous Catheters
Types
Single Lumen Catheters
Multi Lumen Catheters
Advantages
Disadvantages
Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC)
Advantages of PICC
Evolving Catheter Applications
Drawbacks
Intravenous Infusion Pumps and Sets
Types of Infusion Pumps
Insulin Infusion Pumps
Insulin Infusion Pumps: Managing Diabetes the Smart Way
The Pros and Cons of Implantable Insulin Pumps
Syringe Infusion Pumps
Parenteral Feeding Infusion Pumps
Patient Controlled Analgesic (PCA) Pumps
Intravenous Administration Sets
6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/APPROVALS
B. Braun Medical Introduces Introcan Safety® Deep Access IV Catheters
Teleflex Launches TrapLiner Catheter
B. Braun Unveils Actreen® Mini Catheter and Actreen® Mini Set
Tandem Unveils New Software Update for t:slim® Insulin Pumps
Tandem Introduces t:slim X2™ Insulin Pump with Dexcom G5® Mobile CGM Integration
Tandem Launches t:lock™ Connector
Medtronic Rolls Out MiniMed™ 670G System
Smiths Medical Receives FDA 510(k) Clearance for CADD®-Solis Ambulatory Infusion Pump with Wireless Communication
Smiths Medical Rolls Out CADD®-Solis Pain Management System in Four New Markets
Animas Receives US FDA Approval for OneTouch Vibe™ CGM System
Hospira Unveils LifeShield Supercath 5 Safety IV Catheter
B. Braun Medical Launches STEADYCare™ Extension Set with Wedge™ Catheter Stabilizer
Animas Bags FDA Approval for Animas® Vibe® Insulin Pump and Continuous Glucose Monitoring System
AngioDynamics Rolls Out BioFlo Midline Catheter
Teleflex Unveils ARROW® PICC with Chlorag+ard® Technology
Medtronic Rolls Out MiniMed 640G Insulin Pump
B. Braun Medical Secures FDA Approval for Infusomat® Space Pump
Zyno Medical Gains CE Mark Approval for Z-800 Infusion Pump System
Hospira Receives FDA Clearance for Plum 360 Infusion System
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Smiths Medical Rolls Out New Distribution Strategy for Non- Hospital-Based Infusion Distribution
Teleflex Collaborates with Northeast Scientific
Terumo Integrates Silicon Valley Lab and Kalila Medical
BD Acquires C. R. Bard
ICU Medical Acquires Hospira Infusion Systems
Animas Decides to Exit Insulin Pump Business
Tandem Receives US Patent for Infusion Pump and Electronic Device Integration
B. Braun Medical Collaborates with Christie Medical Holdings to Enhance IV Products
B. Braun Medical Partners with Iatric Systems to Enhance Outlook® Infusion Pump
Insulet to Distribute its Omnipod System in Europe
Roche Diabetes Care to Discontinue Accu-Chek Brand in the US
Teleflex Acquires Vascular Solutions
Teleflex Signs New Product Category Contract with Vizient
Fresenius Kabi Expands Mihla Production Unit in Germany
B. Braun Medical Collaborates with Omnicell to Improve IV Infusion Technology
Smiths Medical Receives Vizient's Innovative Technology Designation for CADD®-Solis v3.0 PIB Ambulatory Infusion Pump
ICU Medical Inks Multi-Year Distribution Agreement with B. Braun Melsungen
B. Braun Enhances Infusomat® Space Pump with Epic's EMR System
InfuSystem to Take Over Infusion Pump Assets from InfusAID
Teleflex Acquires Nostix
ICU Medical Agrees to Acquire Excelsior Medical
Pfizer Acquires Hospira
InfuSystem Completes Acquisition of Ciscura
Becton Dickinson Takes Over CareFusion
Aesynt Forms Partnership with Biameditek
Teleflex Inks Agreement with HealthTrust
Hospira Inks Agreement with Cerner for Developing Infusion Pump Information Platform
Animas Partners with Tidepool
Medtronic Partners with BD to Develop New Insulin Pump with BD FlowSmart Technology
Fresenius Kabi Inks Agreement with Amerinet
8. FOCUS ON SELECT MAJOR PLAYERS
AngioDynamics, Inc. (USA)
Arcomed AG (Switzerland)
ASCOR S.A. (Poland)
B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
Baxter International, Inc. (USA)
Becton, Dickinson and Company (USA)
C.R. Bard, Inc. (USA)
F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)
Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany)
Halyard Health, Inc. (USA)
ICU Medical, Inc. (USA)
Insulet Corp. (USA)
Medtronic, PLC (Ireland)
Moog, Inc. (USA)
Nipro Corporation (Japan)
Smiths Medical (USA)
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (USA)
Teleflex, Inc. (USA)
Terumo Corp. (Japan)
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 24: World Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Catheters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 27: World Historic Review for Intravenous Catheters by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Catheters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 30: World Historic Review for Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Latin America and Rest of World Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
III. MARKET
1. THE UNITED STATES
A.Market Analysis
The Prime Market
Table 32: US Accounts for more than Half of the World Intravenous Equipment Market - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for the US and Rest of World (2017E & 2022P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Government Incentives to Drive Growth in the Infusion Pumps Market
Smart Infusion Pumps Grab Attention
Affordability and Convenience Fuel Demand for Ambulatory Infusion Pumps
Product Recalls Present New Opportunities for Infusion Pump Makers
Changing Competitive Dynamics
Insulin Infusion Pumps Market Sees Robust Growth
Competition
Table 33: Leading Players in the US Insulin Pumps Market (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Insulet, Medtronic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Diabetes Pandemic in the US: An Opportunity for IV Equipment
Table 34: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in the US (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-79 Age Group (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 35: Diabetes Prevalence by Ethnicity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 36: US Diabetes Prevalence (in 000's) for 2010-2017E (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 37: Diabetes Prevalence in the US by Type: 2013 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 38: US Market for Diabetes Management by Treatment Type (2017E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Insulin Pump, MDI and Traditional Insulin Therapy (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Reimbursements
Regulatory Environment
FDA Announces Initiative to Address Safety Concerns Related to Infusion Pumps
FDA Announces a New Mandate for Manufacturing Companies
Product Launches
Strategic Corporate Developments
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 39: The US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 40: The US Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 41: The US 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
2. CANADA
A.Market Analysis
Table 42: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Canada (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-79 Age Group for Canada (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
B.Market Analytics
Table 43: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 44: Canadian Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 45: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
3. JAPAN
A.Market Analysis
Aging Population Drives the Global Intravenous Equipment Market
Table 46: Japanese Elderly (65+ Years) Population: 2000-2020 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 47: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 48: Japanese Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 49: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4. EUROPE
A.Market Analysis
A Mature Yet Growing Market
Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter (PICC) Market to Register Healthy Gains
Infusion Pumps Market to Post Modest Growth Over Long-Term
Pumps Find Increased Usage in Chemotherapy
Table 50: Number of New Cancer Cases in Europe (in Million): 2012-2030P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Prevalence of Diabetes in Europe: Aging Population Dominates
Table 51: Prevalence of Diabetes Mellitus in Europe (2013 & 2035): Number of People with DM (in Thousands) in the 20-79 Age Group for 47 Countries in the Region
Product Launch
Strategic Corporate Development
Select Key Players
B.Market Analytics
Table 52: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 53: European Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 54: European 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 55: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 56: European Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 57: European 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4a. FRANCE
Market Analysis
Table 58: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 59: French Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 60: French 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4b. GERMANY
A.Market Analysis
Strategic Corporate Development
B.Market Analytics
Table 61: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 62: German Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 63: German 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4c. ITALY
Market Analysis
Table 64: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 65: Italian Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 66: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM
Market Analysis
Table 67: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 68: UK Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 69: UK 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4e. SPAIN
Market Analysis
Table 70: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 71: Spanish Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 72: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4f. RUSSIA
Market Analysis
Table 73: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 74: Russian Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 75: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
4g. REST OF EUROPE
Market Analysis
Table 76: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 77: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 78: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
5. ASIA-PACIFIC
A.Market Analysis
Asia-Pacific: The Fastest Growing Market for Intravenous Equipment
Peripheral Intravenous Catheter (PIVC) Market to Post Faster Growth
Strong Demand for Disposable Pumps to Boost Infusion Therapy Devices Market
Alternate-Site and Home Care Settings Fuel Infusion Pumps Market
Aging Populace - Potential Opportunities
Table 79: Over 65 Years Individuals as % of the Total Population in Select Asian Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Rising Diabetes Incidence in Asia-Pacific Offers Significant Growth Opportunities
Table 80: Diabetes and Population Statistics in South East Asia (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 81: Diabetes Statistics in South East Asia (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 82: Diabetes and Population Statistics in Western Pacific (2015 & 2040) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 83: Diabetes Statistics in Western Pacific (2015) - Number of Adults with Diabetes (in 000s), Diabetes Prevalence (%) and Number of Diabetes-Related Deaths (in '000s) for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Select Regional Markets
China
China: A Market with Huge Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps
Competition
India
India: A Promising Market in Asia
Diabetic Epidemic in the Country Spurs Market Growth
Medtronic: The Undisputed Market Leader
Australia
Rising Incidence of Diabetes Spurs Demand for Insulin Pumps
Indonesia
Infusion Pumps to Witness Moderate Demand
Korea
Product Launch
B.Market Analytics
Table 84: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 85: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 86: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for China and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 87: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 88: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 89: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
6. LATIN AMERICA
A.Market Analysis
Brazil - The Largest Healthcare Market
B.Market Analytics
Table 90: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 91: Latin American Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 92: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
7. REST OF WORLD
A.Market Analysis
Rising Need for Intravenous Therapy Devices in South Africa
B.Market Analytics
Table 93: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2015 through 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 94: Rest of World Historic Review for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Thousand for Years 2009 through 2014 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Table 95: Rest of World 14-Year Perspective for Intravenous Equipment by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Intravenous Catheters, and Intravenous Infusion Pumps & Sets Markets for Years 2009, 2017 & 2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
Total Companies Profiled: 72 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 83) The United States (49) Canada (1) Japan (4) Europe (20) - France (1) - Germany (8) - The United Kingdom (4) - Rest of Europe (7) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (6) Middle East (1) Latin America (2)
