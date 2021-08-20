Global Intravenous Equipment Market Report 2021-2027: Smart Infusion Systems - Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems

DUBLIN, Aug. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Equipment - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Intravenous Equipment Market to Reach $13.9 Billion by 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Intravenous Equipment estimated at US$9.9 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$13.9 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% over the analysis period 2020-2027.

IV Catheters, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.5% CAGR and reach US$4.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Securement Devices segment is readjusted to a revised 5.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Intravenous Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$2.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.8% and 4.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.1% CAGR.



Administration Sets Segment to Record 4.8% CAGR



In the global Administration Sets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$1.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period.

China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$1.9 Billion by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 5.8% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Intravenous Equipment Market on a Steady Growth Path

Recent Market Activity

Uptrend in Healthcare Expenditure Creates Substantial Opportunities

Developed Regions Remain Primary Revenue Contributors

Developing Regions Exhibit Immense Growth Potential

Key Factors Driving Sales of IV Equipment in Developing Regions

Increase in Number of Hospitals

Growing Healthcare Awareness & Parallel Increase in Consumer Healthcare Spending

Proliferation of Medical Tourism

Stable Economic Scenario Lends Momentum for Market Growth

Competitive Scenario

Leading Players in the World Intravenous Equipment Market

Medtronic Leads the Insulin Pumps Market

C. R. Bard Predominates the PICC Market

Competitive Factors in the Intravenous Equipment Market

Competition: Noteworthy Trends

Tough Ground for New Entrants

ICR: A Key Factor to Success

Expiry of Warranty Provides New Opportunities to Insulin Pump Makers

Customer Satisfaction: Crucial to Stay Competitive

Market Witnesses High-Profile M&A Deals

Select M&A Deals Finalized in the Intravenous Equipment Market in the Recent Past

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 72 Featured)

AngioDynamics, Inc. ( USA )

) Arcomed AG ( Switzerland )

) ASCOR S.A. ( Poland )

) B. Braun Melsungen AG ( Germany )

) Baxter International, Inc. ( USA )

) Becton, Dickinson and Company ( USA )

) C.R. Bard, Inc. ( USA )

) F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. ( Switzerland )

) Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA ( Germany )

) Halyard Health, Inc. ( USA )

) ICU Medical, Inc. ( USA )

) Insulet Corp. ( USA )

) Medtronic, PLC ( Ireland )

) Moog, Inc. ( USA )

) Nipro Corporation ( Japan )

) Smiths Medical ( USA )

) Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. ( USA )

) Teleflex, Inc. ( USA )

) Terumo Corp. ( Japan )

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Infusion Pumps & Sets: The Largest & Fastest Growing Product Segment

Infusion Pump Market Slated to Gain Further Momentum

Insulin Pumps Market - Set for Interesting Road Ahead

Intravenous Catheters Market Scenario

Peripheral Intravenous Catheters Market - An Insight

Positive Outlook for Central Venous Catheters

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases Fuels Intravenous Equipment Demand

The Diabetes Epidemic - Untapped Potential for Insulin Pumps

Cancer Pain Offers Potential Opportunities for Pain Management Pumps

Aging Population: A Strong Growth Driver

Global Aging Population Statistics - Opportunity Indicators

Alternative Site Care: Shaping the Intravenous Equipment Market

IV Infusion Pumps: An Obvious Beneficiary of the Rise in Alternate Care Sites

Widening Use of Disposable Infusion Pumps

Smart Infusion Systems: Marking the Convergence of Healthcare IT & IV Drug Delivery Systems

Beating the Odds

Three Key Factors Driving Hospital Adoption of Smart Infusion Systems

Market Characterized by Price Competitiveness

Remote-Control Catheters - A Possible Technology

New Software Promises More Safety in Usage of Intravenous Infusion Pumps

Adoption of Integrated Systems Propels Catheter Stabilization Device Market

Artificial Arteriovenous Fistulae Developed for Safe use of Intravenous Equipment

Ultrasound Aided Insertion of Peripheral Intravenous Catheters

Accidental Needlestick Injuries: A Thing of the Past

Technology Advancements in PICC Space

Safety of Intravenous Catheters Outclassed

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



III. MARKET ANALYSIS

United States

Canada

Japan

China

Europe

France

Germany

Italy

United Kingdom

Spain

Russia

Rest Of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest Of Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Argentina

Brazil

Mexico

Rest Of Latin America

Middle East

Iran

Israel

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Rest Of Middle East

Africa

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 72

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oxpu27

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

