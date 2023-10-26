Global Intravenous (IV) Solutions Market Analysis Report 2023: Market to Reach $22 Billion by 2030 - Emerging Economies Drive Demand for Parenteral Nutrition Products

DUBLIN, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Intravenous Solutions Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Total Parenteral Nutrition & Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition), By Nutrients (Carbohydrates, Vitamins & Minerals), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global intravenous solutions market is expected to reach USD 22.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 8% from 2023 to 2030

The market for parenteral nutrition products is expected to witness substantial growth, driven by factors such as the high prevalence of preterm births, especially in emerging economies like India and China. Improved healthcare infrastructure, increased healthcare expenditure, and growing patient awareness in these regions are anticipated to have a significant impact on market growth during the forecast period.

One of the key drivers for the use of parenteral lipid emulsions is the concerted efforts of various authorities to reduce preterm birth mortality rates. In 2021, the United States had a preterm birth rate of approximately 10.5%, with an annual societal and economic cost estimated at USD 25.2 billion. Consequently, the presence of a substantial number of neonates requiring supplementary post-birth nutrition is expected to drive demand in the market.

Moreover, several studies support the use of parenteral nutrition for patients suffering from malnutrition, a problem that escalated during the COVID-19 pandemic, further contributing to market growth. For example, research published in the Journal of the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics indicated that many COVID-19 patients admitted to intensive care units (ICUs) were acutely malnourished. This has led to an increased use of parenteral nutrition products during the pandemic.

In COVID-19-positive patients, severe deficiencies of specific micronutrients and vitamins have been reported, necessitating intravenous administration to meet dietary recommendations. Parenteral nutrition has been preferred over enteral nutrition in COVID-19 patients due to the latter's requirement of nasogastric tube placement, which can hinder the noninvasive ventilation provided to these patients.

The heightened risk of nutritional solution aspiration and underfeeding in hospitalized COVID-19 patients has also driven the increased adoption of parenteral nutrition.

In 2022, the Total Parenteral Nutrition (TPN) segment accounted for the largest market share at 66.1% and is projected to experience the highest growth rate (CAGR of 8.2%) during the forecast period. TPN involves the administration of a comprehensive set of nutrients via intravenous (IV) techniques.

Single-dose amino acid solutions led the market in 2022, holding a substantial share of 31.56%. These solutions have been favored for their completeness as a protein source, ease of customization with other parenteral formulations, and straightforward administration.

North America held the dominant market share in 2022 at 41.2%, attributed to key players, favorable regulations, and strong reimbursement policies in countries like the United States. Assure Infusions, Inc. announced a USD 20 million investment to construct an advanced manufacturing facility in Bartow, Florida, addressing the demand-supply gap for IV solutions in the U.S. market.

Companies Mentioned

Fresenius Kabi AG

Pfizer Inc.

Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.

Baxter , B. Braun Melsungen AG

, B. Braun Melsungen AG Vifor Pharma Management Ltd.

JW Life Science

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Methodology And Scope



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Market Snapshot

2.2 Segment Snapshot

2.3 Competitive Landscape



Chapter 3 Intravenous Solutions Market Variables And Trends

3.1 Intravenous Solutions Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1 Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Market Driver Impact Analysis

3.2.1.1 Growing Number Of Premature Births

3.2.1.2 Increasing Incidence Of Cancer

3.2.1.3 Increasing Risk Of Malnutrition

3.2.1.4 Growing Geriatric Population

3.2.2 Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1 Shortage Of Parenteral Nutrition Products

3.2.2.2 Increased Use Of Enteral Nutrition

3.2.2.3 High Risk Of Infections

3.3 Regulatory Framework

3.3.1 Standards And Compliances

3.3.2 Reimbursement Scenario

3.4 Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic

3.5 Industry Analysis Tools

3.5.1 Porter's Analysis

3.5.2 Macroeconomic Analysis



Chapter 4 Intravenous Solutions Market: Product Analysis

4.1 Product Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

4.2 Intravenous Solutions Market Estimates & Forecast, By Product (USD Million)

4.3 Total Parenteral Nutrition

4.4 Peripheral Parenteral Nutrition



Chapter 5 Intravenous Solutions Market: Nutrients Analysis

5.1 Nutrients Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2022 & 2030

5.2 Intravenous Solutions Market Estimates & Forecast, By Nutrients (USD Million)

5.3 Carbohydrates

5.4 Single Dose Amino Acid Solution

5.5 Vitamins & Minerals

5.6 Parenteral Lipid Emulsion



Chapter 6 Intravenous Solutions Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1 Intravenous Solutions Market: Regional Outlook



Chapter 7 Competitive Analysis

7.1 Company Categorization

7.2 Participants' Overview

7.3 Financial Performance

7.4 Product Benchmarking

7.5 Market Participant Categorization

7.5.1 Heat Map Analysis

7.6 Company Market Share Analysis, 2022

7.7 Strategy Mapping

7.7.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

7.7.2 Product Launch

7.7.3 Partnerships & Collaborations

7.7.4 Product Approvals

7.7.5 Expansion

7.7.6 Others



