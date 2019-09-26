Global Intravenous Solution Market to Surpass US$ 13,410.8 Million by 2027 - Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Sept. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the Global Intravenous Solution Market was valued at US$ 8,372.0 million in 2019, and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Intravenous Solution Market:

Global intravenous solution market is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing incidence of diarrheal diseases. For instance, in 2016, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 1.4 million death occurred globally due to diarrheal diseases.

Moreover, the global intravenous solution market is further expected to generate high revenue over the forecast period, owing to increasing positive clinical trials of IV infusions, which are driving the adoption of vitamin C intravenous therapy for treating cancer. For instance, in March 2017, the Weill Medical College of Cornell University initiated the Phase II study of high dose Vitamin C intravenous infusion for treatment of colorectal and pancreatic cancer, and this study is expected to complete by December 2021.

Several companies are focusing on agreement strategies to procure IV solutions and improve patient care with reduced costs, which is expected to drive growth of the intravenous solution market. For instance, in August 2019, B. Braun Medical Inc. and Steward Health Care entered into a purchasing agreement for seven years. Under this agreement, Steward Health Care will work with B. Braun Group of Companies in the U.S. in order to procure IV solutions and improve patient care with reduced costs.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global intravenous solution market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2019 – 2027), owing to increasing regulatory approvals for intravenous solution injections. For instance, in January 2018 , Baxter International Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA approved its Bivalirudin in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection. Bivalirudin is indicated as an anticoagulant in patients, undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI).

, Baxter International Inc. announced that the U.S. FDA approved its Bivalirudin in 0.9% Sodium Chloride Injection. Bivalirudin is indicated as an anticoagulant in patients, undergoing percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI). Among region, North America is expected to hold a dominant position in the global intravenous solution market over the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, frequent product approvals, and product launches. For instance, in November 2016 , Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, an Irish–tax registered manufacturer of specialty pharmaceuticals, generic drugs and imaging agents, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) prior approval supplement for OFIRMEV, an acetaminophen injection (new drug application) available in an intravenous (IV) bag.

is expected to hold a dominant position in the global intravenous solution market over the forecast period, owing to increasing healthcare expenditure, frequent product approvals, and product launches. For instance, in , Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals, an Irish–tax registered manufacturer of specialty pharmaceuticals, generic drugs and imaging agents, received the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) prior approval supplement for OFIRMEV, an acetaminophen injection (new drug application) available in an intravenous (IV) bag. Major players operating in the global intravenous solution market include Baxter International Inc, ICU Medical, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen Ag, Grifols, S.A., Fresenius Kabi USA , LLC, Vifor Pharma Management Ltd, JW Life Science, Amanta Healthcare, Axa Parenterals Ltd, and Salius Pharma Private Limited.

Report Segmentation:

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By Solution Type:

Saline



Normal Saline (0.9% NaCl)





Hypertonic Saline



Dextran



Lactated Ringer's



Amino Acid



Vitamins & Minerals



Heparin and Trace Elements



Mixed Solutions

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By Bag Type:

Large Volume Bags (greater than 250ml)



Small Volume Bags (less than 250ml)

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By Application:

Basic IV Solution



Nutritional IV Solution



Blood IV Solution



Drug IV Solution



Irrigation IV Solution

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By End-user:

Hospitals



Clinics



Ambulatory Surgery Centers



Home Care Settings

Global Intravenous Solution Market , By Region:

North America



By Country:





U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







Spain







France







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





Australia







India







China







Japan







ASEAN







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East



By Country/Region:





GCC







Israel







Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region:





South Africa







Central Africa







North Africa

Company Profiles

