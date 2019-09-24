Global Intuition Takes Fashion Industry By Storm Featuring At September's Hottest Events
Minimal, Soulful, Luxury Line Featured at Some of the World's Hottest Events Including Vogue for Milan, Fashion Innovation, New York Fashion Week and Much More!
Sep 24, 2019, 06:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intuition, a minimal, soulful luxury brand that embodies the digital footprint of social media, bringing awareness to sustainability, heritage and gender fluidity, has had an eventful month as the global brand appeared at some of the world's largest events including Vogue Fashion's Night Out, Daily Front Row Awards, Fashion Innovation and INFOLIST Pre Emmy Soiree.
As the new fashionable kids on the block, Global Intuition is taking the fusion of basic essentials and high-end fashion by storm and aren't taking any prisoners. Previously featured in Vogue World (Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert Denim Campaign) and Vogue Fall Fashion Issue featuring Taylor Swift, Global Intuition is the new brand that fashion influencers are keeping their eyes out on.
Because of its rapid success, Global Intuition has been extremely busy appearing at the following events throughout the month of September:
September 4, 2019- Daily Front Row Fashion Media Awards
Global Intuition and Yi Zhou attended Daily Front Row Awards 2019 as special guests with Russsian-American actress and model, Eugenia Kuzmina.
September 4, 2019- Fashion Innovation NYC
Global Intuition and Yi Zhou attended as guests at Fashion Innovation during New York Fashion Week. Founder, Yi Zhou walked the red carpet and discussed the major technology and innovation in the fashion world.
September 12, 2019- Vogue Fashion's Night Out in Milan, Italy
Global Intuition was a partner of a special initiative in collaboration with Vogue Italy where both brands designed co-branded t-shirts for the event and for the Treasure Hunt game, which caused a huge buzz on social media, with many instagrammable moments, for teams competing for prizes.
September 18, 2019- INFOLIST Red Carpet Pre-Emmys Soiree
Global Intuition was invited as a guest to the Infolist Red Carpet Soiree 2019. In partnership with the Mondrian Hotel, Global Intuition hosted a private deluxe, styling/VIP suite featuring its exclusive clothing collection and Lalu Chocolates. Notable VIP guests include: Larry Namer, Co-Founder of E! Entertainment Television, filmmaker and founder of Global Intuition Yi Zhou, Jeff Gund, founder of Infolist.com, and more.
To find out more events that Global Intuition will be attending, visit www.globalintuition.net. Click on here to view recap photos.
