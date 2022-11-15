Global Investigation and Security Services Market to Reach $406.5 Billion by 2027
Abstract:
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960651/?utm_source=PRN
Global Investigation and Security Services Market to Reach $406.5 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Investigation and Security Services estimated at US$226.8 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$406.5 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 8.7% over the period 2020-2027. Investigation, Guard, & Armored Car Services, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 9.1% CAGR and reach US$229.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Security Systems Services segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $62.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 12% CAGR
The Investigation and Security Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$62.2 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$82 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 12% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.5% and 7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.9% CAGR.
