Global Investment Casting Market Expected to Reach USD 32.3 Billion By 2035, Supported By Aerospace Dominance, Light weighting Trends, And Digital Foundry Transformation

NEWARK, Del., Jan. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global investment casting market is projected to grow from USD 19.1 billion in 2025 to approximately USD 32.3 billion by 2035, registering a 5.4% CAGR over the forecast period. The market is expected to add USD 13.2 billion in absolute value, reflecting a 69.1% total expansion and a 1.69× increase in market size over ten years.

Growth is being driven by rising demand for complex, lightweight, and high-performance components across aerospace & defense, automotive, medical devices, and energy sectors, where dimensional accuracy, material efficiency, and near-net-shape manufacturing are critical.

Investment Casting Market: Executive Snapshot

Market Value (2025): USD 19.1 billion

Forecast Value (2035): USD 32.3 billion

CAGR (2025–2035): 5.4%

Largest Application: Aerospace & Defense (45.6% share)

Key Growth Regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe

Core Demand Drivers: Lightweighting, precision engineering, complex geometries

Market Growth Pattern Indicates Second-Half Acceleration

2025–2030:

Market expands from USD 19.1 billion to USD 24.7 billion , adding USD 5.6 billion , accounting for 42.4% of total forecast growth.

Key drivers include aerospace recovery, additive manufacturing adoption in pattern making, and rising penetration in medical and industrial applications.

2030–2035:

Market grows from USD 24.7 billion to USD 32.3 billion, adding USD 7.6 billion, representing 57.6% of decade growth.

This phase is shaped by automation, Industry 4.0 integration, digital quality control, and advanced alloy processing.

Why Investment Casting Is Gaining Strategic Importance

Investment casting continues to gain relevance due to its ability to produce thin-walled, high-strength, and geometrically complex components with minimal material waste. Aerospace and automotive manufacturers are increasingly prioritizing weight reduction without compromising structural integrity, positioning investment casting as a preferred manufacturing route.

The process supports a wide range of materials, including superalloys, stainless steels, aluminum alloys, and specialty metals, enabling adoption across energy, medical, defense, and industrial equipment markets. Integration of 3D-printed patterns, simulation software, and digital process monitoring is improving yield rates, reducing defects, and shortening lead times.

Aerospace & Defense Dominates Application Demand

The aerospace & defense segment is projected to account for 45.6% of global market revenue in 2025, maintaining its position as the primary demand center.

Investment casting is widely used for:

Turbine blades and vanes

Engine components

Structural aircraft parts

High-temperature superalloy applications

Fuel efficiency targets, military modernization programs, and rising aircraft production volumes continue to reinforce long-term demand for precision-cast components.

Automation and Additive Manufacturing Reshape Foundry Operations

Automation adoption is improving consistency, lowering labor intensity, and enhancing scalability in high-value casting operations.

Digital inspection and process control systems are enabling tighter tolerances and reduced rejection rates.

are enabling tighter tolerances and reduced rejection rates. Additive manufacturing is increasingly used for rapid tooling, pattern production, and design iteration, accelerating product development cycles.

These trends are shifting investment casting from a labor-intensive process toward a technology-enabled precision manufacturing model.

Regional Growth Highlights

China: 7.3% CAGR — driven by industrial expansion, aerospace manufacturing growth, and domestic precision demand

India: 6.8% CAGR — supported by defense procurement, medical device manufacturing, and localization initiatives

Germany: 6.2% CAGR — anchored by automotive precision engineering and advanced manufacturing

France: 5.7% CAGR — aerospace and defense production focus

United Kingdom: 5.1% CAGR — aerospace and high-performance materials

United States: 4.6% CAGR — advanced materials, aerospace, and medical applications

Competitive Landscape: Capability, Compliance, and Scale

The market includes global leaders and specialized foundries focusing on automation, alloy innovation, certification compliance, and customer-specific engineering solutions.

Key companies include Precision Castparts Corporation, Alcoa Corporation, CIREX bv (Signicast Corporation), Dongfeng Metal Products Co. Ltd., Dongying Giayoung Precision Metal Co. Ltd., Impro, MetalTek, Milwaukee Precision Casting, Ningbo Jiwei Melt Mould Castings Co. Ltd., Ningbo Wanguan, RLM Industries, Taizhou Xinyu Precision Casting Co. Ltd., and Zollern.

Strategic Outlook

The investment casting market is transitioning from traditional foundry operations toward digitally enabled, high-precision manufacturing ecosystems. Demand through 2035 will be driven less by volume growth alone and more by application complexity, material performance, and process sophistication, reinforcing investment casting's role in next-generation industrial manufacturing.

