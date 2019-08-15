Global Investment Firm LCR Capital Partners Names Sherman Baldwin as CEO

WESTPORT, Conn., Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- LCR Capital Partners, a partner-owned, global investment and advisory services firm today announced that Sherman Baldwin will become the firm's CEO effective on August 15, 2019. Suresh Rajan, LCR's founder and majority shareholder, will transition to the role of Executive Chairman. Sherman has served as the firm's Co-President since June 2018 and has been an important part of the team that has driven the firm's success. LCR Capital is the ideal partner for families with US immigration and investment needs and is the industry leader in emerging markets such as Brazil and India.

Sherman Baldwin Suresh Rajan

With over 20 years of experience in P&L leadership, strategy and transformation, Sherman was previously Managing Director at Accenture where he held several leadership roles from 2004 to 2018. He has also held senior roles with leading Fortune 500 corporations and private equity firms. After serving in combat as a US Navy carrier pilot followed by a tour in the Pentagon, Sherman started his business career at McKinsey & Company.

Commenting on the new appointment, Suresh Rajan said, "We are excited about Sherman taking on the day to day leadership of LCR to continue to drive the firm's profitable growth. LCR is expecting accelerated global expansion and Sherman has the right experience and skills to lead the firm to the next level and achieve further scale. With Sherman's unique background, both professionally and academically, coupled with his global business experience and a proven track record of excelling in diverse and complex environments, we strongly believe that Sherman is ideally suited to execute on the firm's ultimate ambitions."

Rajan further added, "With Sherman driving growth in our core EB-5 business as CEO, I look forward to focusing on key strategic and tactical workstreams aimed at diversifying our sources of revenue, expanding our client base and deepening relationships with current and future LCR stakeholders. While we have achieved much in a short period of time, there remains work to do to realize our long-term vision."

Talking about his new role, Sherman Baldwin said, "I am excited to step into this new leadership role. We have an impressive team at LCR and we are not making any major changes to other senior management roles. I look forward to working with our team to continue to grow our core business and execute on new adjacent revenue opportunities. My focus will continue to be on creating value for our clients and driving the profitable growth of our business."

Sherman graduated from Yale College, holds an MBA from Harvard Business School and a Master's degree in Telecommunications from George Washington University. Sherman is also a member of the 2003 class of Henry Crown Fellows at the Aspen Institute and a member of the Council on Foreign Relations. He has written award winning articles on leadership and national security and is the author of two books: Ironclaw, a book about his combat experience as a US Navy carrier pilot during the first Persian Gulf War and Growing Up with Harry, a book about family values and the life lessons learned from his father who died from ALS.

About LCR Capital Partners

Founded in 2012 by Suresh Rajan, a first-generation U.S. immigrant, LCR's senior leadership team met at Harvard Business School. LCR Capital Partners is a global private investment and advisory services firm that is the ideal partner for families with US immigration and investment needs. LCR works with deeply rooted values, offering conservative investment opportunities in signature real estate and hospitality projects, and best-in-class service. Suresh Rajan, the Founder and Executive Chairman of LCR Capital, and his team are committed to providing high-net-worth investors with best-in-class and institutional quality investment projects focused on strong job creation and principal protection. The firm's primary client base comes from India, Brazil, South Africa, Latin America and the Middle East.

Press Contact:

John M. Baker

+1 646 684 7587

219224@email4pr.com

https://www.lcrcapital.com/

SOURCE LCR Capital