Global Investor and Operating Executive Anita Rehman Joins Deep Tech Venture Firm Celesta Capital as Partner

News provided by

Celesta Capital

14 Sep, 2023, 01:30 ET

Rehman brings over two decades of technology investment, operations, and advisory experience to further bolster Celesta's portfolio of U.S. – India corridor investments. 

BANGALORE, India, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celesta Capital, a leading global multi-stage venture capital firm, today announced the hiring of Anita Rehman as Partner. Rehman – most recently a Partner at GSV (Global Silicon Valley), a global investment platform focused on the Education and Workforce sectors – brings over twenty years of experience working with startups, technology leaders, and investors in the U.S. - India corridor.

As a Partner, Rehman will work closely with entrepreneurs and investors to develop Celesta's expanding India portfolio; she will be based in Bangalore, where the firm maintains its India office, and will also spend time in the firm's Bay Area headquarters. Earlier in her career, Rehman was an investor at Vantage Point Capital Partners, a CleanTech Venture Capital Fund, where she invested in early- to growth-stage technology companies. She also previously founded and served as CEO for a vertically integrated ecommerce startup.

Rehman's hiring coincides with the expansion of Celesta's India focus, with the intent to double down on investments in India's emerging and high-growth technology sectors, including semiconductors, artificial intelligence (AI), energy, aerospace, telecom, agritech, and others. As the Government of India has recently publicized deep tech policy and partnership announcements, Celesta aims to strategically align with the country's burgeoning deep tech ecosystem.

At Celesta, Rehman joins a seasoned global team of investment professionals, technologists, and operating executives with a strong track record of nurturing prominent technology startups. Celesta's global team has amassed a wealth of technology and business leadership experience at leading companies including Intel, Flex, Cisco, Micron Technology, Apple, Qualcomm, KPMG, and others. The firm is distinguished by its deep engagement with founding teams to support the development of technology differentiation, strategic partnerships, and profitable growth.

"We're delighted to welcome Anita Rehman to our team at Celesta," said Arun Kumar, Managing Partner at Celesta Capital. "Anita's extensive network and deep experience will be invaluable to the firm and our portfolio of entrepreneurs during this exciting period of growth for the deep tech ecosystem."

"I am excited to join the accomplished team at Celesta Capital and contribute to the advancement of this promising global portfolio," said Rehman. "I share Celesta's passion for building impactful technology companies. With so much rapid acceleration in the U.S. – India tech corridor, this is the perfect time to join a team focused on enabling the next generation of visionary deep tech founders."

Rehman earned her Master of Business Administration (MBA) from the Wharton School of Business at the University of Pennsylvania. Prior to Wharton, she earned a Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Stanford after completing her undergraduate studies at Manipal Institute of Technology, India.

About Celesta Capital 

Celesta Capital is a global multi-stage deep tech venture capital firm. Led by technology industry veterans with decades of investment and operations experience, Celesta has a passion and proven track record for building and scaling global businesses. Founded in 2013, Celesta has over $1B USD in assets under management and a portfolio of more than 100 early-stage technology investments. Learn more at http://celesta.vc.

Media Contact
Jack Buttacavoli
[email protected]

SOURCE Celesta Capital

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.