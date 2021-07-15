Global Investor ESG Software Market (2020 to 2028) - COVID-19 Impact and Analysis

DUBLIN, July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Investor ESG Software Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Component and Enterprise Size" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The investor ESG software market was valued at US$ 489.15 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 1,496.31 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15% during 2020-2028.



The growth of the investor ESG software market is attributed to the increasing government initiatives to promote ESG investment. Environmental, social, and governance (ESG) investing has become popular over the last decade, with some estimation that the value of professionally managed portfolios that incorporate key elements of ESG evaluations to surpass US$ 17.5 trillion globally. Moreover, the value of ESG-related traded investment products available to institutional and retail investors has surpassed US$1 trillion and is rapidly increasing across financial markets. Increasing government initiatives across regions such as Europe, APAC, and North America is influencing in ESG investing over the years, which, in turn is promoting the adoption of investor ESG software.



In March 2021, the European Union laid down regulations that would enforce fund managers who market environmental, social, and governance (ESG) financial products to show exactly how they meet the specific standards. The Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFDR) is a part of the EU's Green Deal efforts to encourage genuine sustainable investment by requiring ESG products, to reveal how their sustainably labelled products can fix climate change. Additionally, other government bodies such as the Chinese government had set a deadline by the end of 2020 for mandatory disclosures for listed firms, but due to the pandemic, this has been pushed to 2021. Further, President Xi declared China's target of becoming carbon-neutral by 2060, accelerating the transition to a low-carbon economy. Thus, the above-mentioned government initiatives to implement sustainable investments across the countries are influencing the adoption of technologies for proper analysis, thereby propelling the growth of the investor ESG software market.



The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the novel coronavirus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on vehicles and human's movement. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic has adversely affected economies and countless industries in various countries.



The lockdown imposition has resulted in lesser production of commodities, goods, and services. Manufacturing, automotive, semiconductor & electronics, oil & gas, mining, aviation, and other industries have witnessed a decline in their operations due to the temporary shutdown of activities.



The governments of several countries across the world have imposed lockdowns to curb the spread of the disease. Hence, organizations across both developed and developing countries are adopting investor ESG software amid the outbreak pandemic to extract sustainable investment profiles of customers, accelerate sustainable and responsible growth, and mitigate enterprise risk. This scenario is enhancing the growth of the investor ESG software market during the COVID-19 outbreak.



The global investor ESG software market is segmented on the basis of component, enterprise size, and geography. Based on component, the market is bifurcated into software and services. Based on enterprise size, the investor ESG software market is bifurcated into large enterprises and small and medium enterprise. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America (SAM).



A few key players operating in the global investor ESG software market and profiled in the market study are Accuvio; Dynamo Software, Inc.; Enablon; EnHelix Inc; Fincite GmbH; FactSet Research Systems Inc.; Goby; Greenstone+ Ltd; Refinitiv; and WeSustain GmbH.



Reasons to Buy

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global ESG Investor Software market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global ESG Investor Software market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Key Takeaways



3. Research Methodology

4. Investor ESG Software Market Landscape

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 PEST Analysis

4.2.1 North America

4.2.2 Europe

4.2.3 APAC

4.2.4 MEA

4.2.5 SAM

4.3 Ecosystem Analysis

4.4 Expert Opinion



5. Investor ESG Software Market- Key Industry Dynamics

5.1 Market Drivers

5.1.1 Increasing Government Initiatives to Promote ESG Investment

5.1.2 Benefits of the Investor ESG Software

5.2 Market Restraint

5.2.1 Low Awareness about ESG Software

5.3 Market Opportunity

5.3.1 Rising Adoption of Investor ESG Software Worldwide

5.4 Future Trend

5.4.1 Rise in Climate and Social Concern is Impacting ESG Investing

5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints



6. Investor ESG Software Market - Global Analysis

6.1 Investor ESG Software Market Global Overview

6.2 Market Positioning - Five Key Players

6.2.1 Brief Overview of Top 5 Players:

6.2.1.1 Refinitiv

6.2.1.2 Enablon (Wolters Kluwer N.V.)

6.2.1.3 FactSet Research Systems Inc.

6.2.1.4 Goby

6.2.1.5 Greenstone+ Ltd.



7. Investor ESG Software Market Analysis - By Component

7.1 Overview

7.2 Investor ESG Software Market Breakdown, by Component, 2020 and 2028

7.3 Software

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Software: Investor ESG Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

7.4 Services

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 Services: Investor ESG Software Market Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



8. Investor ESG software Market Analysis - By Enterprise Size

8.1 Overview

8.2 Investor ESG Software Market, by Enterprise Size (2020 and 2028)

8.3 SMEs

8.3.1 Overview

8.3.2 SMEs: Investor ESG Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)

8.4 Large Enterprises

8.4.1 Overview

8.4.2 Large Enterprises: Investor ESG Software Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2028 (US$ Million)



9. Investor ESG Software Market - Geographic Analysis



10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Investor ESR Software Market

10.1 Overview

10.1.1 North America: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.2 Europe: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.3 Asia-Pacific: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.4 MEA: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

10.1.5 SAM: Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic



11. Industry Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Market Initiative

11.3 New Product Development



12. Company Profiles

12.1 Accuvio

12.1.1 Key Facts

12.1.2 Business Description

12.1.3 Products and Services

12.1.4 Financial Overview

12.1.5 SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Key Developments

12.2 Dynamo Software, Inc.

12.2.1 Key Facts

12.2.2 Business Description

12.2.3 Products and Services

12.2.4 Financial Overview

12.2.5 SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Key Developments

12.3 Enablon

12.3.1 Key Facts

12.3.2 Business Description

12.3.3 Products and Services

12.3.4 Financial Overview

12.3.5 SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Key Developments

12.4 EnHelix Inc

12.4.1 Key Facts

12.4.2 Business Description

12.4.3 Products and Services

12.4.4 Financial Overview

12.4.5 SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Key Developments

12.5 Fincite GmbH

12.5.1 Key Facts

12.5.2 Business Description

12.5.3 Products and Services

12.5.4 Financial Overview

12.5.5 SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Key Developments

12.6 FactSet Research Systems Inc.

12.6.1 Key Facts

12.6.2 Business Description

12.6.3 Products and Services

12.6.4 Financial Overview

12.6.5 SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Key Developments

12.7 Goby

12.7.1 Key Facts

12.7.2 Business Description

12.7.3 Products and Services

12.7.4 Financial Overview

12.7.5 SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Key Developments

12.8 Greenstone+ Ltd

12.8.1 Key Facts

12.8.2 Business Description

12.8.3 Products and Services

12.8.4 Financial Overview

12.8.5 SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Key Developments

12.9 Refinitiv

12.9.1 Key Facts

12.9.2 Business Description

12.9.3 Products and Services

12.9.4 Financial Overview

12.9.5 SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Key Developments

12.10 WeSustain GmbH

12.10.1 Key Facts

12.10.2 Business Description

12.10.3 Products and Services

12.10.4 Financial Overview

12.10.5 SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 Key Developments

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7yup?

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

