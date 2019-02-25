Global Iodine Industry

LONDON, Feb. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Iodine in Metric Tons by the following End-Use Applications: Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals, & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film, Catalysts, & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors, and Others.



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 22 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- ACF Minera S.A

- Algorta Norte S.A.

- AZER YOD LLC

- COSAYACH CompaÃ±Ã­a de Salitre y Yodo

- Godo Shigen Sangyo Co., Ltd.

- IOCHEM Corporation



IODINE MCP-2083 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

A Prelude

Major Applications Driving Demand for Iodine

Iodine Market - A Historic Perspective

Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) - The Market Leader

Table 1: Global Iodine Market (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Leading Players for SQM, Cosayach, Ise Chemical Corporation, Algorta Norte, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Iodine Recycling Reaching Saturation

Chile: World€™s Largest Producer of Iodine

Table 2: Global Iodine Production (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production by Country for Chile, Japan, Russia, the US, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 3: Select Iodine Producing Countries in the World (2015 & 2016): Production in Metric Tons for Select Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chilean Operations Pose Heavy Competition to Global Counterparts

Iodine Reserves - Japan Dominates

Table 4: Global Iodine Market (2016): Mine Reserves by Country for Azerbaijan, Chile, China, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, Turkmenistan and US in Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES AND DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 5: Top 25 Countries Worldwide (2016): Total Population (in Million) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 6: Proportion of Population with Insufficient Iodine Intake (2015): Percentage of Proportion by Geographic Region - Europe, Africa, Eastern Mediterranean, South-East Asia, Western Pacific and Americas (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Aging Population Spurs Market Growth

Table 7: Elderly Population (60+ Years) as a Percentage of Total Population (2015 & 2050) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/ Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in €˜000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Iodine Deficiency Levels in Developing Asian Countries Bode Well for the Market

Iodine Deficiency - Still a Major Concern in Africa

Iodine Pricing Trends

Table 9: Global Iodine Market (2012-2016): Average Prices of Iodine (in US$ per Kilogram) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Traditional End-Use Segments Regain Balance

Emerging Application Areas for Iodine

Iodine in Human Health: Largest Application Area

Iodine Deficiency: A Major Threat

Correlation Between Iodine and IDD

Correcting IDD through Iodine Supplementation

Food Fortification with Iodine: A Sound Strategy to Curb Iodine Deficiency Disorders

Consumption of Iodized Salt on the Rise

Table 10: Proportion of Households Using Adequate Iodized Salt (2013): Percentage Breakdown by Geographic Region - East Asia & Pacific, South Asia, Sub-Saharan Africa, West and Central Africa, and Other Under-Developed Countries (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 11: Number of Newborns Protected and Unprotected from Iodine Deficiency Disorders (IDDs) in Million (2013) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Global Initiatives and the Fight against IDD



3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



4. IODINE - AN END-USE OVERVIEW

Major Uses of Iodine

End-Use Areas for Iodine

Table 13: Iodine Consumption as Compounds (2015): Percentage Share Breakdown by Iodine Compounds - Organic Compounds, Crude Iodine, Povidine-Iodine (idophors), Sodium Iodide, Potassium Iodide and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Major Applications

Animal Feed

Human Health

Industrial Applications

Biocides/Iodophors

Other Applications



5. TECHNOLOGICAL ADVANCEMENTS IN RECENT YEARS

Useful Properties of Aryl Iodonium Salts

Inventors Devise New Method to Make Cadexomer Iodine

Electrically Conductive Polymers Formed by Doping Iodine in Polyacetylene

Myriad Uses Offered by Poly Vinyl Pyrroliodone Polymers

Newly Discovered Properties of Iodine

Uses of Iodine-125 and Iodine-131 in Imaging

Iodine€™s Usage in Radiotherapy



Detection of Catalytic Kinetic Resolution in Racemic Primary Amines

Cyclodextrin-Iodine and Polyvinylpyrroliodone-Iodine Used as Biocides

Organic Synthesis is Possible Using Titanium Tetraiodide

COIL

Trifluoroiodomethane as a Fire Extinguisher

Hydrogen Iodide in LCDs



6. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ACF Minera S.A. (Chile)

Algorta Norte S.A. (Chile)

AZER YOD LLC (Azerbaijan)

COSAYACH CompaÃ±Ã­a de Salitre y Yodo (Chile)

Godo Shigen Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

IOCHEM Corporation (USA)

Iofina plc (UK)

Ise Chemicals Corporation (Japan)

Kanto Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. (Chile)

Ajay-SQM Group (USA)

Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan)

Deepwater Chemicals, Inc. (USA)



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Historic Review for Iodine by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Iodine Market by End-Use Application

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Animal Feed by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Historic Review for Iodine in Animal Feed by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Animal Feed by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Human Health Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Historic Review for Iodine in Human Health Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Human Health Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Human Health Applications by Product Segment - X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Historic Review for Iodine in Human Health Applications by Product Segment - X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Human Health Applications by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals and Nutrition Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in X-Ray Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Historic Review for Iodine in X-Ray Contrast Media by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in X-Ray Contrast Media by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Historic Review for Iodine in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Pharmaceuticals by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Nutrition by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Historic Review for Iodine in Nutrition by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Nutrition by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Historic Review for Iodine in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Industrial Applications by Product Segment - Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) and Stabilizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Historic Review for Iodine in Industrial Applications by Product Segment - Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) and Stabilizers Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Industrial Applications by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) and Stabilizers Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Historic Review for Iodine in Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Stabilizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Historic Review for Iodine in Stabilizers by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Stabilizers by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Biocides/Iodophors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Historic Review for Iodine in Biocides/Iodophors by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Biocides/Iodophors by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World Historic Review for Iodine in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World 14-Year Perspective for Iodine in Other End-Use Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Imports - A Major Source of Supply

Oklahoma - The Largest Iodine Producer

End-Use Applications Drive Iodine Demand in the US

Iodine Deficiency in the US Population Creates Demand for Supplementation

Export-Import Statistics

Table 53: US Iodine Market (2012-2016): Exports Volume in Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 54: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: US Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: US 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Increasing Iodine Deficiency Levels to Drive Growth

Export/Import Statistics - A Historic Perspective

Table 57: Canadian Iodine Market (2010-2013): Exports Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: Canadian Exports for Iodine (2013): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination - US, Vietnam, India, Australia, and Honduras Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Canadian Iodine Market (2010-2013): Imports Value in US$ Thousand (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: Canadian Imports of Iodine (2013): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Origin - Chile, Japan, US, India and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 61: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: Canadian Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Largest Reserves of Iodine

Seaweed: Main Source of Iodine in Japanese Cuisine

Southern Kanto Gas Field - Powerhouse of Iodine

Natural Calamity Adversely Affects Iodine Production in Japan

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 64: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: Japanese Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Export/Import Statistics - A Historic Perspective

Table 67: European Exports of Iodine (2013): Percentage Breakdown of Export Value by Destination - Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: European Imports of Iodine (2013): Percentage Breakdown of Import Value by Origin - Belgium, Netherlands, UK, Germany, France and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 69: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: European Historic Review for Iodine by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: European 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 73: European Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: European 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: French Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: French 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 78: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: German Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: German 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 81: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 82: Italian Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Iodine Deficiency on Rise

Iofina plc - A Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 84: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: UK Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: UK 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 87: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 88: Spanish Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Russia - A Fringe Player in Iodine Production

B.Market Analytics

Table 90: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Russian Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Azerbaijan Continues to Battle Iodine Deficiency

AZER YOD LLC (Azerbaijan) - A Major Iodine Producer

B.Market Analytics

Table 93: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Iodine Deficiency Levels in the Developing Asian Countries Spur Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 96: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Iodine by Geographic Region - China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for China, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Limited Production in China Benefits Exporting Nations

Competitive scenario

IDD in China - An Outline

Seaweed Snacks: Risky for Kids

B.Market Analytics

Table 102: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Chinese Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

High IDD Prevalence to Drive Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Indian Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 108: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 111: Middle East & Africa Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 112: Middle East & Africa Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Middle East & Africa 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 114: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 115: Latin American Historic Review for Iodine by Geographic Region - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Latin American Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

B.Market Analytics

Table 120: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 121: Brazilian Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Current and Future Analysis

Chile Leads Worldwide Iodine Production

Table 123: Chilean Iodine Market (2010-2013): Production in Metric Tons (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Chilean Operations Pose Heavy Competition to Global Counterparts

The Atacama Desert - Enriched with Iodine Deposits

Select Chilean Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 124: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Iodine by End-Use Application - Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Consumption in Metric Tons for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Iodine by End-Use Application - Percentage Breakdown of Consumption Volume for Animal Feed, Human Health Applications (X-Ray Contrast Media, Pharmaceuticals & Nutrition), Industrial Applications (Optical Polarizing Film (OPF) & Stabilizers), Biocides/Iodophors and Other Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 22 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 25) The United States (4) Canada (1) Japan (7) Europe (3) - The United Kingdom (1) - Italy (1) - Rest of Europe (1) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (5) Latin America (5)

