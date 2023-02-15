NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Iodine Market to Reach $2.6 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Iodine estimated at US$1.9 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Caliche Ore, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$1.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Underground Brines segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $526.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR

The Iodine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$526.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$540.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.6% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$349.3 Million by the year 2030.

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

A Prelude

Recent Market Activity

Major Applications Driving Demand for Iodine

Iodine Market - A Historic Perspective

Outlook

Competitive Landscape

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA (SQM) - The Market Leader

Iodine Recycling Reaching Saturation

Chile: World's Largest Producer of Iodine

Chilean Operations Pose Heavy Competition to Global Counterparts

Iodine Reserves - Japan Dominates

Iodine - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022

(E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ACF Minera S.A. (Chile)

Algorta Norte S.A. (Chile)

AZER YOD LLC (Azerbaijan)

COSAYACH Compañía de Salitre y Yodo (Chile)

Godo Shigen Sangyo Co., Ltd. (Japan)

IOCHEM Corporation (USA)

Iofina plc (UK)

Ise Chemicals Corporation (Japan)

Kanto Natural Gas Development Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Nippoh Chemicals Co., Ltd. (Japan)

Sociedad Quimica Y Minera de Chile S.A. (Chile)

Ajay-SQM Group (USA)

Toyota Tsusho Corporation (Japan)

Deepwater Chemicals, Inc. (USA)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Increasing Global Population Offers Significant Growth

Opportunities

Aging Population Spurs Market Growth

Iodine Deficiency Levels in Developing Asian Countries Bode

Well for the Market

Iodine Deficiency - Still a Major Concern in Africa

Iodine Pricing Trends

Traditional End-Use Segments Regain Balance

Emerging Application Areas for Iodine

Iodine in Human Health: Largest Application Area

Iodine Deficiency: A Major Threat

Correlation Between Iodine and IDD

Correcting IDD through Iodine Supplementation

Food Fortification with Iodine: A Sound Strategy to Curb Iodine

Deficiency Disorders

Consumption of Iodized Salt on the Rise

Global Initiatives and the Fight against IDD

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

