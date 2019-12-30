Global Ion Exchange Materials Markets, Technologies, Applications, Trends, Opportunities, Patents, New Developments, and Company Profiles (2019)
Dec 30, 2019, 08:15 ET
DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Exchange Materials: Water Applications and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews key ion exchange material technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. The report organizes applicable technologies into segments and includes detailed market data for each category.
The global market for ion exchange materials is diverse and expansive, and ion exchange material developers, manufacturers and suppliers must react quickly to changing global applications and demand. Traditional ion exchange markets, including those in the water technology, chemical separation, and many food-oriented applications are, at this point, well commercialized and commodified. In fact, markets in recent years have observed a flood of in the volumes of product available, facilitated by online business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces that connect manufacturers directly with end-users.
These manufacturers individually capture only a small fraction of market share. However, collectively their influence is helping to further drive down ion exchange resin prices. In contrast, new applications, particularly related to energy generation and storage (including fuel cells, hydrogen production, and flow batteries), as well as new pharmaceutical technologies (including drug delivery and isolation/purification of biochemical substances) and select other applications, are significantly driving research, development and commercialization of new ion exchange materials.
Membranes, in particular, are finding increasing application in new market applications. The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the ion exchange material applications and form factors considered in detail.
The report also provides splits, for each of these applications, by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World), with additional splits for 10 of the largest and most dynamic national-level markets that are currently driving demand. To this end, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and materials; and, most importantly, helps readers and their teams to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- What Are Ion Exchange Materials?
- Form Factor
- Ion Exchange Materials: Key Properties and Definitions
- Summary of Ion Exchange Technologies and Applications
- Ion Exchange Materials: A Brief History
- Explanation of the Ion Exchange Process
- Ion Exchange Models
- Equivalent Fraction
- Ion Exchange Capacity
- Selectivity
- Kinetics of the Ion Exchange Process
- Separation and Purification Processes
- Ion Exchange Materials: Market Segments and Applications
- Energy Storage and Electricity Generation Technologies
- Water Technologies
- Power Generation
- Separation and Chemical Technologies
- Food Production
- Pharmaceutical Industry
- Additional Classifications
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
- Other Applications for Ion Exchange Materials
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Ion Exchange Material Markets by Form Factor
- Global Market for Ion Exchange Materials by Region
- Global Market for Ion Exchange Materials by Application
Chapter 5 Ion Exchange Materials in Energy Generation and Storage
- Overview of Energy Generation and Storage Applications
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Fuel Cells
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Water Electrolysis
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Redox Flow Batteries
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
Chapter 6 Ion Exchange Materials in Power Generation and the Electricity Industry
- Overview of Power Generation and Electricity Industry Applications
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Condensate Polishing
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Nuclear Waste Remediation
- Global Summary
- Regional and National Markets
Chapter 7 Ion Exchange Materials in Water Technologies
- Overview of Water Industry Applications
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Electrodialysis
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Ultrapure Water Generation
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Water Softening
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Demineralization
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Wastewater Treatment
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
Chapter 8 Ion Exchange Materials in Separation and Chemical Production
- Overview of Separation and Chemical Production Applications
- Ion Exchange Materials Used in the Chlor-alkali Process
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used in Ion Exchange Chromatography
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used in Chemical Catalysis
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used for Metal Extraction and Purification
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
Chapter 9 Ion Exchange Materials in Food Production
- Overview of Food Production Applications
- Ion Exchange Materials Used in Sugar/Sweetener Production
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used in Beverage Production
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
Chapter 10 Ion Exchange Materials in Pharmaceutical Production
- Overview of Pharmaceutical Production Applications
- Ion Exchange Materials Used in Drug Delivery
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
- Ion Exchange Materials Used in Isolation and Purification of Biochemical Substances
- Global Summary by Application
- Regional and National Markets
Chapter 11 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Raw Material Producers
- Chemical Production Specialists
- Ion Exchange Material Producers
- Commodity Supply Chain
- Semiconductor Manufacturers
- Electronics Equipment Manufacturers
- Original Equipment Manufacturers
- Ion Exchange Equipment Manufacturers
- Distributors
- Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contractors
- Construction/installation Contractors
- End Users
- Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Industry Trends
- Recent Innovations
Chapter 12 Patent Review/New Developments
- Annual Granted Patents
- Patent Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Target Industry Sectors/Applications for Granted Patents
Chapter 13 Company Profiles
- 3M Co.
- Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.
- Asahi Kasei Corp.
- Ballard Power Systems
- Chemours Co.
- Dioxide Materials
- Dupont
- Ecolectro Inc.
- Eichrom Technologies
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- Finex Oy
- Fuel Cell Store
- Fujifilm Membranes
- Fumatech Bwt Gmbh
- General Technologies Spc
- Guangzhou Chunke Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.
- Ion Power
- Ionomr Innovations Inc.
- Johnson Matthey
- Lanxess Ag
- Lenntech
- Milliporesigma
- Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.
- Nalco Water
- PCA Gmbh
- Purolite
- Resintech Inc.
- Resinex (Jacobi Carbons)
- Safe Water Technologies Inc.
- Saltworks Technologies Inc.
- Samco
- Serionix
- Snowpure Water Technologies
- Solvay Sa
- Taiyuan Lanlang Technology Industrial Corp.
- Thermax Inc.
- Tokuyama Corp.
- W.L. Gore And Associates
- Xergy Inc.
