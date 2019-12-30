Global Ion Exchange Materials Markets, Technologies, Applications, Trends, Opportunities, Patents, New Developments, and Company Profiles (2019)

DUBLIN, Dec. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Exchange Materials: Water Applications and Beyond" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study reviews key ion exchange material technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets. The report organizes applicable technologies into segments and includes detailed market data for each category.



The global market for ion exchange materials is diverse and expansive, and ion exchange material developers, manufacturers and suppliers must react quickly to changing global applications and demand. Traditional ion exchange markets, including those in the water technology, chemical separation, and many food-oriented applications are, at this point, well commercialized and commodified. In fact, markets in recent years have observed a flood of in the volumes of product available, facilitated by online business-to-business (B2B) marketplaces that connect manufacturers directly with end-users.



These manufacturers individually capture only a small fraction of market share. However, collectively their influence is helping to further drive down ion exchange resin prices. In contrast, new applications, particularly related to energy generation and storage (including fuel cells, hydrogen production, and flow batteries), as well as new pharmaceutical technologies (including drug delivery and isolation/purification of biochemical substances) and select other applications, are significantly driving research, development and commercialization of new ion exchange materials.



Membranes, in particular, are finding increasing application in new market applications. The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for each of the ion exchange material applications and form factors considered in detail.

The report also provides splits, for each of these applications, by region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World), with additional splits for 10 of the largest and most dynamic national-level markets that are currently driving demand. To this end, the full report discloses realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarizes key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provides an overview of relevant technologies and materials; and, most importantly, helps readers and their teams to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

What Are Ion Exchange Materials?

Form Factor

Ion Exchange Materials: Key Properties and Definitions

Summary of Ion Exchange Technologies and Applications

Ion Exchange Materials: A Brief History

Explanation of the Ion Exchange Process

Ion Exchange Models

Equivalent Fraction

Ion Exchange Capacity

Selectivity

Kinetics of the Ion Exchange Process

Separation and Purification Processes

Ion Exchange Materials: Market Segments and Applications

Energy Storage and Electricity Generation Technologies

Water Technologies

Power Generation

Separation and Chemical Technologies

Food Production

Pharmaceutical Industry

Additional Classifications

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Other Applications for Ion Exchange Materials

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Ion Exchange Material Markets by Form Factor

Global Market for Ion Exchange Materials by Region

Global Market for Ion Exchange Materials by Application

Chapter 5 Ion Exchange Materials in Energy Generation and Storage

Overview of Energy Generation and Storage Applications

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Fuel Cells

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Water Electrolysis

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Redox Flow Batteries

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Chapter 6 Ion Exchange Materials in Power Generation and the Electricity Industry

Overview of Power Generation and Electricity Industry Applications

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Condensate Polishing

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Nuclear Waste Remediation

Global Summary

Regional and National Markets

Chapter 7 Ion Exchange Materials in Water Technologies

Overview of Water Industry Applications

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Electrodialysis

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Ultrapure Water Generation

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Water Softening

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Demineralization

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Wastewater Treatment

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Chapter 8 Ion Exchange Materials in Separation and Chemical Production

Overview of Separation and Chemical Production Applications

Ion Exchange Materials Used in the Chlor-alkali Process

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used in Ion Exchange Chromatography

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used in Chemical Catalysis

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used for Metal Extraction and Purification

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Chapter 9 Ion Exchange Materials in Food Production

Overview of Food Production Applications

Ion Exchange Materials Used in Sugar/Sweetener Production

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used in Beverage Production

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Chapter 10 Ion Exchange Materials in Pharmaceutical Production

Overview of Pharmaceutical Production Applications

Ion Exchange Materials Used in Drug Delivery

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Ion Exchange Materials Used in Isolation and Purification of Biochemical Substances

Global Summary by Application

Regional and National Markets

Chapter 11 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Raw Material Producers

Chemical Production Specialists

Ion Exchange Material Producers

Commodity Supply Chain

Semiconductor Manufacturers

Electronics Equipment Manufacturers

Original Equipment Manufacturers

Ion Exchange Equipment Manufacturers

Distributors

Engineering, Procurement and Construction Contractors

Construction/installation Contractors

End Users

Summary of Growth Drivers, Inhibitors, and Industry Trends

Recent Innovations

Chapter 12 Patent Review/New Developments

Annual Granted Patents

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Target Industry Sectors/Applications for Granted Patents

Chapter 13 Company Profiles

3M Co.

Co. Asahi Glass Co. Ltd.

Asahi Kasei Corp.

Ballard Power Systems

Chemours Co.

Dioxide Materials

Dupont

Ecolectro Inc.

Eichrom Technologies

Evoqua Water Technologies

Finex Oy

Fuel Cell Store

Fujifilm Membranes

Fumatech Bwt Gmbh

General Technologies Spc

Guangzhou Chunke Environmental Technology Co. Ltd.

Ion Power

Ionomr Innovations Inc.

Johnson Matthey

Lanxess Ag

Lenntech

Milliporesigma

Mitsubishi Chemical Corp.

Nalco Water

PCA Gmbh

Purolite

Resintech Inc.

Resinex (Jacobi Carbons)

Safe Water Technologies Inc.

Saltworks Technologies Inc.

Samco

Serionix

Snowpure Water Technologies

Solvay Sa

Taiyuan Lanlang Technology Industrial Corp.

Thermax Inc.

Tokuyama Corp.

W.L. Gore And Associates

Xergy Inc.

