Global Ion Exchange Resins Business Report 2023: Growing Water Scarcity and Increasing Importance of Water Recycling & Reuse Bodes Well for the Sector

Global Ion Exchange Resins Market to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2030



The global market for Ion Exchange Resins estimated at US$1.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Cationic Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$1.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anionic Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $388.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.7% CAGR



The Ion Exchange Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$388.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$720.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.5% CAGR.

Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$406.1 Million by the year 2030.



Looking Ahead to 2023



Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year.

Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Key Topics Covered:



MARKET OVERVIEW

Pandemic Brings to Light the Demand-Supply Gap in Accessing Clean and Safe Water

Ion Exchange Resins - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

What is Ion Exchange Technology?

An Introduction to Ion Exchange Resins

Key Properties of Ion Exchange Resins

Types of Ion Exchange Resins

Major Applications of Ion Exchange Resins

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Cationic Resins: The Largest Segment

Power Generation Emerges as the Leading End-Use Market

Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Ion Exchange Resins Market

World Brands

Recent Market Activity

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Expanding Applications to Present Growth Opportunities for Ion Exchange Resins Market

Growing Water Scarcity and Increasing Importance of Water Recycling & Reuse Bodes Well for the Market

World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water

Deteriorating Quality of Water and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply: A Key Factor Fueling Growth

Percentage of Contaminated Water in Drinking Water Supplies in Africa , Asia , and Latin America & Caribbean

, , and & Percentage of Wastewater Treatment in Europe , Asia , Latin America , and Africa

, , , and Factors Driving the Need for Water Reuse

Industrialization and Surge in Urban Population in Emerging Economies Fuels Market Growth

Water Needs of Expanding Urban Population to Boost Market for Ion Exchange Resins

Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand

New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse

Ion Exchange Resin Demand in Power Industry to Witness High Growth

Rise in Nuclear Power Generation Drives Demand for Ion Exchange Resins

Nuclear Power Capacity Distribution by Region: New Capacity in Gwe for Operational and Under-Construction Plants

Chemical & Petrochemical: Demand for Ion Exchange Resins to Witness Healthy Growth

Pharmaceutical Industry's Need for Improved Drug Retention & Prevention of Dose Dumping & Toxicity to Boost Market

Global Biopharmaceuticals Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry

Growing Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Cleaning and Obtaining Pure Metals

Increased Need for Ultrapure Water Boosts Market Growth

Water Softening: A Major Application of Ion Exchange Resins

Ion Exchange Resins Find Growing Use in Catalysis

Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Sugar Refining

Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Making Mineral Oils Acid-free

Challenges Facing Ion Exchange Resins Market

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 62 Featured)

Aldex Chemical Company, Ltd.

Anhui Sanxing Resin Technology Co. Ltd.

Auchtel Products Ltd.

Bengbu Dongli Chemical Co., Ltd.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

E. I. du Pont De Nemours and Company

Eichrom Technologies, LLC

Evoqua Water Technologies LLC

Finex Oy

Hebi Juxing Resin Co., Ltd.

Ion Exchange ( India ) Ltd.

) Ltd. Jacobi Carbons AB

Jiangsu Linhai Resin Science and Technology Co. Ltd.

Jiangsu Suqing Water Treatment Engineering Group Co., Ltd

Lanxess AG

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Ningbo Zhengguang Resin Co., Ltd.

Novasep Holding SAS

Ovivo, Inc.

Purolite Corporation

ResinTech, Inc.

Samyang Corporation

Sunresin New Materials Co., Ltd.

Thermax Ltd.

Tianjin Nankai Hecheng Science & Technology Co., Ltd.

