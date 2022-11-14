Global Ion Exchange Resins Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.2%

DUBLIN, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Ion Exchange Resins - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


Global Ion Exchange Resins Market to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2027

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Ion Exchange Resins estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.4 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% over the period 2020-2027. Cationic Resins, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.8% CAGR and reach US$1.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Anionic Resins segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $364.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR

The Ion Exchange Resins market in the U.S. is estimated at US$364.1 Million in the year 2020. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$572.5 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.4% and 3.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.1% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$324.5 Million by the year 2027.

Other Types Segment to Record 4% CAGR

In the global Other Types segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$170.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$220.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Latin America will expand at a 4.6% CAGR through the analysis period.

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Expanding Applications to Present Growth Opportunities for Ion Exchange Resins Market
  • Growing Water Scarcity and Increasing Importance of Water Recycling & Reuse Bodes Well for the Market
  • World Fresh Water Resources: Percentage Breakdown by Sources of Fresh Water
  • Deteriorating Quality of Water and Widening Gap between Safe & Reliable Water Supply: A Key Factor Fueling Growth
  • Industrialization and Surge in Urban Population in Emerging Economies Fuels Market Growth
  • Water Needs of Expanding Urban Population to Boost Market for Ion Exchange Resins
  • Water-Guzzling Industrial Units and Increasing Emphasis on Sustainable Wastewater Treatment Benefit Demand
  • New Focus on Circular Economy among Industrial Enterprises Drives Emphasis on Wastewater Recycling and Reuse
  • Ion Exchange Resin Demand in Power Industry to Witness High Growth
  • Rise in Nuclear Power Generation Drives Demand for Ion Exchange Resins
  • Nuclear Power Capacity Distribution by Region: New Capacity in GWE for Operational and Under-Construction Plants
  • Chemical & Petrochemical: Demand for Ion Exchange Resins to Witness Healthy Growth
  • Pharmaceutical Industry's Need for Improved Drug Retention & Prevention of Dose Dumping & Toxicity to Boost Market
  • Requirements for Water Used by the Pharmaceutical Industry
  • Growing Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Cleaning and Obtaining Pure Metals
  • Increased Need for Ultrapure Water Boosts Market Growth
  • Water Softening: A Major Application of Ion Exchange Resins
  • Ion Exchange Resins Find Growing Use in Catalysis
  • Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Sugar Refining
  • Role of Ion Exchange Resins in Making Mineral Oils Acid-free
  • Challenges Facing Ion Exchange Resins Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7ovdfw

