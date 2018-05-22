Global IoT Chipset Market 2018-2022 with Altair Semiconductor, Intel, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung & STMicroelectronics Dominating

DUBLIN, May 22, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global IoT Chipset Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global IoT chipset market to grow at a CAGR of 13.22% during the period 2018-2022.
Global IoT Chipset Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
An loT chipset comprises of one or more application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), including microcontroller units (MCUs), memory devices, and radio frequency (RF) components, as well as a software stack. It supports multiple wired and wireless protocols operating in multiple frequency bands.
One trend in the market is introduction of NB-IoT technology. In the IoT module market research report, our analysts identify the introduction of NB-IoT technology to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the IoT chipset market till the end of 2022. NB-IoT technology enables small devices with form factors to connect to a licensed narrow bandwidth to ensure transfer of high volume of data.
According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of smart devices and applications. Smart devices are interactive devices that connect users and other devices using technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and 3G. These devices enable communication between humans and technology while connecting the digital and physical world through IoT.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is privacy and security concerns. The implementation of IoT results in major privacy and security concerns. IoT enables different devices, such as connected home appliances and connected cars, to connect with each other and function efficiently.
Key vendors
- Altair Semiconductor
- Intel
- MediaTek
- NXP Semiconductors
- Qualcomm
- Samsung
- STMicroelectronics
Key Topics Covered:
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: MARKET LANDSCAPE
- Market ecosystem
- Market characteristics
- Market segmentation analysis
PART 05: MARKET SIZING
- Market definition
- Market sizing 2017
- Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 06: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
- Segmentation by application
- Comparison by application
- Smart cities - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Industrial Ethernet - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Smart wearables - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Connected vehicles - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Connected homes - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Market opportunity by application
PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 09: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
- Geographical segmentation
- Regional comparison
- Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity
PART 10: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 11: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
PART 12: MARKET TRENDS
- Introduction of NB-IoT technology
- Interoperability and cross-industry collaboration
- Emergence of Industry 4.0
- Anticipated rollout of 5G
- Heavy investments in R&D of cost-efficient IoT chipsets
PART 13: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
- Overview
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
PART 14: VENDOR ANALYSIS
- Vendors covered
- Vendor classification
- Market positioning of vendors
- Altair Semiconductor
- Intel
- MediaTek
- NXP Semiconductors
- QUALCOMM
- SAMSUNG
- STMicroelectronics
PART 15: APPENDIX
