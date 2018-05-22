Global IoT Chipset Market 2018-2022 with Altair Semiconductor, Intel, MediaTek, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm, Samsung & STMicroelectronics Dominating

The global IoT chipset market to grow at a CAGR of 13.22% during the period 2018-2022.

Global IoT Chipset Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

An loT chipset comprises of one or more application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), including microcontroller units (MCUs), memory devices, and radio frequency (RF) components, as well as a software stack. It supports multiple wired and wireless protocols operating in multiple frequency bands.

One trend in the market is introduction of NB-IoT technology. In the IoT module market research report, our analysts identify the introduction of NB-IoT technology to be one of the key trends driving the growth of the IoT chipset market till the end of 2022. NB-IoT technology enables small devices with form factors to connect to a licensed narrow bandwidth to ensure transfer of high volume of data.



According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing number of smart devices and applications. Smart devices are interactive devices that connect users and other devices using technologies such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, and 3G. These devices enable communication between humans and technology while connecting the digital and physical world through IoT.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is privacy and security concerns. The implementation of IoT results in major privacy and security concerns. IoT enables different devices, such as connected home appliances and connected cars, to connect with each other and function efficiently.



Key vendors

Altair Semiconductor

Intel

MediaTek

NXP Semiconductors

Qualcomm

Samsung

STMicroelectronics

