Global IoT Cloud Platform Market to 2027 - Featuring Amazon Web Services, Microsoft and Google Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Cloud Platform Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this market report the total market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2027.



This report covers a sub-market in this field - the IoT Cloud Platform Market by offering in detail, segmenting the market as platform and service. Platform is divided into device management, connectivity management and application enablement. Services further sub segmented as professional and managed services. Professional services classified as training & consulting, integration & deployment, support and maintenance. The scope of the report covers market for IoT cloud platform by deployment type which includes public cloud, private cloud and hybrid cloud. Organization is further segmented into SME's and large enterprises. It provides in-sights on application that segregates into building and home automation, smart manufacturing, smart transportation, connected healthcare, smart retail, smart grid and utilities and others (smart education, smart agriculture, smart hospitality, connected banking, telecom, security and emergency). Lastly, the IoT Cloud Platform Market is segmented by geography across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), ROW (Rest of the World) and regional market further sub-segmented by countries.



The report deals with all the driving factors, opportunities, and challenges with respect to the global IoT Cloud Platform Market, which are helpful in identifying trends and key success factors for the industry. Impact analysis of the market dynamics with factors currently driving and restraining the growth of the market, along with their impact in the short, medium, and long term landscapes. The report also includes qualitative analysis on the market, by incorporating complete analysis of industry value chain, funding and investments, Porter's analysis and PEST (Political, Economic, Social & Technological factor) analysis of the market. The report profiles all major companies active in this field. This report provides the competitive landscape of the key players, which covers all key growth strategies. Moreover, the report formulates the entire value chain of the market, along with industry trends of sports analytics with emphasis on market timelines & technology roadmaps, market and product life cycle analysis.



Major players in IoT Cloud Platform Market include Amazon Web Services, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Google LLC, Cisco Systems, Inc., IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, PTC Inc., Salesforce.com, Inc., Autodesk Inc., AT&T Inc., GE Digital (The General Electric Company), SAP, Samsung, Bosch.IO, Alibaba Cloud, Telit, Siemens, Ubidots, Zoho Corporation, Particle and among others.



The objective of this study is to identify the market opportunities and estimate market size by segments and countries for last few years and to forecast the market revenues to the next five years. The report incorporates both the qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study.

Reasons to purchase this Report:

Determine prospective investment areas based on a detailed trend analysis of the global IoT Cloud Platform Market over the next years.

Gain an in-depth understanding of the underlying factors driving demand for different and IoT Cloud Platform Market segments in the top spending countries across the world and identify the opportunities offered by each of them.

Strengthen your understanding of the market in terms of demand drivers, industry trends, and the latest technological developments, among others.

Identify the major channels that are driving the global IoT Cloud Platform Market, providing a clear picture of future opportunities that can be tapped, resulting in revenue expansion.

Channelize resources by focusing on the ongoing programs that are being undertaken by the different countries within the global IoT Cloud Platform Market.

Make correct business decisions based on a thorough analysis of the total competitive landscape of the sector with detailed profiles of the top IoT Cloud Platform Market providers around the world which include information about their products, alliances, recent contract wins and financial analysis wherever available.

Key Topics Covered:



1. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



2. INTRODUCTION



3. MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Industry Segmentation

3.2. Market Trends Analysis

3.3. Major Funding & Investments

3.4. Market Dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.2. Restraints

3.4.3. Opportunities

3.5. Value Chain Analysis

3.6. Pricing Analysis



4. IMPACT OF COVID-19 ON IOT CLOUD PLATFORM MARKET

4.1. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Offering

4.2. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Deployment Type

4.3. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Organization Size

4.4. Impact Of Covid-19 On Market, By Application

4.5. Impact of Covid-19 On Market, By Region



5. IOT CLOUD PLATFORM MARKET, BY OFFERING

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Platform

5.2.1. Device Management

5.2.2. Connectivity Management

5.2.3. Application Enablement

5.3. Service

5.3.1. Professional Services

5.3.1.1. Training & Consulting

5.3.1.2. Integration & Deployment

5.3.1.3. Support and Maintenance

5.3.2. Managed Services



6. IOT CLOUD PLATFORM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT TYPE

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Public Cloud

6.3. Private Cloud

6.4. Hybrid Cloud



7. IOT CLOUD PLATFORM MARKET, BY ORGANIZATION SIZE

7.1. Large Enterprises

7.2. SME's



8. IOT CLOUD PLATFORM MARKET, BY APPLICATION

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Building and Home Automation

8.3. Smart Manufacturing

8.4. Smart Transportation

8.5. Connected Healthcare

8.6. Smart Retail

8.7. Smart Grid and Utilities

8.8. Others (Smart Education, Smart Agriculture, Smart Hospitality, Connected Banking, Telecom, Security and Emergency)



9. BY GEOGRAPHY

9.1. Introduction

9.2. North America

9.2.1. U.S.

9.2.2. Canada

9.3. Europe

9.3.1. Germany

9.3.2. U.K.

9.3.3. France

9.3.4. Rest of Europe

9.4. Asia Pacific

9.4.1. China

9.4.2. Japan

9.4.3. India

9.4.4. Rest Of Asia Pacific

9.5. Rest of the World

9.5.1. Middle East

9.5.2. Africa

9.5.3. Latin America



10. COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS

10.1. Introduction

10.2. Top Companies Ranking

10.3. Market Share Analysis

10.4. Recent Developments

10.4.1. New Product Launch

10.4.2. Mergers & Acquisitions

10.4.3. Collaborations, Partnerships & Agreements

10.4.4. Rewards & Recognition



11. COMPANY PROFILES

11.1. Amazon Web Services, Inc.

11.2. Microsoft Corporation

11.3. Google LLC

11.4. Cisco Systems, Inc.

11.5. IBM Corporation

11.6. Oracle Corporation

11.7. PTC Inc.

11.8. Salesforce.com, Inc.

11.9. Autodesk Inc.

11.10. AT&T Inc.

11.11. GE Digital (The General Electric Company)

11.12. SAP

11.13. Samsung

11.14. Bosch.IO

11.15. Alibaba Cloud

11.16. Telit

11.17. Siemens

11.18. Ubidots

11.19. Zoho Corporation

11.20. Particle



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xvgcjd

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets