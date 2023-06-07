Global IoT Connectivity Market Report 2023: Increasing Demands of Connected Devices Drives Growth

DUBLIN, June 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Iot Connectivity Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global IoT connectivity market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.4% during 2023-2030.

Companies Mentioned

AT&T Inc.

Hologram Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Jasper Technologies, Inc.

Orange S.A.

Sierra Wireless

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Telefonica, S.A.

Telit

Vodafone Group Plc

This report on global IoT connectivity market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global IoT connectivity market by segmenting the market based on application, component, industry, organisation and region.

Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the IoT connectivity market are provided in this report. we believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.



Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increasing demands of connected devices

Increasing automation trends from different industries

Increasing digitization

Challenges

Data and privacy threats

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Application

Smart Retail

Smart Manufacturing

Connected Health

Building and Home Automation

Smart Transportation

Smart Grid and Utilities

Others

by Component

Platform

Services

by Industry

IT & Telecom

Consumer Electronics

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Retail

BFSI

Others

by Organisation

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/forw80

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets