Global IoT Connectivity Market Report 2023: Increasing Demands of Connected Devices Drives Growth

The global IoT connectivity market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19.4% during 2023-2030.
- AT&T Inc.
- Hologram Inc.
- Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
- Jasper Technologies, Inc.
- Orange S.A.
- Sierra Wireless
- Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson
- Telefonica, S.A.
- Telit
- Vodafone Group Plc
Drivers
- Increasing demands of connected devices
- Increasing automation trends from different industries
- Increasing digitization
Challenges
- Data and privacy threats
- Base Year: 2022
- Historical Period: 2018-2022
- Forecast Period: 2023-2030
by Application
- Smart Retail
- Smart Manufacturing
- Connected Health
- Building and Home Automation
- Smart Transportation
- Smart Grid and Utilities
- Others
by Component
- Platform
- Services
by Industry
- IT & Telecom
- Consumer Electronics
- Energy & Utilities
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Retail
- BFSI
- Others
by Organisation
- Large Enterprises
- Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
by Region
- Europe
- Germany
- United Kingdom
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Netherlands
- Rest of Europe
- North America
- United States
- Canada
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- Indonesia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- Turkey
- Iran
- United Arab Emirates
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
