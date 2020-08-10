Global IoT-Enabled Industrial Wearables Market, 2020-2024 - Anticipated to Grow by $2.29 Billion Over the Forecast Period
Aug 10, 2020, 12:45 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Internet of Things (IoT) Enabled Industrial Wearables Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market is poised to grow by $2.29 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 14% during the forecast period.
This report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
This market is driven by the rise in digitization and automation within industries and growing adoption of smart sensors. In addition, rise in digitization and automation within industries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well. The study identifies the emergence of Industry 4.0 as one of the prime reasons driving the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market growth during the next few years.
This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market vendors that include:
- Alphabet Inc.
- DAQRI LLC
- Fujitsu Ltd.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Intellinium
- Microsoft Corp.
- RealWear Inc.
- Seiko Epson Corp.
- Vuzix Corp.
- Wearable Technologies AG
Also, the internet of things (IoT) enabled industrial wearables market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage on all forthcoming growth opportunities.
Key Topics Covered
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Landscape
3. Market Sizing
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market definition
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019-2024
4. Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Threat of new entrants
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
5. Market Segmentation by Product
- Comparison by Product
- Smart eyewear - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Head-mounted wearables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Hand-worn wearables - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
6. Customer Landscape
7. Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
8. Vendor Landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Vendor landscape
- Competitive scenario
9. Vendor Analysis
- Market positioning of vendors
- Vendors covered
