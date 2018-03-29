NEW YORK, March 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05368760







According to "Global IoT Engineering Services Market By Service, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", Global IoT engineering services market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 23% by 2023, backed by expanding market of smart and connected devices and ongoing Industrial IoT adoption. Growing demand for IoT engineering services for various activities such as security, maintenance, analytics, product engineering, etc., as well as rising focus on operational efficiency enhancement and risk mitigation across critical sectors such as manufacturing, energy & utilities, government and healthcare are expected to positively influence the global IoT engineering services market during forecast period. Altran Technologies, SA, Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, eInfochips, Happiest Minds Technologies Private Limited, IBM Corporation, Infosys Limited, Prodapt Solutions Private Limited, and Tata Consultancy Services are some of the leading players in the market.



"Global IoT Engineering Services Market By Service, By End User Sector, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2013 – 2023", discusses the following aspects of IoT engineering services market globally:

•IoT Engineering Services Market Size, Share & Forecast

•Segmental Analysis – By Service (Product Engineering, Cloud Engineering, Experience Engineering, Security Engineering & Others), By End User Sector, By Region

•Competitive Analysis

•Changing Market Trends & Emerging Opportunities



Report Methodology

The information contained in this report is based upon both primary and secondary research.Primary research included interaction with IoT engineering service provider, distributors and industry experts.



Secondary research included an exhaustive search of relevant publications like company annual reports, financial reports and proprietary databases.



