Global IoT Fleet Management Industry
Global IoT Fleet Management Market to Reach $19.3 Billion by 2027
Nov 11, 2020, 12:30 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for IoT Fleet Management estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.3 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 19.3% over the period 2020-2027. Managed, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 20.1% CAGR and reach US$12.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Professional segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961000/?utm_source=PRN
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19% CAGR
The IoT Fleet Management market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$3.4 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.6% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 9th edition of our report. The 182-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- AT&T, Inc.
- Cisco Systems, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Intel Corporation
- Omnitracs LLC
- Sierra Wireless, Inc.
- Telefonica SA
- TomTom International BV
- Trimble, Inc.
- Verizon Communications, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961000/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
IoT Fleet Management Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide
(in %): 2019 & 2025
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: IoT Fleet Management Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 2: IoT Fleet Management Market Share Shift across Key
Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027
Table 3: Managed (Services) World Market by Region/Country in
US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 4: Managed (Services) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide
Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 5: Professional (Services) Potential Growth Markets
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 6: Professional (Services) Market Sales Breakdown by
Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027
Table 7: Public Buses (Fleet Type) Geographic Market Spread
Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 8: Public Buses (Fleet Type) Market Share Distribution in
Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 9: Commercial Vehicle (CV) (Fleet Type) World Market
Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020
to 2027
Table 10: Commercial Vehicle (CV) (Fleet Type) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 11: Passenger Cars (PC) (Fleet Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027
Table 12: Passenger Cars (PC) (Fleet Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 13: Driver Information System (Application) Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Years 2020 through 2027
Table 14: Driver Information System (Application) Global Market
Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2020 and 2027
Table 15: Fuel Management (Application) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 16: Fuel Management (Application) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 17: Routing Management (Application) Worldwide Sales in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 18: Routing Management (Application) Market Share Shift
across Key Geographies: 2020 VS 2027
Table 19: Vehicle Maintenance (Application) Global Market
Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2020-2027
Table 20: Vehicle Maintenance (Application) Market Share
Breakdown by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 21: Fleet Analytics (Application) Demand Potential
Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 22: Fleet Analytics (Application) Share Breakdown Review
by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 23: Other Applications (Application) Worldwide Latent
Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027
Table 24: Other Applications (Application) Distribution of
Global Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Facts & Figures
US IoT Fleet Management Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &
2025
Market Analytics
Table 25: United States IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Services: 2020 to 2027
Table 26: United States IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Breakdown by Services: 2020 VS 2027
Table 27: United States IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 28: United States IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 29: United States IoT Fleet Management Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 30: IoT Fleet Management Market Share Breakdown in the
United States by Application: 2020 VS 2027
CANADA
Table 31: Canadian IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020 to 2027
Table 32: IoT Fleet Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Services for 2020 and 2027
Table 33: Canadian IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 34: IoT Fleet Management Market in Canada: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Fleet Type for 2020 and 2027
Table 35: Canadian IoT Fleet Management Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 36: Canadian IoT Fleet Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
JAPAN
Table 37: Japanese Market for IoT Fleet Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Services for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 38: Japanese IoT Fleet Management Market Share Analysis
by Services: 2020 VS 2027
Table 39: Japanese Market for IoT Fleet Management: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fleet Type
for the Period 2020-2027
Table 40: Japanese IoT Fleet Management Market Share Analysis
by Fleet Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 41: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IoT Fleet
Management in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 42: IoT Fleet Management Market Share Shift in Japan by
Application: 2020 VS 2027
CHINA
Table 43: Chinese IoT Fleet Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 44: Chinese IoT Fleet Management Market by Services:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 45: Chinese IoT Fleet Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Fleet Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 46: Chinese IoT Fleet Management Market by Fleet Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 47: Chinese Demand for IoT Fleet Management in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 48: Chinese IoT Fleet Management Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
EUROPE
Market Facts & Figures
European IoT Fleet Management Market: Competitor Market Share
Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Market Analytics
Table 49: European IoT Fleet Management Market Demand Scenario
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 50: European IoT Fleet Management Market Share Shift by
Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027
Table 51: European IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020-2027
Table 52: European IoT Fleet Management Market Share Breakdown
by Services: 2020 VS 2027
Table 53: European IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2020-2027
Table 54: European IoT Fleet Management Market Share Breakdown
by Fleet Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 55: European IoT Fleet Management Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 56: European IoT Fleet Management Market Share Analysis
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
FRANCE
Table 57: IoT Fleet Management Market in France by Services:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 58: French IoT Fleet Management Market Share Analysis by
Services: 2020 VS 2027
Table 59: IoT Fleet Management Market in France by Fleet Type:
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 60: French IoT Fleet Management Market Share Analysis by
Fleet Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 61: IoT Fleet Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
France in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 62: French IoT Fleet Management Market Share Analysis:
A 7-Year Perspective by Application for 2020 and 2027
GERMANY
Table 63: IoT Fleet Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Services for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 64: German IoT Fleet Management Market Share Breakdown by
Services: 2020 VS 2027
Table 65: IoT Fleet Management Market in Germany: Recent Past,
Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Fleet Type for
the Period 2020-2027
Table 66: German IoT Fleet Management Market Share Breakdown by
Fleet Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 67: IoT Fleet Management Market in Germany: Annual Sales
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 68: IoT Fleet Management Market Share Distribution in
Germany by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ITALY
Table 69: Italian IoT Fleet Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 70: Italian IoT Fleet Management Market by Services:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 71: Italian IoT Fleet Management Market Growth Prospects
in US$ Million by Fleet Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 72: Italian IoT Fleet Management Market by Fleet Type:
Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027
Table 73: Italian Demand for IoT Fleet Management in US$
Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 74: Italian IoT Fleet Management Market Share Breakdown
by Application: 2020 VS 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 75: United Kingdom Market for IoT Fleet Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Services for the Period 2020-2027
Table 76: United Kingdom IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Analysis by Services: 2020 VS 2027
Table 77: United Kingdom Market for IoT Fleet Management:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Fleet
Type for the Period 2020-2027
Table 78: United Kingdom IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Analysis by Fleet Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 79: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for IoT
Fleet Management in US$ Million by Application: 2020 to 2027
Table 80: IoT Fleet Management Market Share Shift in the United
Kingdom by Application: 2020 VS 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 81: Rest of Europe IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020-2027
Table 82: Rest of Europe IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Breakdown by Services: 2020 VS 2027
Table 83: Rest of Europe IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2020-2027
Table 84: Rest of Europe IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Breakdown by Fleet Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 85: Rest of Europe IoT Fleet Management Addressable
Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 86: Rest of Europe IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 87: IoT Fleet Management Market in Asia-Pacific by
Services: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2020-2027
Table 88: Asia-Pacific IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Analysis by Services: 2020 VS 2027
Table 89: IoT Fleet Management Market in Asia-Pacific by Fleet
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2020-2027
Table 90: Asia-Pacific IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Analysis by Fleet Type: 2020 VS 2027
Table 91: IoT Fleet Management Quantitative Demand Analysis in
Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2020-2027
Table 92: Asia-Pacific IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Analysis: A 7-Year Perspectiveby Application for 2020 and 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 93: Rest of World IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Services: 2020 to 2027
Table 94: IoT Fleet Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Services for 2020 and
2027
Table 95: Rest of World IoT Fleet Management Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Fleet Type: 2020 to 2027
Table 96: IoT Fleet Management Market in Rest of World:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Fleet Type for 2020 and
2027
Table 97: Rest of World IoT Fleet Management Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:
2020 to 2027
Table 98: Rest of World IoT Fleet Management Market Share
Analysis by Application: 2020 VS 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 46
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961000/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker