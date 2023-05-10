Global IoT in Healthcare Market Report 2023: Need for More Personalized and Efficient Healthcare Delivery Drives Growth

DUBLIN, May 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global IoT in Healthcare Market Report and Forecast 2023-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT in healthcare market size was around USD 202.32 billion in 2022. The market growth is being driven by the increasing investment in the development of IoT medical devices. The market size is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 17.9% during the forecast period of 2023-2031. The market is anticipated to reach a value of USD 890.33 billion by 2031.

Global IoT in Healthcare Market: Introduction



The IoT (Internet of Things) in healthcare market is a rapidly growing sector of the healthcare industry. IoT medical devices are connected medical devices that use the internet and other digital technologies to monitor patient health and transmit data to healthcare providers. The market for IoT in healthcare is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for more personalized and efficient healthcare delivery, and the demand for remote patient monitoring solutions.



The COVID-19 pandemic has also accelerated the adoption of IoT in healthcare as healthcare providers increasingly rely on remote patient monitoring solutions to manage patient care and reduce the risk of infection. The use of IoT devices in healthcare has the potential to improve patient outcomes, reduce healthcare costs, and increase access to healthcare services.



The global IoT in healthcare market is expected to grow significantly in the coming years with increasing investment in the development of IoT medical devices and the expansion of IoT infrastructure in healthcare facilities. The market is segmented by component, application, end-user, and geography, and includes a wide range of IoT devices such as wearables, medical sensors, smart pills, and connected medical equipment.



Despite the market's growth potential, the adoption of IoT in healthcare also faces challenges, including concerns over data security and privacy, regulatory challenges related to the use of IoT medical devices in healthcare, and the high cost of these devices. Nevertheless, the global IoT in healthcare market is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring and personalized healthcare solutions.



IoT in Healthcare - Applications and Uses

Here are some of the key applications and uses of IoT in healthcare:

Remote patient monitoring: IoT devices can be used to monitor patients' health remotely, allowing healthcare providers to detect any changes in health conditions and provide timely interventions

Chronic disease management: IoT devices can be used to manage chronic diseases such as diabetes, heart disease, and asthma. These devices can collect and transmit data about a patient's vital signs, medication adherence, and symptoms to healthcare providers in real-time

Telemedicine: IoT devices enable remote consultations and virtual visits between patients and healthcare providers, eliminating the need for in-person visits

Medication management: IoT devices can be used to track medication adherence, ensuring patients take their medication on time and in the correct dosage

Hospital and healthcare facility management: IoT devices can be used to manage hospital and healthcare facility operations, such as inventory management, patient flow, and staff scheduling

Clinical trials: IoT devices can be used to collect data for clinical trials, enabling researchers to monitor participants' health remotely and in real-time

The applications and uses of IoT in healthcare are vast and varied, and the market for these devices is expected to continue to grow in the coming years.



Global IoT in Healthcare Market Segmentations

Market Breakup by Component

Medical Devices

Wearable External Devices

Implanted Medical Devices

Stationary Medical Devices

System and Software

Remote Device Management

Network Bandwidth Management

Data Analytics

Application Security

Network Security

Services

System Integration Services

Consulting, Training, and Education

Support and Maintenance Services

Market Breakup by Connectivity Technology

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

ZIGBEE

Near-Field Communication

Cellular

RFID

Satellite

Others

Market Breakup by Application

Telemedicine

Patient Monitoring

Connected Imaging

Clinical Operations

Medication Management

Others

Market Breakup by End User

Hospitals and Clinics

Clinical Research Organizations

Research and Diagnostic Laboratories

Others

Market Breakup by Region

North America

United States of America

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Others

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

ASEAN

Australia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Nigeria

South Africa

Others

Global IoT in Healthcare Market Scenario



The global IoT in healthcare market is growing rapidly, driven by factors such as the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the need for more personalized and efficient healthcare delivery, and the demand for remote patient monitoring solutions. The COVID-19 pandemic has further accelerated the adoption of IoT in healthcare, as healthcare providers increasingly rely on remote patient monitoring solutions to manage patient care and reduce the risk of infection.



The hardware segment, which includes medical devices and sensors, accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT medical devices for remote patient monitoring and disease management. The software and services segments are also expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for healthcare analytics and cloud-based platforms.



The remote patient monitoring application segment accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, driven by the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring solutions to manage chronic diseases and reduce healthcare costs. The telemedicine segment is also expected to grow, driven by the increasing demand for virtual consultations and remote healthcare services.



North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2020, driven by the presence of a well-established healthcare system and a large number of IoT medical device manufacturers in the region. The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the increasing adoption of IoT in healthcare in emerging economies such as China and India.



Despite the market's growth potential, the market also faces challenges, including concerns over data security and privacy, regulatory challenges related to the use of IoT medical devices in healthcare, and the high cost of these devices. Nevertheless, the global IoT in healthcare market is expected to continue to grow, driven by the increasing demand for remote patient monitoring and personalized healthcare solutions.



Key Players in the Global IoT in Healthcare Market



The report gives an in-depth analysis of the key players involved in the global IoT in healthcare market. The companies included in the market are as follows:

Medtronic

Cisco Inc

GENERAL ELECTRIC

STANLEY Healthcare

Capsule Technologies, Inc

IBM Corporation

Koninklijke Philips N.V

SAP affiliate company

AdhereTech

Cerner Corporation

Meru Health

LifeFuels Inc

CARRE TECHNOLOGIES INC

