Global IoT Middleware Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2027
Nov 08, 2022, 10:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
Abstract:
Whatâ€™s New for 2022?
Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798952/?utm_source=PRN
Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
Complimentary updates for one year
Global IoT Middleware Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2027
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for IoT Middleware estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Device Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Application Management segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR
The IoT Middleware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.
Connectivity Management Segment to Record 21.7% CAGR
In the global Connectivity Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -
Amazon Web Services, Inc.
Axiros GmbH
Cisco Systems, Inc.
ClearBlade, Inc.
Davra Networks
Oracle Corporation
PTC, Inc.
Red Hat, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798952/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
IoT Middleware - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share
in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Manufacturing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Manufacturing by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Government & Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Government & Defense by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Verticals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Verticals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 9: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Device Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Device Management by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Application Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Application Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Connectivity Management by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Connectivity Management
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 15: World IoT Middleware Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive & Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive &
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific
and Rest of World for Years 2021 & 2027
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through
2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World 7-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 25: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
IoT Middleware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 27: USA 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Government & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 29: USA 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device Management,
Application Management and Connectivity Management for the
Years 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 30: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 31: Canada 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
IoT Middleware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Table 34: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 35: Japan 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 36: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
CHINA
IoT Middleware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 39: China 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 40: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 41: China 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
IoT Middleware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Table 42: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Europe 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 45: Europe 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 46: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Europe 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2021 & 2027
FRANCE
IoT Middleware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 48: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 49: France 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 51: France 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
IoT Middleware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 52: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
IoT Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government &
Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities,
Healthcare, Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Germany 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 54: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
IoT Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 55: Germany 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 56: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 57: Italy 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 59: Italy 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
IoT Middleware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 60: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government & Defense,
Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare,
Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and
% CAGR
Table 61: UK 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by Vertical -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Manufacturing,
Government & Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Energy &
Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals for the
Years 2021 & 2027
Table 62: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IoT
Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 63: UK 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by Platform -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device Management,
Application Management and Connectivity Management for the
Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 64: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for IoT Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government &
Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities,
Healthcare, Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 66: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for IoT Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 67: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
IoT Middleware Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 68: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for IoT Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government &
Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities,
Healthcare, Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 69: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for IoT Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 71: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware by
Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
REST OF WORLD
Table 72: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for IoT Middleware by Vertical - Manufacturing, Government &
Defense, Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities,
Healthcare, Retail, BFSI and Other Verticals - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 73: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware
by Vertical - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Manufacturing, Government & Defense, Automotive &
Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, BFSI
and Other Verticals for the Years 2021 & 2027
Table 74: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for IoT Middleware by Platform - Device Management, Application
Management and Connectivity Management - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027
and % CAGR
Table 75: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for IoT Middleware
by Platform - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Device
Management, Application Management and Connectivity Management
for the Years 2021 & 2027
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05798952/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article