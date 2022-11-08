NEW YORK, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --



Global IoT Middleware Market to Reach $34.2 Billion by 2027



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for IoT Middleware estimated at US$9.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$34.2 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Device Management, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 19% CAGR and reach US$19.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Application Management segment is readjusted to a revised 20.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.8% CAGR



The IoT Middleware market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.2% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 14.4% CAGR.



Connectivity Management Segment to Record 21.7% CAGR



In the global Connectivity Management segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 21.7% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$4.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured) -

Amazon Web Services, Inc.

Axiros GmbH

Cisco Systems, Inc.

ClearBlade, Inc.

Davra Networks

Oracle Corporation

PTC, Inc.

Red Hat, Inc.







IV. COMPETITION

SOURCE Reportlinker