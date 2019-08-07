Global IoT Sensors Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by US$35.2 Billion, at a CAGR of of 34%
Aug 07, 2019, 12:30 ET
DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Sensors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
IoT Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$35.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 34%.
Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Wired, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27.4%.
The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.9 Billion by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.
Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 40.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.
In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$621.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Expanding Ecosystem of IoT Connected Devices, the Cornerstone for Growth of IoT Sensors
- Opportunities for the Use of Sensors Explodes in Sync with the Unstoppable Rise of the IoT Industry: Global IoT Spending by Industry Vertical (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2020
- The Front End of IoT, Sensors Remain Crucial to IoT Functions & Success
- Growing Number of Connected Devices Drives Opportunities Across the IoT Technology Stack Including Sensors: Global Number of Active Connected IoT Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
- Costing Over US$250,000 to Build Multi-Level IoT Solutions, Smart Sensors Remain Vital for the Success of IoT Projects: Average IoT Project Cost Breakdown (In %) by Cost Component
- Falling Cost of Sensors Catalyze Demand for IoT Sensors
- Continuously Falling Cost of IoT Sensors to Spur Proliferation of Internet of Everything: Average Cost of IoT Sensors (In US$) for the Years 2004, 2010, 2016 and 2020
- Strong Growth in Smart Homes & Home Automation Bodes Well for the Growth of IoT Sensors
- The Robust Smart Home Industry Offers Lucrative Opportunities Across the Entire Spectrum of IoT Technology Stack: Global Smart Home Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024 by Type
- The Rise of Smart Cities Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for IoT Sensors
- It Takes Connected Sensors to Collect IoT Data & Build Smart Cities: Global Smart Cities Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
- Supported by a Bright Future in Healthcare, IoT Wearables Ranks Among the Many Growth Drivers in the Consumer IoT Space
- Expanding Base of Wearable Devices Spurs Opportunities for IoT Sensors in Wearables: Global Number of Connected Wearable Devices (In Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
- Migration to Smart Agriculture Expands the Role of IoT in Agriculture in Enhancing Productivity & Yields
- With Sensors Representing the Key Hardware for Building Intelligent IoT Systems, Robust Spending on IoT in Agriculture to Benefit Demand for Smart Agriculture Sensors: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2023
- Rising Global Investments in Industry 4.0 Drives Demand for Cost Effective IoT Sensors
- The Cultural Shift & Digital Makeover Driving Adoption of Industry 4.0 Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for IoT Sensors in Manufacturing: Global Smart Factory Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2022
- As the Backbone of IoT, Developments in Wireless Networking Technologies to Benefit Market Growth
- Wireless Networking Technologies, A Primary Factor Influencing the Success of IoT Projects & Thereby Opportunities in the IoT Value Chain: Global Number of IoT Connections (In Million) by Connectivity Type for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
- Sensor Fusion Makes IoT Sensors Smart
- A Critical Step Towards Building Intelligent IoT Systems, IoT Sensor Functionality Moves from Data Acquisition to Data Fusion: Global Sensor Fusion Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022
- Miniaturization of Sensors: Key to Empowering IoT Applications
- Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
- Wired (Segment) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning for 2019 & 2025
- Wireless (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025
2. COMPETITOR MARKET SHARES
- Global Competitor Market Shares
- IoT Sensors Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
3. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Sensors: A Definition
- Types of IoT Sensors & Their Applications
4. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
5. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
- Strong Growth in Smart Homes & Home Automation Bodes Well for the Growth of IoT Sensors
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
- Market Facts & Figures
- US IoT Sensors Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025
- Wired (Segment) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
- Wireless (Segment) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
EUROPE
- Market Facts & Figures
- European IoT Sensors Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
- Wired (Segment) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025
- Wireless (Segment) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
V. CURATED RESEARCH
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qzaves
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article