Global IoT Sensors Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts, 2019-2025 - Global Market is Projected to Grow by US$35.2 Billion, at a CAGR of of 34%

DUBLIN, Aug. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IoT Sensors - Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

IoT Sensors market worldwide is projected to grow by US$35.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 34%.

Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Wired, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 27.4%.

The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$9.9 Billion by the year 2025, Wired will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers.

Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 40.6% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$3.1 Billion to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.6 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets.

In Japan, Wired will reach a market size of US$621.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 31.5% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$5.5 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders.

Expanding Ecosystem of IoT Connected Devices, the Cornerstone for Growth of IoT Sensors

Opportunities for the Use of Sensors Explodes in Sync with the Unstoppable Rise of the IoT Industry: Global IoT Spending by Industry Vertical (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2020

The Front End of IoT, Sensors Remain Crucial to IoT Functions & Success

Growing Number of Connected Devices Drives Opportunities Across the IoT Technology Stack Including Sensors: Global Number of Active Connected IoT Devices (In Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025

Costing Over US$250,000 to Build Multi-Level IoT Solutions, Smart Sensors Remain Vital for the Success of IoT Projects: Average IoT Project Cost Breakdown (In %) by Cost Component

Falling Cost of Sensors Catalyze Demand for IoT Sensors

Continuously Falling Cost of IoT Sensors to Spur Proliferation of Internet of Everything: Average Cost of IoT Sensors (In US$) for the Years 2004, 2010, 2016 and 2020

Strong Growth in Smart Homes & Home Automation Bodes Well for the Growth of IoT Sensors

The Robust Smart Home Industry Offers Lucrative Opportunities Across the Entire Spectrum of IoT Technology Stack: Global Smart Home Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024 by Type

The Rise of Smart Cities Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for IoT Sensors

It Takes Connected Sensors to Collect IoT Data & Build Smart Cities: Global Smart Cities Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Supported by a Bright Future in Healthcare, IoT Wearables Ranks Among the Many Growth Drivers in the Consumer IoT Space

Expanding Base of Wearable Devices Spurs Opportunities for IoT Sensors in Wearables: Global Number of Connected Wearable Devices (In Million) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Migration to Smart Agriculture Expands the Role of IoT in Agriculture in Enhancing Productivity & Yields

With Sensors Representing the Key Hardware for Building Intelligent IoT Systems, Robust Spending on IoT in Agriculture to Benefit Demand for Smart Agriculture Sensors: Global Smart Agriculture Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 & 2023

Rising Global Investments in Industry 4.0 Drives Demand for Cost Effective IoT Sensors

The Cultural Shift & Digital Makeover Driving Adoption of Industry 4.0 Opens the Flood Gates of Opportunity for IoT Sensors in Manufacturing: Global Smart Factory Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018 and 2022

As the Backbone of IoT, Developments in Wireless Networking Technologies to Benefit Market Growth

Wireless Networking Technologies, A Primary Factor Influencing the Success of IoT Projects & Thereby Opportunities in the IoT Value Chain: Global Number of IoT Connections (In Million) by Connectivity Type for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022

Sensor Fusion Makes IoT Sensors Smart

A Critical Step Towards Building Intelligent IoT Systems, IoT Sensor Functionality Moves from Data Acquisition to Data Fusion: Global Sensor Fusion Market (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022

Miniaturization of Sensors: Key to Empowering IoT Applications



