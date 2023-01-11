Global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Market Report 2022 to 2027: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecasts

DUBLIN, Jan. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IPTV (Internet Protocol Television) market size reached US$ 61.5 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 154.3 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 16.57% during 2021-2027.

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use sectors. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.



The Internet-based Protocol Television (IPTV) refers to the process of transmitting television programs and videos through the internet. The video servers transmit signals through rooftop antenna, satellite dish and fiber optic cables to stream content at various locations.

The IPTV primarily uses IP multicasting with Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP), Real-Time Streaming Protocol (RTSP), Real-Time Messaging Protocol (RTMP) and Hypertext Transfer Protocol (HTTP) for live broadcasts and on-demand programs. In comparison to the public internet, it provides the network operators with more control over the video traffic and enables regular quality-checks of the service. It also allows the viewers to create a custom list of channels and record shows in high-definition (HD) quality.



The thriving electronics industry, along with an improving broadband infrastructure across the globe, is among the key factors driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the rising adoption rates of video-on-demand (VOD) services, HD channels and hybrid IPTV services are catalyzing the growth of the market.

Additionally, the implementation of favorable government policies, such as digitization of television and Direct-to-Home (DTH) services have favored the widespread acceptance of IPTV across the globe. Significant developments in the internet setup and enhanced internet connectivity across the residential and commercial sectors are also providing a boost to the market.

Moreover, changing consumer preferences have increased the demand for IPTVs that can be integrated with smart homes and can support video calls, along with online conferencing and games.

Other factors, including the rising disposable incomes and growing urbanization across the globe, are further creating a positive outlook for the market.

Competitive Landscape:



The report has also analyzed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being AT&T, Bharti Airtel Limited, Akamai Technologies, Verizon Communications, Orange S.A., Ericsson, CenturyLink, Deutsche Telekom, MatrixStream Technologies Inc., Arris International, Sterlite Technologies, Cisco Systems, Broadcom Corporation, Telefonica, Foxtel, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Nectro IPTV, Amino Technologies, PCCW, Chunghwa Telecom, etc.



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 107 Forecast Period 2021 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $61.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $154.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 16.5 % Regions Covered Global

