Global Iris Biometrics Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112943/?utm_source=PRN







The global Iris Biometrics market is expected to reach US$4.8billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 10.8% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. People worldwide are today wearing face masks to protect against the spread of COVID-19. Several governments have made wearing face masks in public mandatory under laws & regulations for control of epidemic diseases. The COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in unprecedented disruptions and sweeping changes across various industries. The no-touch culture set into motion by the pandemic has created a notable demand for touch less biometric solutions. Advanced multifactor and multimodal biometric platforms are gaining increasing relevance due to their authentication accuracy and alignment with social distancing guidelines for COVID-19. Latest rules specified by various governments require businesses to avoid using palm print, fingerprint and hand-key readers for preventing physical contact and spread of the virus. These measures are paving way for iris scans and facial recognition technologies that are user-friendly and suitable for diverse environments. With people vary of touching card readers, keypads, elevator buttons, and door handles, facial and iris recognition, as well as other such contactless biometric technologies are likely to replace methods that require repeated touching of surfaces by people.



Contactless biometrics technology is set to experience remarkable gains due to the confluence of factors such as COVID-19-related guidelines and adoption of digital security solutions. The increasing focus on public safety monitoring coupled with the need for early detection and patient screening are driving the adoption of advanced contact-less biometrics technology. Fueled by rising application of the technology for identity verification, transactions, access control and payments, the global market for contactless biometrics technology is projected to post a strong growth rate through the year 2030. Being a contactless authentication solution, Iris biometrics is witnessing sudden popularity. With effectiveness of facial recognition declining with people wearing masks, iris biometrics is emerging as an effective alternative. The technology is anticipated to receive a major boost from COVID-19 pandemic and associated need for contactless biometrics coupled with rising adoption of online transactions. The concept is expected to witness a notable uptick in facilities requiring stringent surveillance, access control and law enforcement. In addition, biotechnology and healthcare units are estimated to hold the major share, mainly for facial recognition. The adoption of security and innovative solutions for healthcare applications is expected to foster demand for iris scans and facial recognition.



Contactless biometrics is anticipated to find rising application for identity verification and access control while software solutions are estimated to enjoy the dominating position. The increasing implementation of contactless biometrics is attributed mainly to the fact that the technology is more secure in comparison to conventional access control options. The contactless nature of the technology makes biometrics a compelling proposition for enterprises and governments in the wake of COVID-19. The pandemic is poised to accelerate global adoption of contact-less access products that offer smart security while supporting hygiene protocols. A large number of organizations are anticipated to make a shift away from solutions requiring physical contact towards touch-less platforms. The touch-less biometrics technology is likely to also gain from technological advances intended to fulfill specific needs of various organizations. The increasing demand for touch-less biometrics technology is prompting various companies to develop advanced solutions to satiate the demand. Developers in Japan are coming up with innovative solutions such as new security gates to identify people, even individuals with masks. Japanese players including Optex and Fujitec are working on bringing contactless hand signals to specific locations such as elevators for opening doors. On the other hand, NEC signed a deal with Airports Authority of India for implementing paperless biometric boarding solutions at various airports for supporting Digi Yatra that is intended for digital processing of travelers at airports. In addition, increasing focus of various IT companies to disable fingerprint-based biometrics and embrace card-based or facial biometrics is a major concern for fingerprint scanner vendors. Dermalog, a Germany-based provider of facial, iris and fingerprint recognition hardware, has adopted cameras for gauging body temperature. With fever being one the main signs of COVID-19 in most patients, fever screening is emerging as a valuable option for preventing spread of the COVID-19 virus.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Bioenable Technologies Pvt., Ltd.

Daon, Inc.

Anviz Global

4G Identity Solutions Pvt., Ltd.

Aditech Ltd.

Argus Trueid

Biomatiques Identification Solutions Pvt., Ltd.

Aware, Inc.

Bayometric

CMI TECH









Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112943/?utm_source=PRN



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1



1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Biometrics Market II-1

Rising Focus on Identity Amidst the Pandemic Drives Changes in

Biometrics Field II-2

Contactless Biometric Technologies Poised to Make Gains Amidst

COVID-19 Outbreak II-2

Iris-based Identity Authentication Address Concerns with

Contact Biometrics II-4

An Introduction to Biometrics Technology II-4

Physiological and Behavioral Characteristics II-5

Verification and Identification II-5

Biometrics Technology: Using Biological Traits for

Identification & Verification II-5

Exhibit 1: Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by

Technology (in %): 2020E II-8

Exhibit 2: Global Biometrics Market Breakdown of Revenues by

End-Use (in %): 2020E II-9

Iris Biometrics Technology: A Prelude II-9

How It Works? II-10

Iris Biometrics Market: Uniqueness of Human Iris Enables Use as

Identification Technology II-11

Global Market Prospects & Outlook II-13

Iris Scanners Hold Major Share of the Market II-14

Contactless Identification Presents Iris Biometrics as Ideal

Technology for Healthcare Sector II-15

Iris Recognition Gains Marked Adoption across Diverse Verticals II-15

Developing Economies to Spearhead Future Adoption of Iris

Biometrics II-15

Competition II-16

World Brands II-16

Recent Market Activity II-17



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-19



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-20

Cloud Solutions Boost Adoption of Iris Recognition Technologies II-20

Blockchain & Iris Recognition Opens Opportunities for Identity

Verification in Various Industries II-20

Border Control & Immigration Emerges as a Promising Market for

Biometric Systems II-21

Rising Prominence of Iris Biometrics for Travel & Immigration

Control II-22

National ID Programs Build Opportunities for Iris Biometric

Systems II-23

Penetration of Iris Technology in Consumer Electronics

Continues to Grow II-24

Exhibit 3: Rising Adoption of Biometrics in Mobile Devices

Augur Well for Iris Recognition Market: Percentage of Devices

Sold with Biometric Technologies for 2016-2020 II-26

Growing Role of Biometrics in Addressing Fraud and Security

Breaches to Propel Use of Iris Recognition Technology in BFSI

Industry II-26

Exhibit 4: Global Biometrics for Banking and Financial Services

Market Size (in US$ Thousand) by Region/Country for 2019 and

2025 II-30

Iris Biometrics Poised for Strong Growth in BFSI Sector II-31

Rise in Internet and Mobile Banking: A Business Case for Iris

Recognition Market II-32

Exhibit 5: Global Online Banking Market Size (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025 II-33

Biometrics-based Authentication at ATMs on Rise II-33

Exhibit 6: Rise in ATM Installations Presents Opportunity for

Iris Biometrics: Global Installed Base of ATMs in Millions for

2015, 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023, and 2025 II-35

Demand for Iris Biometric Systems Rises from Law Enforcement

Agencies II-35

Prisons & Detention Centers Bank on Iris Biometrics II-36

Automobile Industry: A New Growth Avenue II-37

Iris Biometrics Poised for a Larger Role in Airport Sector II-38

Exhibit 7: Aviation Industry Hard Hit by COVID-19 Pandemic: YoY

% Change in RPKs and ASKs by Region for June 2020 II-39

Iris Recognition to Expedite Check In and Boarding at Airports II-40

Healthcare Emerges as a High Growth Market for Iris Biometrics II-40

Hygiene Concerns Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic Create Business

Case for Iris Biometrics II-41

Iris Biometrics Well Suited to Mitigate Hospital Patient

Identification Issues II-41

Physical Access Control Implementations: A Notable Application

of Iris Biometric Technology II-42

System & Network Access Control Presents Considerable Market

Opportunity II-44

Use of Iris Biometrics for Attendance & Workforce Management to

Grow in Prominence II-44

Iris Biometrics Set to Leverage Campus/University Applications II-45

E-Commerce Sector Presents Significant Opportunity for Iris

Recognition Technology II-46

Technology Integration Gives Rise to Multi-Modal Applications II-46

Technology Developments to Transform the Iris Biometrics Market II-47

Advanced Hand Held Devices to Bring Portability to Iris Biometrics II-48

Key Issues Facing the Iris Biometrics Market II-49



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-51

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-51



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027 II-52



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Hardware by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-53



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Hardware by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-54



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Software by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-55



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Software by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-56



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Scanners by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-57



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Scanners by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-58



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for PCs/Laptops by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-59



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for PCs/Laptops by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-60



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Tablets &

Notebooks by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-61



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Tablets & Notebooks by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-62



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-63



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Smartphones by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-64



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Product

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-65



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Product Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-66



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Government by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-67



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Government by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-68



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for BFSI by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-69



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-70



Table 21: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-71



Table 22: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-72



Table 23: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 II-73



Table 24: World 7-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027 II-74



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through

2027 II-75



Table 26: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027 II-76



III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1



UNITED STATES III-1

Banks Favor Use of Iris Biometrics to Prevent Fraud & Data Theft III-1

Exhibit 8: US Biometrics Technology Market by End-Use (In %):

2020E III-2

Growing Security Concerns Ups Demand for Biometric Systems III-3

Iris Biometrics to Expedite Screening Process III-3

Iris Biometrics for Criminal Profiling III-4

Hospitals Turn to Iris Biometrics for Right Patient III-4

Market Analytics III-5

Table 27: USA Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-5



Table 28: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-6



Table 29: USA Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-7



Table 30: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Scanners,

PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-8



Table 31: USA Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-9



Table 32: USA 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-10



CANADA III-11

Table 33: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-11



Table 34: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-12



Table 35: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-13



Table 36: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-14



Table 37: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-15



Table 38: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-16



JAPAN III-17

Table 39: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-17



Table 40: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-18



Table 41: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-19



Table 42: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-20



Table 43: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-21



Table 44: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-22



CHINA III-23

Coronavirus Crisis Augments Use of Iris Recognition Technology III-23

Market Analytics III-24

Table 45: China Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-24



Table 46: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-25



Table 47: China Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-26



Table 48: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-27



Table 49: China Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-28



Table 50: China 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-29



EUROPE III-30

Table 51: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-30



Table 52: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027 III-31



Table 53: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-32



Table 54: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-33



Table 55: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-34



Table 56: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-35



Table 57: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-36



Table 58: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-37



FRANCE III-38

Table 59: France Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-38



Table 60: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-39



Table 61: France Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-40



Table 62: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-41



Table 63: France Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-42



Table 64: France 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-43



GERMANY III-44

Table 65: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-44



Table 66: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-45



Table 67: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-46



Table 68: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-47



Table 69: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-48



Table 70: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-49



ITALY III-50

Table 71: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-50



Table 72: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-51



Table 73: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-52



Table 74: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-53



Table 75: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-54



Table 76: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-55



UNITED KINGDOM III-56

Market Overview III-56

Growing Popularity of Biometrics in Banking Operations III-56

Market Analytics III-57

Table 77: UK Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Hardware and Software - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-57



Table 78: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-58



Table 79: UK Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks,

Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-59



Table 80: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by Product

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Scanners,

PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product

Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-60



Table 81: UK Current & Future Analysis for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics,

Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-61



Table 82: UK 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-62



REST OF EUROPE III-63

Table 83: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-63



Table 84: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-64



Table 85: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-65



Table 86: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-66



Table 87: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-67



Table 88: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Government, BFSI, Consumer Electronics, Healthcare and Other

Applications for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-68



ASIA-PACIFIC III-69

Market Overview III-69

India III-69

COVID-19 Outbreak Prompts India to Consider Iris Scans and

Facial Recognition to Authenticate AePS Users III-69

UIDAI: A Major Biometrics Project in India III-70

Market Analytics III-71

Table 89: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Component - Hardware and Software - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-71



Table 90: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Component - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hardware

and Software for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-72



Table 91: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Product Type - Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets &

Notebooks, Smartphones and Other Product Types - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-73



Table 92: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics

by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Scanners, PCs/Laptops, Tablets & Notebooks, Smartphones and

Other Product Types for the Years 2020 & 2027 III-74



Table 93: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Iris

Biometrics by Application - Government, BFSI, Consumer

Electronics, Healthcare and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 III-75



Table 94: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Iris Biometrics



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05112943/?utm_source=PRN



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: [email protected]

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

www.reportlinker.com

