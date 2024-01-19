Global Iron & Steel Directory 2024: Key Company Data, Supply Chain and Updated Buyers Guide

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Jan, 2024, 21:00 ET

DUBLIN, Jan. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Iron & Steel Directory 2024" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Iron & Steel Directory is an indispensable global directory - an instant authoritative source for producers, distributors, technical providers and end-users within the iron and steel industry. The Directory provides extensive details of the producers, both large and small operating in this important sector.

The Directory is the leading source for data on steel producers and iron ore miners. It details capacities, production volumes, product, and plant details, and key contact information. It is the most comprehensive buyers' guide available in the industry.

Company and Personnel Information:

  • The directory covers Steel and Iron Plants' details, products/brands produced, modernization and expansion plans, plant capacities, overseas sales agents, useful industry associations, and much more. Full contact details for companies and personnel including name & address, telephone, fax, email and web addresses are published.

Information about the Iron and Steel Supply Chain:

  • The past few years have seen unprecedented change in the global iron & the steel industry. Company mergers, acquisitions, new start-ups, plant openings and closures, and technological advances occur on a daily basis. With world steel producers continuously revamping and expanding capacity, it's vital to be able to track these companies and access key plant and product information.

Buyers Guide

The fully cross-referenced Buyers Guide allows you to search for a particular product by country. The index section lists key personnel in A-Z order so you can go straight to your contact and company anywhere in the world. In addition to this, the abbreviation section is a handy source for terminology used throughout this directory and is particularly useful for those new to the industry.

This essential guide to the global iron and steel industry contains full contact details for companies and personnel in the industry, including:

  • Company name & address,
  • Telephone, fax,
  • Email and web addresses,
  • Personnel names and job titles, with
  • Direct telephone and fax numbers.

Key Director Benefits:

  • Producers Use it to stay competitive, increase market share, and evaluate your plant capacity and tonnage goals;
  • Plant, Technology and Equipment Suppliers See who has had recent facility upgrades and is making use of process and technology developments;

For more information about this directory visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ot3e38

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]  
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Vaginal Rejuvenation (Reconstructive, Cosmetic) Research Report 2023-2030

Global Vaginal Rejuvenation (Reconstructive, Cosmetic) Research Report 2023-2030

The "Global Vaginal Rejuvenation Market Size, Share & Trend Analysis By Treatment Type (Reconstructive, Cosmetic), Type, Application, Age Category,...
Global Hydroponics Market Report 2023-2028: The Future of Farming - Redefining Crop Cultivation Worldwide

Global Hydroponics Market Report 2023-2028: The Future of Farming - Redefining Crop Cultivation Worldwide

The "Global Hydroponics Market Report by Type, Crop Type, Equipment, and Region 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering....
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.