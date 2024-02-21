Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Industry Report 2023-2029 with Analyst Recommendations - Expanding installation of CCU Technologies in Iron Ore DR Pellets Plants

News provided by

Research and Markets

21 Feb, 2024, 06:15 ET

DUBLIN, Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market (2023 Edition): Analysis By Value and Volume, Production Process (Coal-Based, Gas-Based), By Application (Steel, Iron), Product Source, By Region, By Country: Market Insights and Forecast (2019-2029)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


The Global Iron Ore DR Pellets market showcased growth at a CAGR of 6.26% during 2019-2022. The market was valued at USD 7.62 Billion in 2022 which is expected to reach USD 21.1 Billion in 2029. 

The research report covers a detailed analysis of the regions (Americas, Europe, APAC, Middle East Africa) and 10 countries (United States, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, Russia, United Kingdom, China, Japan and India). Additionally, the research report presents data including market size, yearly growth & potential analysis, the competitive study of market players, investment opportunities and demand forecast. The research report also assesses growth indicators, restraints, supply and demand risk, and other important statistics, as well as a full assessment of current and future market trends that are relevant to the market evolution.

Stricter laws and an increasing commitment to sustainability are a result of growing worries about climate change and its effects on the environment. Because they provide a more ecologically friendly alternative to conventional blast furnace processes, which generate more emissions, DR pellets are preferred in the manufacturing of steel. Moreover, DR technology enables the substitution of coke, a common reducing agent in blast furnaces, with natural gas or hydrogen as reducing agents.

The Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market is expected to grow in the forecast period and register a CAGR of 16.33% during the forecast period. The global demand for steel has been increasing, primarily driven by infrastructure development, construction projects, and industrialization in emerging economies. Iron Ore DR Pellets are a key raw material for steel manufacturing through the direct reduction process, making them in high demand. Moreover, in comparison to conventional blast furnaces, using Iron Ore DR Pellets in the direct reduction process may be more cost-effective.

Moreover, Iron ore pellets are a critical raw material for steel production. As the global economy grows and urbanization continues, there is an increasing demand for steel to build infrastructure, automobiles, and various consumer goods. This drives up the need for iron ore pellets. Iron ore pellets offer better efficiency and quality in steel production. They have a higher iron content and more uniform chemical composition than iron ore fines, resulting in improved yield and reduced energy consumption in the blast furnace. This makes them an attractive choice for steelmakers looking to optimize their processes.

Demand for steel worldwide will witness a 2.3 per cent growth in 2023 and 1.7 per cent in 2024, the World Steel Association (worldsteel), a body with membership of every steel producing country, has projected the high growth of the steel industry globally. Steel production is one of the primary drivers of the iron ore pellets market.

The growing demand for steel from various sectors such as construction, automotive, and infrastructure is fueling the need for DR Iron Ore pellets, which are a critical raw material for steel manufacturing. High demand for steel drives increased production by steel manufacturers. As a result, there is a greater need for iron ore pellets used in the direct reduction process. Producers of DR pellets will experience heightened demand, leading to higher production volumes.

Moreover, Steel manufacturers, using the direct reduction method, increase their utilization rates to meet the soaring steel demand. This necessitates a proportional surge in the production of DR pellets. Existing pellet producers strive to maximize their output, operating at or near full capacity to capitalize on the favorable market conditions.

High demand encourages the exploration of new markets and the expansion of existing ones. Pellet producers seek to establish long-term relationships with steel manufacturers, securing contracts for the supply of DR pellets. Market development efforts may also involve geographical expansion, targeting regions with emerging steel industries or those experiencing infrastructure development.

Analyst Recommendations

  • Expanding installation of Carbon Capture and Utilization (CCU) technologies in the Iron Ore DR (Direct Reduction) Pellets Plants
  • Training Machine Learning Model on Iron Ore DR Pellets to improve quality of pellets and increase efficiency of Production Process

Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market: Historic and Forecast (2019-2029)

  • Impact Analysis of Macro Economic Factors on Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market
  • Annual Worldwide Production of the Iron Ore DR Pellets
  • DRI Production by Process and Forms
  • Iron Production Trends from 2019-2070
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market: Dashboard
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market: Market Size and CAGR, 2019-2029 (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Size, By Volume Million Tones
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market: Market Value Assessment
  • Assessment: Degree of Impact of COVID-19 on Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market

Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Segmentation: By Production Process

  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market, By Production Process Overview
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Size, By Coal Based, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Size, By Gas Based, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Segmentation: By Product Source

Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market, By Product Source Overview

  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Size, By Hematite, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Size, By Magnetite, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Size, By Other Product Sources, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Segmentation: By Application

  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market, By Application Overview
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Size, By Steel Production, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)
  • Global Iron Ore DR Pellets Market Size, By Iron Industry, By Value, 2019H-2029F (USD Million & CAGR)

Competitive Positioning

  • Companies' Product Positioning
  • Market Position Matrix
  • Market Share Analysis of Iron Ore DR Pellets Market

Company Profiles

  • Cleveland Cliffs Inc.
  • LKAB
  • Vale S.A.
  • BHP Group Limited
  • Rio Tinto Limited
  • Metalloinvest
  • Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.
  • NDMC Limited
  • Magnetation Inc.
  • Bahrain Steel BSC

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/dk5xg5

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected] 
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Smart Highway Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Surpass $140 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR

Global Smart Highway Strategic Research Report 2024: Market to Surpass $140 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 19.6% CAGR

The "Smart Highway - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Global Smart Highway Market to...
Graphene Magazine 2024: Access the Latest Industry Research, Developments and Products Each Month

Graphene Magazine 2024: Access the Latest Industry Research, Developments and Products Each Month

The "Graphene Magazine" newsletter has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. Graphene Magazine is the world's only Graphene and 2D...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Mining & Metals

Image1

Publishing & Information Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.