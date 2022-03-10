What's New for 2022?

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Edition: 16; Released: February 2022

Executive Pool: 3243

Companies: 97 - Players covered include Anglo American Plc; ArcelorMittal S.A.; BHP Billiton Group; Champion Iron Limited; Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.; Ferrexpo plc; Fortescue Metals Group Ltd.; Hainan Mining Co., Ltd.; Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd; Luossavaara-Kiirunavaara AB; Mechel PAO; Metalloinvest MC LLC; Rio Tinto Group; United States Steel Corporation; Vale S.A. and Others.

Coverage: All major geographies and key segments

Segments: Product Type (Fines, HBI/DRI, Pellets, Lumps)

Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Turkey; Ukraine; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; India; South Korea; Taiwan; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-

Global Iron Ore Market to Reach 2.7 Billion Metric Tons by 2026

Supported by end-use industries and positive outlook across both developed and developing economies, steel demand is projected to increase in 2021 and 2022. The industry is likely to gain from eventual stabilization of ongoing COVID-19 waves along with vaccination programs, facilitating gradual return of primary steel-consuming nations to normalcy. The steel industry has experienced faster-than-expected recovery from the impact of lockdowns and production disruptions amid the COVID-19 outbreak. The rebound can be attributed to the strong contribution from major end-use sectors like construction and automotive. Representing the primary steel consumer, the global construction sector reported drop in output in 2020, considerably higher than the 2% decline experienced during the 2009 financial downturn. However, the sector is anticipated to recover quickly and attain the 2019 levels. The factors hindering the growth of this sector are likely to be overcapacity of steel, fluctuating demand for iron ore, fluctuating prices, the coronavirus pandemic, rising interest rates, decrease in free trade, skills shortages and the environmental effects of iron ore mining.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Iron Ore estimated at 2.3 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 2.7 Billion Metric Tons by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period. Fines, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach 1.3 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the HBI/DRI segment is readjusted to a revised 3.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.3% share of the global Iron Ore market.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 33.5 Million Metric Tons in 2022, While China is Forecast to Reach 1.6 Billion Metric Tons by 2026

The Iron Ore market in the U.S. is estimated at 33.5 Million Metric Tons in the year 2022. The country currently accounts for a 1.5% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 1.6 Billion Metric Tons in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.1% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 1.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach 1.7 Billion Metric Tons by the end of the analysis period. Traditionally, China has been the key driver to the growth in iron ore industry across the globe and is expected to remain so for the next few years. Any change occurring in the country's steel production significantly influences global iron ore trade. Chinese demand for iron ore is primarily due to rapid urbanization and industrialization and a robust GDP growth, which exceeds the growth rates of most of the countries in the west.

Pellets Segment to Reach 426.3 Million Metric Tons by 2026

In the global Pellets segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of 244.9 Million Metric Tons will reach a projected size of 329.6 Million Metric Tons by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach 81 Million Metric Tons by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.6% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media [email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.