Global Irrigation Automation Market Size Estimated to Surpass USD 14.6 Billion by 2030, With 16.87% CAGR Rise: Polaris Market Research

What is Irrigation Automation? How Big is Irrigation Automation Market?

Overview

Automatic irrigation is the process of irrigation without manual interactions. Irrigation automation uses a device to monitor the soil moisture content and change the flow of water from bays without requiring the farmer's presence. Besides, automation can be used for various purposes, such as to start and stop irrigation through supply channel outlets, to start and stop pumps, and to cut off the flow of water from one irrigation area. Though automation performs these changes automatically, the system component requires maintenance.

There are various benefits of irrigation automation, including reduced labor, up-to-date irrigation management of higher flow rates, an accurate cut-off of water, and reduced labor costs. Factors such as an increase in demand for irrigation automation systems due to the shortage of water instances and changing consumer preference towards the mechanization of agricultural processes globally are driving the irrigation automation market size.

Key Highlights of the Report

Market tendencies that involve product and technological analysis, drivers and constraints, PORTER's five forces analysis

In-depth analysis of segments and sub-segments with regional market

Competitive landscape and strategies of key players

Recent trends and developments which involve growth opportunities

Future outlook and prospects for the market

Reliable industry value chain and supply chain analysis

Import-Export policies regarding the products/services in the market

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

The Toro Company

Hunter Industries

Valmont Industries

Rain Bird Corporation

Lindsay Corporation

Netafim

Rubicon Water

Nelson Irrigation

Jain Irrigation Systems

Irritec S.p.A.

Superior

HydroPoint Data Systems

Calsense

Stevens Water Monitoring.

Lawn Genie

Orbit Irrigation

Weathermatic

Holman Industries

Growth Driving Factors

Growing awareness about irrigation automation among farmers to push the market growth

Increasing number of initiatives by government to promote the installation of advanced irrigation systems and create awareness about the conservation of water is expected to fuel the market growth during the forecast period. For instance, the Australian Government introduced its On-farm Irrigation Efficiency Program to encourage irrigators to enhance the construction and productivity of on-farm irrigation water use and management. Also, various benefits offered by irrigation automation systems, such as reducing labor expenses, constant monitoring, and lowering water wastage, are anticipated to positively influence the irrigation automation market demand.

Moreover, the growing awareness of farmers regarding automated irrigation tools and technologies across the world is boosting the irrigation automation industry growth. In addition, a surge in the usage of various smart sprinklers, rising developments in production processes of automated irrigation products, and increasing investments in developing novel products are the prominent irrigation automation market trends propelling its growth.

Recent Developments

In February 2021, Rain Bird Corporation, a global producer of irrigation products, announced the launch of its mobile app for professional of landscape professional to provide easy and better access to information.

Segmental Analysis

Controllers segment dominated the highest market share in 2021

Based on component, the controllers segment held the major irrigation automation market share in 2021 and is anticipated to retain its dominance throughout the projected period. This growth can be attributed to the growing demand and prevalence of semi-automatic systems, such as volume-based and time-based systems, across the globe. The automatic controllers help in providing the required amount of water at the right time as per the selected schedule, which is estimated to accelerate the segment growth during the forecast period.

Time-based automation segment witnessed the major revenue share in 2021

On the basis of automation type, the time-based automation segment led the market owing to the advantages like total control of the irrigation process, reduced labor costs, and low fuel required. Also, the time-based automation system aid user in monitoring crops, intervening, and controlling periodically, which is majorly fueling the segment growth in the irrigation automation market.

Non-agricultural sector is projected to witness the significant revenue share

On the basis of application, the non-agriculture sector is expected to generate the highest growth due to the increased number of gardens, sports grounds, golf courses, residential, and turf across the globe. Automated non-agricultural systems also monitor the timely watering without wastage of water in various application. Automatic irrigation techniques allow golf course owners to modify the time and volume of an irrigation-based and control it remotely, which is anticipated to support the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

Irrigation Automation Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 14.6 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 4.20 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 16.87% from 2022 – 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players The Toro Company, Hunter Industries, Valmont Industries Inc., Rain Bird Corporation, Lindsay Corporation, Netafim, Rubicon Water, Nelson Irrigation Corporation, Jain Irrigation Systems, Irritec S.p.A., Superior, HydroPoint Data Systems, Calsense, Stevens Water Monitoring Systems Inc., Lawn Genie, Orbit Irrigation Products Inc., Weathermatic, and Holman Industries. Segments Covered By Component, By Automation Type, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

North America is likely to show the fastest growth

Based on geography, the irrigation automation market in North America is expected to grow at the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the rising number of initiatives by government to promote the adoption of irrigation systems and better water conservation in the region. For instance, EPA issued a statement to acknowledge certification programs for irrigation professionals in the installation process, design process, and system maintenance. Their aim was to create awareness about conserving water and the adoption of better sustainable irrigation practices among people.

Moreover, the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2021 with a healthy revenue share and is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. The key factors contributing to this growth include fluctuating climatic conditions, strong government support in the region, the high presence of vast agricultural lands, and growing penetration of minimizing water wastage.

Polaris Market Research has segmented the Irrigation Automation market report based on component, automation type, application, and region:

By Component Outlook

Controllers

Sensors

Valves

Sprinklers

Others

By Automation Type Outlook

Time-based

Volume-based

Real Time-based

Others

By Application Outlook

Agricultural

Non-Agricultural

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Spain , Russia )

( , , UK, , , , ) Asia Pacific ( Japan , China , India , Malaysia , Indonesia , South Korea )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Brazil , Mexico , Argentina )

( , , ) Middle East & Africa ( Saudi Arabia , UAE, Israel , South Africa )

Irrigation Automation Market Report Highlights

Controllers segment accounted significant growth in 2021, and is anticipated to retain its position over the study period due to the rise in demand for semi-automatic systems across the globe.

Time-based segment held the largest revenue share in 2021, which is accelerated by the several types of benefits of this system like full control of the irrigation process and fewer fuel requirements.

Non-agricultural registered a high CAGR over the study period due to the extensive rise in the number of golf courses, gardens, residential, and sports grounds coupled with the ability to control the water volume remotely.

