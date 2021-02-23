Global Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea Market (2020 to 2028) - Players Include Astellas Pharmaceuticals, Actavis and Pfizer Among Others

DUBLIN, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Irritable Bowel Syndrome with Diarrhea Market Size, Market Share, Application Analysis, Regional Outlook, Growth Trends, Key Players, Competitive Strategies and Forecasts, 2020 to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea market is rising at a significant pace, projected to rise at a CAGR of 11.3% during the estimated period from 2020 to 2028, starting from US$ 423.3 Mn in 2019.



Recent approvals for two new prescription drugs to treat irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea (IBS-D) have become the biggest phenomenon in the IBS-D drugs market. These approvals are viewed as a breakthrough step in the long struggle to discover an effective treatment for IBS-D.



Viberzi (eluxadoline) assists in controlling bowel contractions thus containing diarrhea, whereas Xifaxan (rifaximin) is an antibiotic that treats diarrhea by altering the gut flora. Xifaxan had been used off-label for treating IBS-D, thus direct approval for treating IBS-D will lead to growth in demand for Xifaxan during the forecast period. Drugs such as loperamide will experience a slack in demand due to the introduction of the said novel drugs.



In addition, lockdown restrictions and the need to maintain social distancing due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic have resulted in more number of people staying at home. Hence, a sedentary lifestyle has resulted in the development of irritable bowel syndrome. In addition, increasing demand for spicy food drastically alters the bowel peristaltic activity causing fluid stool, thereby the irritable bowel syndrome with Diarrhea market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



Regional Analysis:



Geographically, North America is the largest market for IBS-D drugs. Higher awareness about the disease, expected prompt availability of the newly approved drugs, better reimbursement system, and higher IBS prevalence are the prime factors that drive the IBS-D drugs market in North America. On the other hand, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing regional market for IBS-D drugs. Japan with its largest pool of geriatric population and with the approval for Xifaxan in 2018 makes the country the largest national market in the Asia Pacific region. In addition, it is also estimated that factors such as moderate purchasing power in the patient population, lower diagnosis rates, and poor disease awareness will contribute to sustained demand for OTC IBS-D drugs in the region. Regions such as Latin America and MENA are believed to follow the trends in Europe and North American market.



This report is a comprehensive research study of the global irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea market that elaborates the major trends in the market based on quantitative and qualitative research. This report provides a detailed description of global irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea market segmenting the market by drug types and geography. This report aids the market stakeholders to make improved decisions and strategies in the irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea market.



Historical & Forecast Period:



This study report represents analysis for each segment from 2018 to 2028 considering 2019 to be the base year. Compounded Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) for each of the respective segments estimated for the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.



The current report also comprehends qualitative and qualitative market valuation factors such as key market drivers, market trends, restraints, and opportunities that give a better market understanding of the overall irritable bowel syndrome with diarrhea market. Additionally, the global report also comprises a graphical representation of the competitive landscape based on their market initiatives and strategies, product portfolio, and business strengths.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Preface

1.1 Report Description

1.1.1 Study Purpose

1.1.2 Target Audience

1.1.3 USP and Key Offerings

1.2 Research Methodology



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global IBS-D Drugs Market Portraiture

2.2 IBS-D Drugs Market, by Drug Type, 2019 Vs. 20

2.3 IBS-D Drugs Market, by Prescription Type, 2019 (USD Mn)

2.4 IBS-D Drugs Market Share, by Geography, 2019 (Value %)



Chapter 3 IBS-D Drugs Market: Market Dynamics and Outlook

3.1 Introduction, Facts and Figures

3.1.1 Potential Patient Population

3.1.2 Prevalent Treatment Options for IBS-D

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.2.1 Drivers

3.2.1.1 Perpetual growth in IBS prevalence

3.2.2 Challenges

3.2.2.1 Low diagnosis rate and insufficient effect of drugs

3.2.3 Opportunities

3.2.3.1 Strong product pipeline

3.3 Attractive Investment Proposition

3.4 Competitive Analysis

3.4.1 Fractal Map Investigation



Chapter 4 Global IBS-D Drugs Market Analysis, by Drugs

4.1 Preface

4.2 Eluxadoline

4.3 Alosetron

4.4 Rifaximin

4.5 Loperamide

4.6 Diphenoxylate + Atropine

4.7 Dicyclomine and Hyoscyamine

4.8 Pipeline Drug Analysis



Chapter 5 Global IBS-D Drugs Market Analysis, By Prescription Type

5.1 Prescribed and OTC Drugs

5.2 Prescribed Branded and Prescribed Generic Drugs



Chapter 6 Global IBS-D Drugs Market Analysis, By Geography

6.1 Preface

6.2 North America

6.2.1 United States

6.2.2 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 U.K.

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 Rest of Europe

6.4 Asia Pacific

6.4.1 China

6.4.2 Japan

6.4.3 Rest of Asia Pacific

6.5 Rest of the World (RoW)



Chapter 7 Company Profiles

7.1 Astellas Pharmaceuticals

7.1.1 Overview

7.1.2 Astellas Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

7.1.3 SCOT Analysis

7.2 Actavis

7.2.1 Overview

7.2.2 Actavis product portfolio

7.2.3 Strategic Moves

7.2.4 SCOT Analysis

7.3 Pfizer

7.3.1 Overview

7.3.2 Pfizer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 SCOT Analysis

7.4 GlaxoSmithKline

7.4.1 Overview

7.4.2 GlaxoSmithKline Product Portfolio

7.4.3 SCOT Analysis

7.5 Salix Pharmaceuticals Ltd

7.5.1 Overview

7.5.2 Salix Pharmaceuticals Product Portfolio

7.5.3 SCOT Analysis

7.6 AstraZenenca

7.6.1 Overview

7.6.2 Astrazeneca Product Portfolio

7.6.3 SCOT Analysis



