Global ISO Tank Container Market Report 2023-2028: Increasing Global Trade of Food-Grade Liquids Bolsters Sector

According to the report, the global ISO tank container market attained a value of USD 911.87 million in 2022. Aided by the increasing demand for safe and efficient transportation of hazardous and non-hazardous chemicals and rising global trade of food-grade liquids, the market is projected to further grow at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 1382.77 million by 2028.



ISO tank containers are large, reusable containers designed for the transportation of bulk liquids, gases, and powders. ISO tank containers offer numerous advantages over traditional methods of transportation, such as increased safety, cost-effectiveness, and reduced environmental impact.



The chemical industry has experienced substantial growth in recent years, driven by the expanding manufacturing sector and the increasing demand for various chemical products. ISO tank containers offer a secure and reliable means of transporting chemicals, reducing the risk of spills, leaks, and contamination, such advantages are driving the growth of the ISO tank container market. As the chemical industry continues to grow, the demand for ISO tank containers is expected to rise accordingly.



Another significant factor propelling the growth of the ISO tank container market is the increasing global trade of food-grade liquids, such as edible oils, juices, and wine. ISO tank containers provide a hygienic and contamination-free environment for the transportation of food-grade liquids, ensuring the quality and safety of the products. Furthermore, the use of ISO tank containers can help reduce product wastage and transportation costs, making them an attractive option for food and beverage companies.



ISO tank containers are designed to transport these gases safely and efficiently, minimising the risk of accidents and environmental damage. As the global energy landscape shifts towards cleaner and more sustainable sources, the demand for ISO tank containers for the transportation of liquefied gases is expected to grow.



The adoption of intermodal transportation systems has further supported the growth of the ISO tank container market. ISO tank containers are designed to be compatible with various intermodal transportation systems, allowing for seamless transfers between different modes and reducing the overall transit time. As businesses worldwide increasingly adopt intermodal transportation to optimise their supply chains, the demand for ISO tank containers is expected to rise.



Additionally, increasing environmental awareness and the adoption of sustainable practices in the transportation industry have also positively impacted the ISO tank container market. ISO tank containers can help reduce the environmental impact of transporting bulk liquids, gases, and powders by minimising product wastage, lowering greenhouse gas emissions, and decreasing the amount of packaging waste generated. As businesses and governments worldwide prioritise sustainability and eco-friendly practices, the demand for ISO tank containers is expected to grow, boosting the growth of the ISO tank container market.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of transport mode, application, and region.

Market Breakup by Transport Mode:

Road

Rail

Marine

Market Segmentation by Application:

Chemicals

Petrochemicals

Food and Beverage

Pharmaceuticals

Industrial Gas

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface



2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope



3 Report Description



4 Key Assumptions



5 Executive Summary



6 Snapshot



7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market



8 Global ISO Tank Container Market Analysis



9 North America ISO Tank Container Market Analysis



10 Europe ISO Tank Container Market Analysis



11 Asia Pacific ISO Tank Container Market Analysis



12 Latin America ISO Tank Container Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa ISO Tank Container Market Analysis



14 Market Dynamics



15 Value Chain Analysis



16 Competitive Landscape



17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

Companies Mentioned

Stolt-Nielsen Limited

HOYER GmbH

Bertschi AG

Bulkhaul Ltd.

Danteco Industries BV

