Global ISOBUS Component Market Insights Report 2023-2028: Focus on Product & Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis

DUBLIN , Dec. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "ISOBUS Component Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product and Application, Supply Chain Analysis, and Country Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global ISOBUS component market is experiencing substantial growth, driven by the increasing adoption of smart farming technologies within the agriculture industry. As agribusiness companies embrace ISOBUS and Topcon ISOBUS solutions, large-scale farming operations benefit from enhanced connectivity and interoperability. The market's trajectory aligns with the rising demand for IoT in agriculture as smart farming techniques gain prominence. The global ISOBUS component industry is poised for expansion, with a robust forecast indicating significant market size growth. This evolution underscores the pivotal role of ISOBUS technology in advancing digital farming practices, marking a transformative phase in the intersection of agriculture and industry.

In 2022, the global ISOBUS component market reached a valuation of $714.3 million. Over the forecast period 2023-2028, the market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.49%, ultimately reaching a value of $1.28 billion by 2028.

Factors Influencing Market Expansion:

Increasing Number of R&D Activities for Developing Advanced ISOBUS Solutions

Integration of Advanced Technologies

Comprehensive Farming Solutions through Horizontal Integration

Market Segmentation



Segmentation 1: by Application

Tractor

Implements and Attachments

Data Analysis

Telematics

Others

The global ISOBUS component market exhibits robust applications across the agriculture industry, particularly in tractors, implements and attachments, data analysis, and telematics. With a notable surge in demand, tractors emerge as a focal point, driven by large-scale farming, agribusiness companies, and the smart farming industry. Leveraging IoT for agriculture, smart farming technology, and techniques, ISOBUS components play a pivotal role in enhancing efficiency and precision in the farm industry. This integration caters to the evolving landscape of smart digital farming, where data-driven insights and telematics empower agribusinesses to optimize operations and drive sustainable agricultural practices.

Segmentation 2: by Product

ISOBUS Displays

Universal Terminals (UTs)

Section Control Modules (SCMs)

Electronic Control Units (ECUs)

ISOBUS Software

The global ISOBUS component market encompasses a comprehensive suite of precision agriculture solutions, including ISOBUS displays, universal terminals (UTs), section control modules (SCMs), electronic control units (ECUs), and ISOBUS software. Notably, electronic control units (ECUs) emerge as the focal point of heightened demand, especially within the context of the rapidly evolving smart farming industry. The integration of ISOBUS technology, particularly in conjunction with top-tier solutions such as Topcon ISOBUS, signifies a pivotal advancement in the agriculture and industry sectors. This surge in demand is particularly pronounced in large-scale farming, agribusiness companies, and farm industry, reflecting the pervasive adoption of smart farming techniques and technologies. The intersection of IoT for agriculture and smart farming technology underscores the transformative impact of ISOBUS components, positioning them as critical enablers for smart digital farming practices. As agribusiness continues to embrace cutting-edge solutions, the market for ISOBUS components is poised for sustained growth, reaffirming its pivotal role in advancing precision agriculture on a global scale.

Segmentation 3: by Region

North America - U.S., Canada , Mexico

- U.S., , Europe - Germany , France , Turkey , Greece , Netherlands , Belgium , Switzerland , Bulgaria , Ukraine , and Rest-of- Europe

- , , , , , , , , , and Rest-of- China

U.K.

Asia-Pacific - Japan , India , Australia , South Korea , and Rest-of- Asia-Pacific

- , , , , and Rest-of- South America - Argentina , Brazil , and Rest-of- South America

- , , and Rest-of- Middle East and Africa - South Africa , Israel , and Rest-of- Middle East and Africa

The ISOBUS component industry in Europe is propelled by several key factors. Firstly, the increasing emphasis on precision agriculture to optimize farm operations has driven demand. For instance, the adoption of ISOBUS-enabled implements by European farmers, such as advanced plowing systems or precision seeders, illustrates this trend. Additionally, regulatory support for sustainable farming practices further accelerates the uptake of ISOBUS technology, as seen in initiatives promoting efficient resource utilization and reduced environmental impact across European agricultural landscapes.

Recent Developments in the Global ISOBUS Component Market

In October 2019 , ANEDO collaborated with LACOS Computerservice GmbH, Reichhardt GmbH Steuerungstechnik, and SMART FARMING EXPERTS. These collaborations aim to expand sustainable system solutions and the scope of ISOBUS, further diversify their ISOBUS offering of goods and services, collaborate on projects for OEM partners, and expand their distribution network and product offerings in the ISOBUS component segment.

, ANEDO collaborated with LACOS Computerservice GmbH, Reichhardt GmbH Steuerungstechnik, and SMART FARMING EXPERTS. These collaborations aim to expand sustainable system solutions and the scope of ISOBUS, further diversify their ISOBUS offering of goods and services, collaborate on projects for OEM partners, and expand their distribution network and product offerings in the ISOBUS component segment. In March 2023 , Deutz-Fahr and SDF had a strategic partnership. The expansion aims at collaborating on SDF Smart Farming Solutions such as ISOBUS and manufacturing technically advanced and ISOBUS-compatible tractors and agricultural machinery for Deutz-Fahr.

, Deutz-Fahr and SDF had a strategic partnership. The expansion aims at collaborating on SDF Smart Farming Solutions such as ISOBUS and manufacturing technically advanced and ISOBUS-compatible tractors and agricultural machinery for Deutz-Fahr. In April 2022 , Hexagon AB launched the ISOBUS ECU named HxGN AgrOn ECU ISOBUS at Agrishow 2022. The company announced that end users would now be able to easily customize and integrate HxGN AgrOn ECU ISOBUS to accommodate the characteristics of various tools and displays.

Demand - Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunities



Market Drivers: Introduction of Cross-Manufacturer Plug-and-Play Capabilities

A fundamental aspect of grasping ISOBUS frameworks for farmers lies in the seamless plug-and-play functionality and cross-manufacturer compatibility. When integrating a new implement with a tractor, the communication process must occur autonomously, without user intervention, aligning with the time-sensitive nature of farming operations. The evolution of the ISOBUS standard is driven by the imperative for swift plug-and-play capabilities, crucial for maintaining operational efficiency and profitability in the agriculture industry. As the ISOBUS standard gains traction, collaborative efforts among leading agricultural equipment manufacturers, exemplified by the strategic partnership between Kverneland Group and Mazzotti S.r.l., result in end user products with shared ports and compatibility. This collaborative approach ensures that agricultural machinery from different manufacturers can seamlessly integrate, promoting cost-effectiveness and flexibility for farmers in the dynamic landscape of smart farming technology and the global ISOBUS component industry.

Market Challenges: Cyber and Online Data Security

A staggering 92% of malware attacks are channeled through emails, intensifying cyber threats as the internet user base expands. In September 2021, Russian hackers executed a ransomware attack on New Cooperative in Fort Dodge, demanding $5.9 million to unlock crucial computer networks managing food supply chains for millions of livestock. This incident underscores the vulnerability of essential sectors, such as agriculture, to cyber assaults. ISOBUS components, integral to large-scale farming and smart farming technology, face escalating risks. With data-intensive operations, ISOBUS components become lucrative targets for hackers, potentially resulting in significant monetary and operational losses. Kereval, a software testing and engineering firm, highlights vulnerabilities in ISOBUS components, emphasizing the urgent need for robust regulations to safeguard against data breaches and cyber threats in the global ISOBUS component industry.

Market Opportunities: Increasing Demand for Customized Solutions

Tailoring and specializing augment the utility of ISOBUS technology for farmers in pursuit of customized solutions to enhance their agricultural practices. The global ISOBUS component industry has the capacity to address distinct agricultural niches through the development of bespoke solutions. An illustration of this is evident in the creation of components finely tuned for specific crops or regional requirements, thereby establishing a dedicated customer base. This adaptability resonates strongly with the diverse landscape of the agriculture and industry sectors, especially in the context of large-scale farming and the broader agribusiness domain. The strategic integration of ISOBUS technology, exemplified by top-tier solutions such as Topcon ISOBUS, aligns seamlessly with the evolving paradigm of smart farming, IoT for agriculture, and overarching trend toward smart digital farming techniques within the agriculture industry.

Key Market Players and Competition Synopsis

The featured companies have been meticulously chosen, drawing insights from primary experts and thorough evaluations of company coverage, product offerings, and market presence.

Some prominent names established in this market are:



Company Type 1: Public Companies

Bucher Automation AG

Deutz-Fahr

Hexagon AB

Company Type 2: Private Companies

ANEDO

BOGBALLE A/S

Digidevice srl

Dometal Oy

ISARIA

Kverneland AS

MyEasyFarm

OSB connagtive GmbH

Key Topics Covered



1 Markets

2 Application

3 Products

4 Regions

5 Markets - Competitive Benchmarking & Company Profiles

6 Research Methodology



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3k68fy

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets