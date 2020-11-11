Global Isobutanol Industry

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Isobutanol estimated at US$756.5 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$969.6 Million by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 3.6% over the period 2020-2027. Synthetic Isobutanol, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.3% CAGR and reach US$628.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Bio-based Isobutanol segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.







The U.S. Market is Estimated at $204.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.6% CAGR



The Isobutanol market in the U.S. is estimated at US$204.2 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$202.9 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 6.5% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.1% and 2.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.8% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 286-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

BASF SE

DowDupont Inc.

Eastman Chemical Company

Gevo, Inc.

Grupa Azoty S.A.

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Oxea GmbH

The Andhra Petrochemicals Ltd.









I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Isobutanol Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %):

2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Isobutanol Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Isobutanol Global Retrospective Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 3: Isobutanol Market Share Shift across Key Geographies

Worldwide: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 4: Synthetic Isobutanol (Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 5: Synthetic Isobutanol (Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 6: Synthetic Isobutanol (Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Bio-based Isobutanol (Type) Potential Growth Markets

Worldwide in US$ Thousand: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Bio-based Isobutanol (Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012 to 2019



Table 9: Bio-based Isobutanol (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 10: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country:

2020-2027



Table 11: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Retrospective

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 12: Paints & Coatings (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 13: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Demand Potential

Worldwide in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 14: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 15: Oil & Gas (End-Use Industry) Share Breakdown Review

by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 16: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Worldwide Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 17: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Global Historic

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 18: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use Industry) Distribution of

Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 19: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 20: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Analysis of Historic

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Years 2012 to

2019



Table 21: Chemical (End-Use Industry) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 22: Textiles (End-Use Industry) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 23: Textiles (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 24: Textiles (End-Use Industry) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS

2027



Table 25: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 26: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2012-2019



Table 27: Other End-Use Industries (End-Use Industry) Market

Share Shift across Key Geographies: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Isobutanol Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 28: United States Isobutanol Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 29: Isobutanol Market in the United States by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 30: United States Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 31: United States Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 32: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in the United

States by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 33: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in the United

States by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 35: Canadian Isobutanol Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 36: Isobutanol Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 37: Canadian Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 38: Isobutanol Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 39: Canadian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 41: Isobutanol Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 42: Japanese Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 44: Japanese Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2012-2019



Table 45: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in Japan by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 47: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in China in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 48: Chinese Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 49: Chinese Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 50: Isobutanol Market Review in China in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 51: Chinese Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Isobutanol Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario:

(in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 52: European Isobutanol Market Demand Scenario in US$

Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 53: Isobutanol Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 54: European Isobutanol Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 55: European Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 56: Isobutanol Market in Europe in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 57: European Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 58: European Isobutanol Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 59: Isobutanol Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 60: European Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 61: Isobutanol Market in France by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 62: French Isobutanol Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 63: French Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type: 2012

VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 64: Isobutanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 65: French Isobutanol Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 66: French Isobutanol Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year

Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and 2027



GERMANY

Table 67: Isobutanol Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 68: German Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 69: German Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 70: Isobutanol Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 71: German Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 72: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Germany by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 73: Italian Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in US$

Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 74: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 75: Italian Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 76: Italian Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 77: Isobutanol Market Review in Italy in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 78: Italian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 80: Isobutanol Market in the United Kingdom: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 81: United Kingdom Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 83: United Kingdom Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 84: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in the United Kingdom

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 86: Spanish Isobutanol Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 87: Isobutanol Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 88: Spanish Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 89: Isobutanol Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

2012-2019



Table 90: Spanish Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Isobutanol Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 92: Isobutanol Market in Russia by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 93: Russian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 94: Russian Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 95: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by

End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 96: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in Russia by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 98: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Thousand

by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 99: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 100: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 101: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 102: Rest of Europe Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 104: Isobutanol Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Region/Country for the Period

2012-2019



Table 105: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by

Region/Country: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 106: Isobutanol Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 107: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 108: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 109: Isobutanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 110: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Historic Market Review in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 111: Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Isobutanol Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 113: Australian Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 114: Australian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 115: Isobutanol Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 116: Australian Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 117: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Australia by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



INDIA

Table 118: Indian Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 119: Indian Isobutanol Historic Market Review by Type in

US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 120: Isobutanol Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 121: Indian Isobutanol Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 122: Isobutanol Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 123: Indian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Isobutanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 125: South Korean Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 126: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 127: Isobutanol Market in South Korea: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for the Period 2020-2027



Table 128: South Korean Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 129: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in South Korea

by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Isobutanol: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 131: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market Share

Analysis by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Isobutanol Market in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 135: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Isobutanol Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2020-2027



Table 137: Isobutanol Market in Latin America in US$ Thousand

by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period

2012-2019



Table 138: Latin American Isobutanol Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 139: Latin American Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 140: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in Latin America

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 141: Latin American Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 142: Latin American Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 143: Isobutanol Market Review in Latin America in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 144: Latin American Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Isobutanol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 146: Isobutanol Market in Argentina in US$ Thousand by

Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 147: Argentinean Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by

Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 148: Argentinean Isobutanol Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 149: Isobutanol Market in Argentina: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 150: Argentinean Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



BRAZIL

Table 151: Isobutanol Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and

Projections in US$ Thousand for the Period 2020-2027



Table 152: Brazilian Isobutanol Historic Market Scenario in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 153: Brazilian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 154: Isobutanol Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 155: Brazilian Isobutanol Historic Market Review in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 156: Brazilian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis:

A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2012, 2020, and

2027



MEXICO

Table 157: Isobutanol Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current

and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period

2020-2027



Table 158: Mexican Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in US$

Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 159: Mexican Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 160: Isobutanol Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 161: Mexican Isobutanol Market in Retrospect in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 162: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Mexico by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Isobutanol Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 164: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Latin America by Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 165: Rest of Latin America Isobutanol Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 166: Rest of Latin America Isobutanol Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 167: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 168: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in Rest of Latin

America by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 170: Isobutanol Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 171: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 172: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 173: The Middle East Isobutanol Historic Market by Type

in US$ Thousand: 2012-2019



Table 174: Isobutanol Market in the Middle East: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2012,2020, and 2027



Table 175: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to

2027



Table 176: Isobutanol Market in the Middle East: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry

for 2012-2019



Table 177: The Middle East Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Isobutanol: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Thousand by Type for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 179: Isobutanol Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2012-2019



Table 180: Iranian Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Isobutanol in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 182: Iranian Isobutanol Market in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry: 2012-2019



Table 183: Isobutanol Market Share Shift in Iran by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Isobutanol Market Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Thousand by Type: 2020-2027



Table 185: Isobutanol Market in Israel in US$ Thousand by Type:

A Historic Review for the Period 2012-2019



Table 186: Israeli Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 187: Israeli Isobutanol Addressable Market Opportunity in

US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020-2027



Table 188: Isobutanol Market in Israel: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry for the

Period 2012-2019



Table 189: Israeli Isobutanol Market Share Analysis by End-Use

Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Isobutanol Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Thousand by Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 191: Isobutanol Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 192: Saudi Arabian Isobutanol Market by Type: Percentage

Breakdown of Sales for 2012, 2020, and 2027



Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Isobutanol in US$ Thousand

by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 194: Isobutanol Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 195: Saudi Arabian Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Isobutanol Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

Type for the Period 2020-2027



Table 197: United Arab Emirates Isobutanol Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 198: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 199: Isobutanol Market in the United Arab Emirates:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 200: United Arab Emirates Isobutanol Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 201: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in United Arab

Emirates by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type for

the Period 2020-2027



Table 203: Rest of Middle East Isobutanol Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Thousand by Type: 2012-2019



Table 204: Rest of Middle East Isobutanol Market Share

Breakdown by Type: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 205: Isobutanol Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Thousand by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2020-2027



Table 206: Rest of Middle East Isobutanol Market in Retrospect

in US$ Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2012-2019



Table 207: Isobutanol Market Share Distribution in Rest of

Middle East by End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



AFRICA

Table 208: African Isobutanol Market Estimates and Projections

in US$ Thousand by Type: 2020 to 2027



Table 209: Isobutanol Market in Africa by Type: A Historic

Review in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 210: African Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown by Type:

2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



Table 211: African Isobutanol Latent Demand Forecasts in US$

Thousand by End-Use Industry: 2020 to 2027



Table 212: Isobutanol Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by

End-Use Industry in US$ Thousand for 2012-2019



Table 213: Isobutanol Market Share Breakdown in Africa by

End-Use Industry: 2012 VS 2020 VS 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 43

