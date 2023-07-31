Global Isobutyl Stearate Market Report 2023, Featuring Profiles of A&A Fratelli Parodi, Emery Oleochemicals, Hangzhou Dayangchem, Oleon and More

DUBLIN, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isobutyl Stearate - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Isobutyl Stearate estimated at US$158.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$234.8 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Metalworking, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.8% CAGR and reach US$103.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Personal Care segment is readjusted to a revised 5.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The Isobutyl Stearate market in the U.S. is estimated at US$42 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$52.6 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

- war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession. Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Companies Profiled:

A&A Fratelli Parodi Spa

Emery Oleochemicals Group

Faci Spa

Hangzhou Dayangchem Co. Ltd.

Industrial Quimica Lasem SA

Mosselman SA

Oleon NV

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Isobutyl Stearate - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Isobutyl Stearate by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 2: World Historic Review for Isobutyl Stearate by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Isobutyl Stearate by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metalworking by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 5: World Historic Review for Metalworking by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Metalworking by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 8: World Historic Review for Personal Care by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Personal Care by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

, , , , , , , and for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030 Table 10: World Isobutyl Stearate Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR Table 12: World Historic Review for Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

, , , , , , , and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA , Canada , Japan , China , Europe , Asia-Pacific , Latin America , Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nvpit0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets