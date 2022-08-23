Global Isolator Box Glove Market Report (2022 to 2027) - Featuring Honeywell International, Guardian Manufacturing and Labconco Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isolator Box Glove Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The isolator box glove market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% over the forecast period for 2022-2027.

The demand for isolator box gloves will grow with rising investment in research and development in healthcare, energy, power and chemical fields. The North American and European regions will have a significant share in the market and will see many growth opportunities due to high investment in research, development, and testing of medical, chemical, energy and power industries. The market is segmented by material, type, end-user and by geography.

Market Drivers

One of the prime reasons supporting the growth of the isolator box glove market is the technological advancement in isolator box gloves. Isolator box gloves are available in various polymers like natural rubber, Neoprene (Polychloroprene), Latex, and Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSM) Rubber.

New advances in dipping technology have enabled such advanced gloves as Polychloroprene for improved abrasion and chemical resistance and multiple polymer gloves like PolyurethaneNiton and Polyurethane/Hypalon to offer chemical and punctured abrasion resistance. Isolator box gloves are manufactured with stainless steel or safety glass windows. There are a wide variety of other materials that are increasingly being used for the construction of these chambers, which include- aluminium, glass, sheet metal, and many advanced plastics.

A rise in the number of clinical trials

During the forecast period, there was a steady rise in the number of clinical trials. Clinical trials are growing at a robust pace due to the advancement in healthcare and several government initiatives that have motivated several players to enter the drug development market.

The growing number of clinical trials is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Isolator box gloves provide aseptic conditions for the protective materials that are very susceptible to outside contaminants during the clinical trial phases. For instance, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) has launched a phase 1 clinical trial under which they will evaluate three experimental HIV vaccines. These developments are expected to increase the demand for isolator box gloves.

COVID-19 Impact

The COVID -19 pandemic has positively impacted the growth of the isolator box glove market. During the pandemic, many clinical trials were conducted to produce COVID-19 vaccines. Many research activities were conducted on the Sars-Covid-19 Virus, which has increased the demand for isolator box gloves across the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry's research laboratories.

Key Topics Covered:



1. INTRODUCTION



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



3. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Drivers

4.2. Market Restraints

4.3. Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.2. Bargaining Powers of Buyers

4.3.3. Threat of Substitutes

4.3.4. Threat of New Entrants

4.3.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.4. Industry Value Chain Analysis



5. ISOLATOR BOX GLOVE MARKET BY MATERIAL

5.1. Neoprene (POLYCHLOROPRENE)

5.2. Butyl

5.3. Latex

5.4. Chlorosulfonated Polyethylene (CSM) Rubber

5.5. Others



6. ISOLATOR BOX GLOVE MARKET BY TYPE

6.1. Full Length Glove

6.2. Separate Sleeve Glove



7. ISOLATOR BOX GLOVE MARKET BY END-USER

7.1. Healthcare

7.2. Energy and Power

7.3. Chemical

7.4. Separate Sleeve Glove



8. ISOLATOR BOX GLOVE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

8.1. Introduction

8.2. North America

8.2.1. United States

8.2.2. Canada

8.2.3. Mexico

8.3. South America

8.3.1. Brazil

8.3.2. Argentina

8.3.3. Others

8.4. Europe

8.4.1. Germany

8.4.2. France

8.4.3. United Kingdom

8.4.4. Spain

8.4.5. Others

8.5. Middle East and Africa

8.5.1. Saudi Arabia

8.5.2. Israel

8.5.3. Others

8.6. Asia Pacific

8.6.1. China

8.6.2. India

8.6.3. South Korea

8.6.4. Japan

8.6.5. Others



9. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT AND ANALYSIS

9.1. Competitive Intelligence and Analysis

9.2. Recent Investments and Deals

9.3. Strategies of Key Players



10. COMPANY PROFILES

10.1. Merck KGaA

10.2. PIERCAN

10.3. Honeywell International Inc.

10.4. Guardian Manufacturing

10.5. Labconco

10.6. SP Scienceware (A part of SP Industries)

10.7. Renco Corporation

10.8. Jenessco Industries Inc.



