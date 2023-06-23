Global Isosorbide Industry Research Report 2023: A $1.5+ Billion Market by 2032 - Rising Demand as Renewable Building Blocks & Increased Consumption Across Multiple End-use Industries

DUBLIN, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Isosorbide Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global isosorbide market size is expected to reach USD 1,577.75 million by 2032

Increasing demand and penetration for polymers and resins to manufacture a variety of products for numerous applications in electronics gadgets, automotive, and medical, along with the growing popularity and traction regarding its eco-friendly and non-toxic nature, as it is mainly produced from raw materials such as maize, wheat, and rice are among the prominent factors driving the market growth.

Furthermore, the surge in the implementation of the expansion of construction and manufacturing facilities from BRICS economies, including Russia, China, Brazil, South Korea, and India, at lowered production costs and improved quality also creates significant growth opportunities.

For instance, in November 2022, Samyang Group announced the transition to white biotech with South Korea's first isosorbide plant, sprawling across a 23,000 square-meter footprint with an annual production capacity of 10,000 tons of isosorbide.

In the last few decades, many laws & regulations have been imposed across the globe regarding the excessive use of bio-based products and the proliferation of consuming eco-friendly materials and biotechnology in product manufacturing that has led to the early adoption of bio-based products. For example, the U.S. EPA has implemented strict laws in the country for synthetic polymers, encouraging industry players to opt for new technologies by using various eco-friendly ingredients.

Owing to its unique structure and capabilities, isosorbide can be selectively monoto-sylated, alkylated, or acetylated, as it offers or presents high rigidity concerning other flexible diols like glycols, propanediol, and butanediol, which has further resulted in higher demand and prevalence for the product.

Additionally, a wide range of isosorbide-based products are already commercialized polycarbonates, such as DURABIO, POLYSORB, and PLANEXT, among others, that show superior properties with respect to fossil-derived polymers coupled with this, biodegradable or biocompatible isosorbide polyurethanes are highly suitable for biomedical and textile applications.

Isosorbide Market Report Highlights

  • The polyethylene isosorbide terephthalate segment accounted for a considerable global market share in 2021, mainly driven by the high adoption of the product in manufacturing various applications.
  • Resins & polymers segment dominated the global market in 2022, which is highly accelerated by increasing penetration across various industries, including the bio-based refinery industry.
  • North America region is projected to grow at the fastest growth rate during the forecast period, owing to increased government regulations and awareness towards reducing volatile organic compounds.
  • The global key market players include Manus Aktteva Biopharma, Mitsubishi Chemical, Merck, TCI Chemicals, ApexBio Technology, Oakwood Products, Vitas M Chemical, Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, & J&K Scientific.

Market Dynamics

Drivers and Opportunities

  • Increasing consumption of isosorbide in various end-use industries
  • Rising demand for isosorbide as renewable building blocks

Restraints and Challenges

  • Challenging production process of isosorbide

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

PESTLE Analysis

Isosorbide Industry trends

Value Chain Analysis

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Company Profiles

  • J&K Scientific Ltd.
  • Jinan Hongbaifeng Industry & Trade Co. Ltd.
  • Manus Aktteva Biopharma LLP
  • Par Pharmaceutical
  • Samyang Biopharmaceuticals Corporation Inc.
  • Roquette Freres
  • Vitas M Chemical Limited
  • Fintech Industry Limited
  • BioCrick Biotech
  • Thermo Fisher Scientific
  • Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
  • Merck KGaA
  • TCI Chemicals
  • ApexBio Technology
  • Oakwood Products Inc.

Scope of the Report

Isosorbide, Application Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Polyethylene Isosorbide Terephthalate
  • Polycarbonate
  • Polyurethane
  • Polyester Polyisosorbide Succinate
  • Isosorbide Diesters
  • Others

Isosorbide, End-Use Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • Resins & Polymers
  • Additives
  • Others

Isosorbide, Regional Outlook (Revenue - USD Million, 2019 - 2032)

  • North America
  • U.S.
  • Canada
  • Europe
  • Germany
  • UK
  • France
  • Italy
  • Spain
  • Russia
  • Netherlands
  • Asia Pacific
  • China
  • India
  • Japan
  • South Korea
  • Indonesia
  • Malaysia
  • Latin America
  • Argentina
  • Brazil
  • Mexico
  • Middle East & Africa
  • UAE
  • Saudi Arabia
  • Israel
  • South Africa

