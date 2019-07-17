Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market to Surpass US$ 4,746.8 Million by 2026
Jul 17, 2019, 12:36 ET
SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,724.0 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).
Key Trends and Analysis of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market:
Increasing product launches of reagents for molecular diagnosis is expected to propel global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market growth. For instance, in April 2019, QuantaBio launched new freeze-dried lyophilized single-reaction reagent Qscript lyo 1-step. Qscript lyo 1-step is a dry, stable, easy, and better 1-step RT-qPCR (quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction).It is highly sensitive and reproducible one-step RT-qPCR. The reagent contains a hot-start thermostable polymerase.
Moreover, increasing approval from regulatory authorities for blood screening tests.is expected to boost global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market growth. For instance, in January 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved blood screening test, Cobas TaqScreen MPX Test. It is used for detection and identification of three major viral targets including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and hepatitis B Virus (HBV). Cobas TaqScreen MPX Test is based on nucleic acid amplification technology.
Furthermore, collaboration strategies adopted by key players is expected to drive growth of the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market. For instance, in January 2017, Diagenode S. A. collaborated with Heidelberg University Hospital and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). Under this collaboration, Diagenode S. A. focuses on development of high-sensitivity DNA amplification method for RNA sequencing.
Additionally, in February 2019, according to World Health Organization (WHO) information, nucleic acid amplification tests are used for the detection of malaria infections as well. Various types of nucleic acid tests are used for detection of malaria such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) including quantitate or real-time polymerase chain reaction, loop mediated isothermal amplification, and quantitative nucleic acid sequence-based amplification. Hence, the use of nucleic acid tests in detection of malaria is expected to support growth of global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market.
Key Market Takeaways:
- The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to increasing number of product launch activities. For instance, in January 2018, Mast Diagnostics launched new Isoplex DNA Lyo isothermal amplification kit. Isoplex DNA Lyo Kit is based on loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology. It is rapid nucleic acid amplification method associated with polymerase chain reaction.
- Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market, owing to increasing product approvals approval activities by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in September 2017, Tetracore Inc. received an approval from European Economic Area (EEA) for its T-COR 8, which is a portable real-time PCR thermocycler. Real-time PCR thermocycler is also known as quantitative polymerase chain reaction (q-PCR).It is used for nucleic acid amplification and infectious disease identification.
- Major players operating in the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market include, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, BioHelix Corporation, BioMerieux Biotechnology Company, Hologic Gene-Probe, QIAGEN Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lucigen Corporation, Quidel Corporation, and NuGEN
Report Segmentation:
- Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By Product Type:
- Instruments
- Reagents
- Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By Application:
- Blood Screening
- Oncology
- Research and Development Activities
- Others
- Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By Technology:
- Helicase Dependent Amplification (HAD)
- Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)
- Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification (NASBA)
- Transcription Medicated Amplification (TMA)
- Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA)
- Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)
- Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By End User Type:
- Academic and Research Institutes
- Diagnostic Laboratories
- Others
- Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market , By Region:
- North America
- By Country:
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- By Country:
- U.K.
- Germany
- Italy
- Spain
- France
- Russia
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- By Country:
- Australia
- India
- China
- Japan
- ASEAN
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- By Country:
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Argentina
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East
- By Country:
- GCC Countries
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East
- Africa
- By Country/Region:
- South Africa
- Central Africa
- North Africa
- Company Profiles
