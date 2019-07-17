Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market to Surpass US$ 4,746.8 Million by 2026

SEATTLE, July 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market is estimated to be valued at US$ 1,724.0 million in 2018, and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2018 – 2026).

Key Trends and Analysis of Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market:

Increasing product launches of reagents for molecular diagnosis is expected to propel global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market growth. For instance, in April 2019, QuantaBio launched new freeze-dried lyophilized single-reaction reagent Qscript lyo 1-step. Qscript lyo 1-step is a dry, stable, easy, and better 1-step RT-qPCR (quantitative reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction).It is highly sensitive and reproducible one-step RT-qPCR. The reagent contains a hot-start thermostable polymerase.

Request Sample Copy of this Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/2831

Moreover, increasing approval from regulatory authorities for blood screening tests.is expected to boost global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market growth. For instance, in January 2015, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved blood screening test, Cobas TaqScreen MPX Test. It is used for detection and identification of three major viral targets including human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and hepatitis B Virus (HBV). Cobas TaqScreen MPX Test is based on nucleic acid amplification technology.

Furthermore, collaboration strategies adopted by key players is expected to drive growth of the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market. For instance, in January 2017, Diagenode S. A. collaborated with Heidelberg University Hospital and the German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ). Under this collaboration, Diagenode S. A. focuses on development of high-sensitivity DNA amplification method for RNA sequencing.

Inquire before Buying @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/talk-to-analyst/2831

Additionally, in February 2019, according to World Health Organization (WHO) information, nucleic acid amplification tests are used for the detection of malaria infections as well. Various types of nucleic acid tests are used for detection of malaria such as polymerase chain reaction (PCR) including quantitate or real-time polymerase chain reaction, loop mediated isothermal amplification, and quantitative nucleic acid sequence-based amplification. Hence, the use of nucleic acid tests in detection of malaria is expected to support growth of global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market.

Purchase this report now (for Single user License) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/2831

Key Market Takeaways:

The global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market is projected to witness a CAGR of 13.6% during the forecast period (2018–2026), owing to increasing number of product launch activities. For instance, in January 2018 , Mast Diagnostics launched new Isoplex DNA Lyo isothermal amplification kit. Isoplex DNA Lyo Kit is based on loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology. It is rapid nucleic acid amplification method associated with polymerase chain reaction.

, Mast Diagnostics launched new Isoplex DNA Lyo isothermal amplification kit. Isoplex DNA Lyo Kit is based on loop-mediated isothermal amplification (LAMP) technology. It is rapid nucleic acid amplification method associated with polymerase chain reaction. Among regions, Europe is expected to witness significant growth in the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market, owing to increasing product approvals approval activities by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in September 2017 , Tetracore Inc. received an approval from European Economic Area (EEA) for its T-COR 8, which is a portable real-time PCR thermocycler. Real-time PCR thermocycler is also known as quantitative polymerase chain reaction (q-PCR).It is used for nucleic acid amplification and infectious disease identification.

is expected to witness significant growth in the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market, owing to increasing product approvals approval activities by regulatory authorities is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, in , Tetracore Inc. received an approval from European Economic Area (EEA) for its T-COR 8, which is a portable real-time PCR thermocycler. Real-time PCR thermocycler is also known as quantitative polymerase chain reaction (q-PCR).It is used for nucleic acid amplification and infectious disease identification. Major players operating in the global isothermal nucleic acid amplification technology (INAAT) market include, Alere Inc., Becton, Dickinson & Company, BioHelix Corporation, BioMerieux Biotechnology Company, Hologic Gene-Probe, QIAGEN Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Lucigen Corporation, Quidel Corporation, and NuGEN

Report Segmentation:

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By Product Type:

Instruments



Reagents

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By Application:

Blood Screening



Oncology



Research and Development Activities



Others

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By Technology:

Helicase Dependent Amplification (HAD)



Nicking Enzyme Amplification Reaction (NEAR)



Nucleic Acid Sequence Based Amplification (NASBA)



Transcription Medicated Amplification (TMA)



Single Primer Isothermal Amplification (SPIA)



Loop-mediated Isothermal Amplification (LAMP)

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market, By End User Type:

Academic and Research Institutes



Diagnostic Laboratories



Others

Global Isothermal Nucleic Acid Amplification Technology (INAAT) Market , By Region:

North America



By Country:

U.S.







Canada



Europe



By Country:





U.K.







Germany







Italy







Spain







France







Russia







Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



By Country:





Australia







India







China







Japan







ASEAN







South Korea







Rest of Asia Pacific



Latin America



By Country:





Brazil







Mexico







Argentina







Rest of Latin America



Middle East



By Country:





GCC Countries







Israel







Rest of Middle East



Africa



By Country/Region:





South Africa







Central Africa







North Africa

Company Profiles

To know the latest trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/market-insight/isothermal-nucleic-acid-amplification-technology-inaat-market-2831

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Mr. Raj Shah

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave.

#3200

Seattle, WA 98154

Tel: +1-206-701-6702

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.comlink

SOURCE Coherent Market Insights