The "Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market 2015-2027 with In-Depth Company Profiles of Key Players & Upcoming Prominent Players" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market is poised to grow strong during the forecast period 2017 to 2027.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include rising demand in the adoption of cloud services, increasing demand for data and information security and huge command for environment safety and regulatory compliances.



This industry report analyzes the market estimates and forecasts of all the given segments on global as well as regional levels presented in the research scope. The study provides historical market data for 2015, 2016 revenue estimations are presented for 2017 and forecasts from 2018 till 2027. The study focuses on market trends, leading players, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, and future strategies.



With comprehensive market assessment across the major geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Latin America and Rest of the world the report is a valuable asset for the existing players, new entrants and the future investors.



The study presents detailed market analysis with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. A special focus has been made on 23 countries such as U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, Spain, France, Italy, China, Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, etc.



This report provides data tables, includes charts and graphs for visual analysis.



Report Highlights

The report provides a detailed analysis on current and future market trends to identify the investment opportunities

Market forecasts till 2027, using estimated market values as the base numbers

Key market trends across the business segments, regions and countries

Key developments and strategies observed in the market

Market Dynamics such as Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and other trends

In-depth company profiles of key players and upcoming prominent players

Growth prospects among the emerging nations through 2027

Market opportunities and recommendations for new investments

Key Topics Covered



1 Market Outline

1.1 Research Methodology

1.2 Market Trends

1.3 Regulatory Factors

1.4 End-user Analysis

1.5 Strategic Benchmarking

1.6 Opportunity Analysis



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Current Trends

3.1.1 Rising Demand in Adoption of Cloud Services

3.1.2 Increasing Demand for Data & Information Security

3.1.3 Huge Command for Environment Safety & Regulatory Compliances

3.1.4 Growth Opportunities/Investment Opportunities

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Constraints

3.4 Industry Attractiveness



4 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, By Asset Type

4.1 Servers

4.2 Storage Devices

4.3 Mobile Devices

4.4 Peripherals

4.4.1 I/O Devices

4.4.2 Networking Devices

4.5 Computers/Laptops

4.6 Hardware

4.7 Other Asset Types



5 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, By Service

5.1 Remarketing & Value Recovery

5.2 De-Manufacturing & Recycling

5.3 Data Destruction/Data Sanitization

5.3.1 Off-Site Data Destruction

5.3.2 On-Site Data Destruction

5.4 Logistics Management & Reverse Logistics

5.5 Other Services

5.5.1 Online Clients' Portal

5.5.2 On-Site Equipment Audit Solution



6 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, By Organization Size

6.1 Large Enterprises

6.2 Soho and Medium Enterprises

6.3 Small Enterprises



7 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, By End User

7.1 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

7.2 Educational Institutions

7.3 Aerospace & Defense

7.4 Healthcare Industry

7.5 IT & Telecom

7.6 Manufacturing

7.7 Media & Entertainment

7.8 Public Sector & Government Offices

7.9 Data Centers

7.10 Other End Users

7.10.1 Construction & Real Estate

7.10.2 Energy & Utility

7.10.3 Logistics & Transportation



8 IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market, By Geography

8.1 North America

8.1.1 US

8.1.2 Canada

8.1.3 Mexico

8.2 Europe

8.2.1 France

8.2.2 Germany

8.2.3 Italy

8.2.4 Spain

8.2.5 UK

8.2.6 Rest of Europe

8.3 Asia-Pacific

8.3.1 China

8.3.2 Japan

8.3.3 India

8.3.4 Australia

8.3.5 New Zealand

8.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

8.4 Middle East

8.4.1 Saudi Arabia

8.4.2 UAE

8.4.3 Rest of Middle East

8.5 Latin America

8.5.1 Argentina

8.5.2 Brazil

8.5.3 Rest of Latin America

8.6 Rest of the World (RoW)

8.6.1 South Africa

8.6.2 Others



9 Key Player Activities

9.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

9.2 Partnerships, Joint Ventures, Collaborations and Agreements

9.3 Product Launch & Expansions

9.4 Other Activities



10 Leading Companies

10.1 IBM Corporation

10.2 Dell

10.3 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

10.4 SIMS Recycling Solutions

10.5 Apto Solution Inc.

10.6 Arrow Electronics Inc.

10.7 TBS Industries

10.8 Iron Mountain Incorporated

10.9 Lifespan International Inc.

10.10 ITrenew Inc.

10.11 Cloudblue Technologies Inc.

10.12 TES-AMM (Singapore) Pte. Ltd.

10.13 HP Ltd.

10.14 Dataserv Group



